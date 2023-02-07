ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KING-5

Where to find sweets for your Valentine's Day sweetheart in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. — Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years at her cake shop Love By The Slice, she has been giving it right back in the sweetest way possible. Especially around her favorite holiday, Valentine's Day. "I love the...
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee

Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.
SEATTLE, WA
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things

Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

8 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day throughout western Washington

SEATTLE — Whether you call it Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or Palentine's Day, Feb. 14th is an excuse to celebrate. Here are eight unique ways to do just that, from all around western Washington!. Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle. This Black-owned and woman-owned brand enables couples and groups...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Celebrate Burger Month🍔 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle

SEATTLE — February is a month filled with love… a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. I don’t know about you but that’s kind of all I think about it when it hits Feb. 1. But did you know there’s another celebration happening this month? I am talking about BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6th.
SEATTLE, WA
knkx.org

Seattle institution Beth's Cafe is back, but a little different

A lot of restaurants in the region are still recovering from the pandemic. Beth’s Cafe, a Seattle institution since 1954, is the latest restaurant to reopen after being forced to temporarily shutter its doors. On Sunday, the first weekend after Beth’s Cafe reopening, there was a line out the...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

A Valentine’s Day guide to Gig Harbor

Love it or hate it, it’s raining pink and red in the harbor. Valentine’s Day (Week!) has arrived. Whether you want to Salsa with your sweetie, sip cosmos with the girls, or escape to a luxury yacht for a romantic night away, Gig Harbor has you covered. Eats.
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING-5

These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!

SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!. Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!. Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets. House...
SEATTLE, WA
KXRO.com

Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”

Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention

TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
TACOMA, WA

