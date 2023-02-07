Read full article on original website
KTBS
Suspect arrested in attempted carjacking that led to officer-involved shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An arrest has been made in the attempted carjacking that led to an officer-involved shooting Thursday in southeast Shreveport. State police have charged Zechariah Stutts, 18, with attempted first-degree murder, according to information released Friday by Shreveport police. Police said Stutts, who was armed, was in the...
KSLA
Police looking for domestic violence suspect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are currently looking for a domestic violence suspect. The Shreveport Police Department says on Jan. 23, officers were called about ongoing reports of domestic abuse in the 4300 block of Illinois Street. Police say the victim has a restraining order against the suspect. An arrest...
caddoda.com
Bailey guilty of flight, gun charges
A Caddo Parish jury found Shreveporter, Santavius Deangelo Bailey, guilty Thursday, February 9, 2023, of aggravated flight from an officer and two weapons charges that could result in up to 20 years in prison. The three-man, nine-woman jury in District Judge Chris Victory’s court determined that Bailey, 34, was guilty...
ktalnews.com
Suspected drunk driver hits, injures SPD officer assisting another driver
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police sergeant and multiple others were injured when a suspected drunk driver hit him while helping a motorist late Thursday. Sergeant Marcus Hines was helping a stalled motorist at 11:34 p.m. on I-49 near the I-20 east/west exit ramps when a suspected drunk driver crashed into his patrol unit. The occupants of the stalled vehicle, Officer Sgt. Hines and the suspected drunk driver were all taken to the hospital for their injuries.
KTBS
Fentanyl investigation lands Shreveport man in jail
SHREVEPORT, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics agents arrested a Shreveport man this week after finding $42,760 worth of illegal drugs and a firearm in his possession. On Thursday agents with the Caddo Narcotics Unit and DEA Task Force launched an investigation in reference to the distribution of...
KTBS
Attempted carjacking, officer-involved shooting shuts down busy Shreveport roadway
SHREVEPORT, La. -- An attempted carjacking and officer-involved shooting have shut down a busy area in southwest Shreveport. More than 30 Shreveport police units and additional EMS personnel have been on the scene since the incident was reported at 4:12 p.m. Thursday afternoon. There are two crime scenes spread a...
ktalnews.com
Bossier PD searching for suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect connected to multiple vehicle burglaries in Shady Grove. Officers arrested other suspects involved on Tuesday after a vehicle chase. Police say the pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their vehicle.
KTBS
Shreveport woman convicted of stealing from employer
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty Thursday of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury. Micquela Bell, 37, was convicted by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport Police investigate fatal shooting of woman
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that took the life of a woman Thursday night. SPD was called to the 2600 block of College Street in the Queensborough neighborhood just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Not many details are known at this time, but police have...
KSLA
Shreveport Police sergeant struck by car while assisting motorist
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport Police sergeant was blocking traffic in his car when a speeding Audi crashed into him. On Feb. 9, at 11:34 p.m., Sergeant Marcus Hines was assisting a stalled motorist on I-49 just before the I-20 east and westbound exit ramps. While Hines was blocking traffic in a marked SPD unit with active overhead lighting he was struck by a 2015 Audi that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
Shreveport Woman Found Shot Dead on College Street
On Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 11:39pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2600 block of W. College in reference to a female possibly being shot. Upon arrival SPD located a female laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The female victim was pronounced deceased on scene.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport PD searching for suspect in violent assault
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department is asking the public for help finding a suspect in a violent assault. Authorities responded to a report of domestic abuse in the 3300 block of Darien St. on Jan. 25. Officers found a victim, but the suspect was no longer at the scene.
KSLA
Woman fatally shot in head on W. College Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting at 11:39 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9. The incident occurred in the 2600 block of W. College Street. Police say a concerned citizen called in about seeing a woman laying on the ground. Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from a fatal gunshot wound to the head.
ktalnews.com
Police: Two teens run away from youth facility in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Bossier City Police Department is looking for two teens who ran away from the Johnny Gray Jones Youth Shelter. According to BCPD, the teens left the center at 4815 Shed Road. The first teen is 15-year-old Tayeleeyonna White. She is 5’1″ and weighs...
KTBS
Woman found shot to death in Shreveport's Queensborough neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. - The number of homicides rose up by one late Thursday in Shreveport when police were called to the 2600 block of W. College near Hearne shortly before midnight. According to SPD, a woman was found dead on the ground. She'd been shot in the head. No arrest...
Shreveport Home Care Worker Found Guilty of Felony Theft
A Shreveport woman who systematically stole more than $83,000 from her employer was found guilty of felony theft by a Caddo Parish jury Thursday, February 9, 2023. Micquela Bell, 37, was found guilty by the seven-man, five-woman jury in District Judge Donald Hathaway Jr.'s court. Jurors deliberated just over 30 minutes before returning their verdict of guilty as charged of felony theft of $25,000 or more.
KSLA
Man arrested for shooting from a moving vehicle
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have arrested a man who reportedly was driving recklessly and fired a shot from his vehicle. On Feb. 4 at 1:20 a.m., officers patrolling in the Mansfield Road area spotted a vehicle driving recklessly through a parking lot on the 9000 block of Mansfield Road.
bossierpress.com
Suspects Wanted for a String of Car Burglaries
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s assistance with. identifying two men wanted for a string of car burglaries in Bossier Parish. Detectives say the suspects captured in these surveillance photos are wanted for. burglarizing several vehicles in Benton near Parks and Butler Hill Roads...
KSLA
Man arrested for allegedly strangling juvenile until she lost consciousness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to a report of domestic abuse on Jan. 15 in the 2300 block of Marion Street. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile victim suffering from multiple injuries. She was taken to the hospital for treatment, with the suspect nowhere to be found on the scene.
KSLA
Woman arrested in connection to Bayou Drive shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A woman has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at around 10:02 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5. Officers responded to a shots fired call in the 1700 block of Bayou Drive. Upon arrival, they found 23-year-old Jauilan Adams armed with a handgun. The officers determined she had removed the gun from the home of the victim, and shot at them when they exited the residence.
