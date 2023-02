Joyce Evelyn Keith passed away February 4, 2023, at the age of 91. She was born March 13, 1931, in Greensburg, KS to Olie James Hubert and Ione Phillips Hubert. Joyce married Billie D. Chadd, August 8, 1951. Bill died June 8, 1997. Joyce married James R. Keith December 18, 1999. Jim died February 27, 2022.

GREENSBURG, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO