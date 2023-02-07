ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

wvtm13.com

Jefferson County Commission commits $5 million to amphitheater

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Jefferson County Commission has pitched in the final public funding piece for a proposed $50 million amphitheater in Birmingham. The $5 million commitment matched identical pledges from the BJCC and City of Birmingham. The 9,000-seat venue is set to be built on a couple of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WRBL News 3

Alabama Power to refund customers $62 million on August bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama Power customers are getting a refund this summer. Al.com reports the Alabama Public Service Commission on Tuesday approved the refund to be paid to eligible customers in August. The decision came after the company reported it was above the allowed rate of return range by about $62 million in 2022. […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
HOOVER, AL
apr.org

Birmingham area sees “alarming” number of opioid deaths one month into the New Year

Nearly 50 fatal overdoses are suspected so far this year in Jefferson County. The coroner is waiting on lab reports to confirm the 47 reported deaths that all happened in January. If all cases are confirmed, it will be the highest death rate in one month the county has seen in years. County data shows anywhere from 24 to 44 overdoses happened per month back in 2021. And an overall of at least 417 drug OD’s were confirmed by the coroner’s office last year. Officials say there’s no clear reason why overdoses are higher some months than others and no pattern has been found around the deaths. More data is expected to be released later this year.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
passporttoeden.com

8 Best Coffee Shops In Birmingham Alabama

A spell of coffee has landed in Birmingham, Alabama. Birmingham coffee purveyors (most of whom are new to the craft coffee scene) brew; fresh enthusiasm for coffee brims. Cafes charm quiet spaces in downtown, Five Points South, and Woodlawn. Birmingham has entered its third wave coffee era. So whether you...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

