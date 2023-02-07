Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Somerville starts ‘consolidated rental waitlist’ for affordable housingThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
The Trailblazing Tremont House: The Birth of the Modern American Hotel Industry in 1829CJ CoombsBoston, MA
Boston Institute for Nonprofit Journalism raises $5,000 to keep the Somerville Wire running temporarilyThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Lindsay Clancy: Defense claims she was "over-medicated"; prosecution says triple murder of her kids was "pre-meditated"Lavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
10 Boston Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyBoston, MA
Related
Roxbury man facing homicide charges in connection with fatal Mass and Cass hit-and-run
A Roxbury man is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man in the area of Mass and Cass in January.
Public’s help sought in 1975 Boston cold case murder
“Any piece of information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could make a tremendous difference in the course of this decade’s long investigation.”
whdh.com
Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
Boston Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy
Boston Police are asking for public assistance to find a missing 14-year-old boy that hasn’t been seen since January 25.
Hit-Run Death: Driver Charged With Killing Elderly Man In Boston
Police charged a 36-year-old Roxbury man with speeding away after he crashed into and killed a 73-year-old as he pushed a wheelchair near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard last month, authorities said. Abner Jean-Baptiste faces charges of motor vehicl…
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Mass and Cass
BOSTON -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on January 20. Abner Jean-Baptise, 36, of Roxbury was charged on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death. He was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he does not drive. The victim, Michael Simpson, 73, was found lying on the road near Hampden Street and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the D.A. said.Witnesses said Simpson was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the suspect's car was a brown SUV and had a partial license plate number. That led them to Jean-Baptise, who told police he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and that he "felt his vehicle go over 'something'," the D.A. said. His car also had front passenger-side damage on the hood.
ABC6.com
Brockton police arrest 3 teenagers for allegedly committing an armed home invasion in Taunton
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Brockton police tracked down three men wanted in a Taunton armed robbery case. Police said an 18-year-old Jenson Vernet, a 15-year-old from Everett, and a 16-year-old from Somerset shot at a house in Taunton, causing damage. Taunton police told ABC 6 News Wednesday that they...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston
At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
Free Bird: Police corral escaped emu roaming Brockton
A bird of a different kind of feather was spotted roaming the streets of Brockton Thursday night.
WCVB
Men armed with handgun tried to drill their way into Quincy, Massachusetts apartment, police say
QUINCY, Mass. — Two men armed with a gun used a drill to try to gain access to a Quincy apartment early Friday before the resident woke up and called police, officials said. Officers were called at 3 a.m. to a residence off Ricciuti Drive on a report of two men trying to break into an apartment.
NECN
Student Brings Meat Cleaver, Taser, Kitchen Knife to Boston Charter School, Police Say
Safety concerns were mounting on Friday after several weapons were found inside Boston schools Thursday, including a meat cleaver, two knives and a taser. No one was hurt, but parents were outraged and wondering how the potentially dangerous items ended up in schools to begin with. At the Condon School...
Man accused of killing wild turkey with branch in Attleboro
The man told police he used a stick to ward off three turkeys and didn't intend to kill one of them.
25 Investigates: Hospital wait times may increase after Brockton fire
25 Investigates has learned nearby Good Samaritan Medical Center is absorbing extra patients but some may have to be taken to hospitals further away.
whdh.com
Boston middle school student found with knife
BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
Four weapons brought into two schools in Boston on Thursday
According to NBC10 Boston, students at two Boston schools brought weapons into school on Thursday. BPD was called to the James Condon School after the knife was confiscated by staff. “Unfortunately, firearms and knives are far too accessible to our young people and the pandemic continues to have lingering effects...
Watch: Emu captured after running loose through Massachusetts city
Residents of a Massachusetts neighborhood were treated to an unusual spectacle when an escaped emu went running through the streets.
ABC6.com
Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire
BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
Body Pulled From Charles River In Boston ID'd As Missing Cambridge Man: Police
The body of a 55-year-old man from Cambridge was removed from the Charles River, prompting a police investigation into its unknown circumstances. Police received a report of a dead body in the Charles River around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, according to the Massachusetts State Police.&nbs…
Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man
It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
WCVB
Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel
BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
Comments / 0