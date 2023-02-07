ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Former Imagineer Criticizes Universal for ‘Inconsiderate’ Waistline Limit Design on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Vehicles

By Spencer Lloyd
WDW News Today
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately

Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises

During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
Inside the Magic

Disney Is In Trouble, Sat Passivly By For Too Long

As the competition is heating up, Walt Disney World Resort is sitting idly by. There have been some changes that Disney World Guests have seen over the last couple of years, including construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, and talk of potential expansions at both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

BREAKING: First-Ever Hippogriff, Niffler, & More Magical Creature Encounters Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan

A couple of days ago, Universal Studios Japan teased a surprise new announcement for springtime offerings coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Today they revealed the special treat — atmospheric encounters with magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe around Hogsmeade! For the first time at any Universal park worldwide, guests will be able to meet with a Hippogriff, go toe to toe with a Niffler, or even brave meeting a baby dragon.
Inside the Magic

Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately

Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Inside the Magic

New Disneyland Ride Allegedly Constructed Cheaply Compared to Disney World Original

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disneyland Resort’s newest attraction, has experienced numerous issues since opening day in January. Some Guests immediately took issue with a statement by Conductor Goofy on the ride, while others were upset that advertisements for the ride appeared recycled from the Walt Disney World Resort version.
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week

A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction

Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
Inside the Magic

Disney’s Classic Dark Ride Suffering Mysterious Technical Problems

Guests will notice the absence of one of Disney World’s most classic rides, which has been closed for two days in a row. While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic and classic attractions, few compare to the level of immersion, detail, and overall fun of the Haunted Mansion. The slow-moving dark ride is so popular that it can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
WDW News Today

Adorable Pokémon, Mario, ‘Sing,’ & More Food and Merch Announced for ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ at Universal Studios Japan

With its debut just under three short weeks away, Universal Studios Japan is gearing up for its exciting new “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which features characters from franchises like Super Mario, Pokémon, “Sing,” the Minions, and many more. As part of the new daily daytime parade’s debut, new food and merchandise themed to each franchise featured in the show will be available around the park starting March 1!
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Announces Delay of Long-Awaited Reimagined Land

Disney recently announced a delay to its year-in-the-making reimagined land, despite Guests already exploring the location. For almost a year, Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have been forced to miss an iconic location of the Southern California theme park as it undergoes a massive reimagining, bringing all sorts of fun, interactive activities for the young — and young at heart — to enjoy. And based on a recent announcement from Disneyland officials, Guests will have to wait even longer before they can visit the beloved land again.
Inside the Magic

Destruction of Nearly 30-Year-Old Location Continues at Disney World

It was revealed last year that the EPSN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort would be permanently closing to make way for a new and exciting destination. This facility has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 1996, making this closure historic even if the ESPN Club wasn’t the most exciting destination at the Orlando Disney property.

Comments / 0

Community Policy