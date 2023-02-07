ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Boston police seek public’s help in search for missing Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police asked for the public’s help Friday in a search for a Boston woman reported missing. Police said Janet Waclawski, 69, was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday around 1240 Washington St. in Boston. Police said Waclawski suffers from mental health issues. Police...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run near Mass and Cass

BOSTON -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead last month, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office announced. The crash occurred at the intersection of Mass Ave and Melnea Cass Blvd. around 10:30 p.m. on January 20. Abner Jean-Baptise, 36, of Roxbury was charged on Thursday with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation and leaving the scene of a crash causing injury or death. He was released on personal recognizance on the condition that he does not drive. The victim, Michael Simpson, 73, was found lying on the road near Hampden Street and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the D.A. said.Witnesses said Simpson was pushing a wheelchair at the time of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the suspect's car was a brown SUV and had a partial license plate number. That led them to Jean-Baptise, who told police he was driving in the area at the time of the crash and that he "felt his vehicle go over 'something'," the D.A. said. His car also had front passenger-side damage on the hood. 
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Officers Arrest One Suspect on Drug Trafficking in Downtown Boston

At about 11:35 AM, on Thursday, February 9, 2023, members of the A-1 Drug Control Unit (Downtown), were on patrol in the area of 131 Tremont Street. Officers observed a street level drug transaction, and were immediately able to stop the suspect, later identified as Ralph Latortue, 30, of Revere. After further investigation, officers recovered from the suspect’s jacket pocket, twenty grams of Crack Cocaine, seven grams of Cocaine, and ten tan capsules believed to be Mushrooms.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston middle school student found with knife

BOSTON (WHDH) - A middle school student at the James F. Condon School in South Boston was found in possession of a knife Thursday, according to a letter from the school’s principal to the school community. Principal Carlitta Camillo said the knife was found on Thursday morning. School staff...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Brockton man charged for setting woman’s apartment door on fire

BROCKTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man from Brockton was charged Tuesday for setting the door to a woman’s apartment on fire after she refused to let him inside. On Jan. 12, Boston police reported to a domestic violence call on Seaver Street in Roxbury. When they arrived, police...
BROCKTON, MA
Boston

Body pulled from Charles River identified as Cambridge man

It is unclear whether police suspect foul play. State Police recovered a dead body from the Charles River Thursday. He was later identified as 55-year-old Cambridge man Tale Assalif. Assalif was reported missing to Cambridge police Wednesday after he did not show up for work, State Police said in a...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Boston firefighters battle vehicle fire inside I-93 tunnel

BOSTON — Rush-hour traffic in downtown Boston was impacted Thursday afternoon by a vehicle fire in the Interstate 93 tunnels that travel underneath the city. According to Massachusetts State Police, the vehicle caught fire on the southbound side of the highway just south of the exit for the Mass. Pike.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy