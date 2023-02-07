Former Imagineer Criticizes Universal for ‘Inconsiderate’ Waistline Limit Design on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Vehicles

Read full article on original website
Inside the Magic
Universal Studios Closing Orlando Theme Park Effective Immediately
Following a string of cold weather, a Universal Orlando theme park is shutting down. The Universal Orlando Resort isn’t just home to two great theme parks but also allows Guests to cool off at its amazing Volcan Bay water park. Sure, Guests looking for thrilling rides and attractions have plenty of choices to make at Universal Orlando or Islands of Adventure, but Volcano Bay offers some incredible theming and thrills of its own.
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
Inside the Magic
Disney Is In Trouble, Sat Passivly By For Too Long
As the competition is heating up, Walt Disney World Resort is sitting idly by. There have been some changes that Disney World Guests have seen over the last couple of years, including construction on TRON Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom, the World Celebration Neighborhood at EPCOT, and talk of potential expansions at both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: First-Ever Hippogriff, Niffler, & More Magical Creature Encounters Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan
A couple of days ago, Universal Studios Japan teased a surprise new announcement for springtime offerings coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Today they revealed the special treat — atmospheric encounters with magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe around Hogsmeade! For the first time at any Universal park worldwide, guests will be able to meet with a Hippogriff, go toe to toe with a Niffler, or even brave meeting a baby dragon.
WDW News Today
Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs, Park Capacity Down 20% During Peak Times, Iger Outlines Plans to Address Park Capacity Through New Lands, & More: Daily Recap (2/8/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Inside the Magic
Disney World Park Closed Effective Immediately
Disney’s Blizzard Beach finally reopened following an extended closure earlier this year, with Typhoon Lagoon, Disney’s other water park closing for routine maintenance. Blizzard Beach did not return as we knew it when it opened, however, bringing in quite a few new additions. Disney’s Blizzard Beach now features...
Shakira's former employee breaks the silence and assures that the singer is a "terrible and bad" boss.
The separation of Piqué and Shakira has generated many controversies in the world, where many people are on Shakira's side and defend her as soon as they can against Piqué (former FC Barcelona player), accusing him of having broken his heart and not having respected the Colombian singer and her children, Milan and Sasha.
Inside the Magic
New Disneyland Ride Allegedly Constructed Cheaply Compared to Disney World Original
Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Disneyland Resort’s newest attraction, has experienced numerous issues since opening day in January. Some Guests immediately took issue with a statement by Conductor Goofy on the ride, while others were upset that advertisements for the ride appeared recycled from the Walt Disney World Resort version.
Inside the Magic
Guests Have Written Off Disney World For Good as They Flock to a Surprising New Vacation Spot
It’s no secret that Walt Disney World prices have skyrocketed across the board. There have been lifts in food, merchandise, tickets, Annual Passes, accommodation, parking… the list goes on. And while the Disney Parks in Orlando, Central Florida are still frequently busy with Guests obviously spending more to...
Disney reveals storyline for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, the ride that’s replacing Splash Mountain
The new ride is being presented as a trip to the bayou with Tiana, the protagonist from “The Princess and the Frog."
How to eat at Disney World theme parks on a budget
Bring your own food and drinks. Buy discounted gift cards. Order kid's meals when you can. Annual Passholder discounts. Pay with a travel credit card and charge everything to the room.
My family of 4 spent $600 a night at Disney's Beach Club Resort, and it's one of our favorite hotels
My family stayed in a club-level room at the Epcot resort, and we loved the private lounge in addition to the property's amazing amenities.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
Inside the Magic
Walt Disney World Location Closing Forever Next Week
A nearly-decade-old location is closing for good at the Walt Disney World Resort very soon, so say your goodbyes now!. Guests have hundreds of choices to make when they visit the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. From incredible Disney Parks like Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios to the two amazing water parks, there’s a lot to enjoy when visiting “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”
Inside the Magic
Disney Updates Decrepit, Abandoned Park Attraction
Disneyland is full of incredible rides and attractions, some of which have entertained Guests for decades. Older experiences like the Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, as well as new adventures like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway all come together at the Disneyland Resort, make Guests day as magical as possible.
Inside the Magic
Disney’s Classic Dark Ride Suffering Mysterious Technical Problems
Guests will notice the absence of one of Disney World’s most classic rides, which has been closed for two days in a row. While Walt Disney World is home to dozens of iconic and classic attractions, few compare to the level of immersion, detail, and overall fun of the Haunted Mansion. The slow-moving dark ride is so popular that it can be found at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
WDW News Today
Walkway Between Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort Closing Due to Construction
We recently reported that guests using the walkways at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort were forced through an active construction zone. Now, Disney has announced that the path between the resort and the Magic Kingdom will be closing on February 13 due to ongoing refurbishments. A reopening date has not...
WDW News Today
Adorable Pokémon, Mario, ‘Sing,’ & More Food and Merch Announced for ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ at Universal Studios Japan
With its debut just under three short weeks away, Universal Studios Japan is gearing up for its exciting new “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which features characters from franchises like Super Mario, Pokémon, “Sing,” the Minions, and many more. As part of the new daily daytime parade’s debut, new food and merchandise themed to each franchise featured in the show will be available around the park starting March 1!
Inside the Magic
Disneyland Announces Delay of Long-Awaited Reimagined Land
Disney recently announced a delay to its year-in-the-making reimagined land, despite Guests already exploring the location. For almost a year, Guests visiting Disneyland Resort have been forced to miss an iconic location of the Southern California theme park as it undergoes a massive reimagining, bringing all sorts of fun, interactive activities for the young — and young at heart — to enjoy. And based on a recent announcement from Disneyland officials, Guests will have to wait even longer before they can visit the beloved land again.
Inside the Magic
Destruction of Nearly 30-Year-Old Location Continues at Disney World
It was revealed last year that the EPSN Club at Disney’s Boardwalk Resort would be permanently closing to make way for a new and exciting destination. This facility has been a part of the Walt Disney World Resort since 1996, making this closure historic even if the ESPN Club wasn’t the most exciting destination at the Orlando Disney property.
