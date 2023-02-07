Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayersR.A. HeimWashington State
Avoiding the Tourist Traps in Seattle: An Insider's GuideMadison LeeSeattle, WA
Will Seattle City Council Fall Victim to “Simon Says…”Brajesh ChoubisaSeattle, WA
Opinion: The Bigotry of Anti-Caste Discrimination Ordinance in Seattle targets Hindu American MinorityJithender BobbalaSeattle, WA
24 years ago, a 2-year-old girl went to a bowling alley with her family. She was never seen again. Where is Teekah?Fatim HemrajTacoma, WA
Related
KING-5
Spicy bacon-wrapped stuffed jalapenos are the perfect appetizer to bring to your Super Bowl party
SEATTLE — The biggest snack event in the world takes place this Sunday, with a side of football, if that kind of thing interests you!. Executive producer Joseph Suttner is definitely all about the food during a Super Bowl party — and the half time show!. He joined...
everout.com
This Week in Seattle Food News: Dumplings, Steaks, and Korean Fried Chicken
This week brings juicy dumplings, smoked steaks, and Korean-style fried chicken to the Seattle food scene. Read about that and more of the latest food news, from Lil Woody's Burger Month to Salt & Straw's new chocolatier flavor series, below. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
KING-5
Where to find sweets for your Valentine's Day sweetheart in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Cassandra Williams says Tacoma's Hilltop community has given her nothing but love, so for 22 years at her cake shop Love By The Slice, she has been giving it right back in the sweetest way possible. Especially around her favorite holiday, Valentine's Day. "I love the...
Crawfish Chef Will Soon Open Its Fourth & Fifth Locations
North Seattle location will won't be the newest long as a location in Bellevue is also in the works.
KING-5
Feb. 14 event: Invented in Seattle, lipsology explores science behind lip prints
SEATTLE — On Feb. 14, people can attend a free lipsology or "lip print reading" event at W Seattle on 4th Avenue. A certified lipsologist can identify up to 200 things in a lip print. A lipsologist will look at the size, shape, intensity of color, placement on the...
Here’s the ‘buzz’ behind Seattle’s mushroom coffee
Coffee enhancements and alternatives are everywhere these days: From the milk you put into your lattes, syrups in your sugary drinks, or the base for your caffeine boost, there’s no telling what could possibly come next — until now. Mushroom coffee. Before you jump in with, “I’m not a mushroom person,” or “don’t like the taste of mushrooms,” let me start off by saying that’s what I said before heading to Wunderground Coffee’s cafe in Capitol Hill. The cafe, like most fun and eclectic coffee shops in Seattle, has that ‘je ne se quoi’ if you will. If it weren’t for the mushroom decor you likely would have no idea what this coffee was actually made of, and that’s probably a good thing if you’re hesitant to switch up your morning coffee.
The Stranger
Seattle Sticker Patrol: The Three Best Things
Ok, I feel like I say this every column, but this sticker truly might be the sticker of year. I didn't spot it, our IT manager Grant Lewicki-Hendrix did, and for that I thank him and its creator, Loohoo. I'm fiending for more spotting of this sick little sticky. Bikes...
KING-5
8 unique ways to celebrate Valentine's Day throughout western Washington
SEATTLE — Whether you call it Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day, or Palentine's Day, Feb. 14th is an excuse to celebrate. Here are eight unique ways to do just that, from all around western Washington!. Noir Luxe Candle Bar in Seattle. This Black-owned and woman-owned brand enables couples and groups...
KING-5
Celebrate Burger Month🍔 in Seattle! | Local Lens Seattle
SEATTLE — February is a month filled with love… a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. I don’t know about you but that’s kind of all I think about it when it hits Feb. 1. But did you know there’s another celebration happening this month? I am talking about BURGER🍔 month! It’s taking place at all three Lil Woody’s locations📍 (Capitol Hill, White Center, Ballard) from Feb. 7-March 6th.
Relay Restaurant Group to Expand with Bakery
Chefs Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi will soon welcome their third restaurant, Relay Bake Shop.
knkx.org
Seattle institution Beth's Cafe is back, but a little different
A lot of restaurants in the region are still recovering from the pandemic. Beth’s Cafe, a Seattle institution since 1954, is the latest restaurant to reopen after being forced to temporarily shutter its doors. On Sunday, the first weekend after Beth’s Cafe reopening, there was a line out the...
gigharbornow.org
A Valentine’s Day guide to Gig Harbor
Love it or hate it, it’s raining pink and red in the harbor. Valentine’s Day (Week!) has arrived. Whether you want to Salsa with your sweetie, sip cosmos with the girls, or escape to a luxury yacht for a romantic night away, Gig Harbor has you covered. Eats.
KING-5
These Valentine gift ideas will make your loved one swoon!
SEATTLE — Valentine's Day is comping up and if you're out of gift ideas, we have a few that may inspire you!. Beauty blogger Kathy Copcutt gave Amity some ideas, whether you're looking for a bit of beauty or a comfy hug!. Bearaby Hugget Balls and Weighted Blankets. House...
KXRO.com
Local restaurants featured among “Best Restaurants in Washington”
Restaurant logos belong to respective businesses. Combined by KXRO. Multiple local restaurants were named among the best in Washington State. Seattle Met released their list of the Best Restaurants in Washington, and Grays Harbor and Pacific County were both included. The list is the cover story of the January edition...
q13fox.com
Cirque du Soleil heads to Seattle next month
The magic of Cirque Du Soleil is heading to the Seattle area. Here to tell us all about the fun in store are Artistic Director Alison Crawford and Acrobat Rafael Fatkhelyanov!
KING-5
Embracing fitness as we age - New Day NW
Guest services manager Lisa Angeles at Murano Senior Living in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood talks how residents stay active. Sponsored by Murano Senior Living.
Tri-City Herald
No fans allowed at basketball game between Gig Harbor and Peninsula Friday night
Fans aren’t allowed at the Friday girls’ basketball game at Peninsula High School. Peninsula High School and Gig Harbor High School will still play each other in a rivalry game, but it will be on a closed PHS campus without spectators, according to a news release from the Peninsula School District Thursday.
waterlandblog.com
VIDEO: Local diver interacts with sea lion at Saltwater State Park
Local diver Randy Williams filmed an encounter he had underwater on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 with a sea lion at Saltwater State Park in Des Moines. In the video below, a lively sea lion can be seen darting around Williams playfully. “Sea lions do get curious when a diver is...
KING-5
The on-site sewage business is no laughing matter at this Tacoma convention
TACOMA, Wash. — You've probably heard of Comic Con and the Consumer Electronics Show, but does Septic-Con ring a bell? It should. It's the state's largest gathering of professionals from the on-site sewage industry, who recently converged at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center for two fun-filled days to soak in all that the field has to offer.
KING-5
Downtown Seattle hair studio still reeling from car crashing into business
Harper's Hair Studio is still open for business, although it may not look it. Clients are fundraising to help the salon recover.
Comments / 0