Louisiana State

BMB
3d ago

Should start in New Orleans. Just blamed the judicial system for him failing to file charges against teenaged who shot a woman. Filed 27 days after the cutoff date. He’s also dismissed around 50% of violent felons.

Brayton Matthews
3d ago

I don’t always agree with this fellow, but prosecutors take taxpayers money and failed to prosecute. Don’t deserve taxpayer money, accountability fixes a lot or problems and the ones it does not fix it exposes.

Arelle
3d ago

This WOKE crap is old. What does that even mean?...that you are smart and able to think logically? It's a dumb word used in this way. They don't even know what it means. Same with CRT.

MyArkLaMiss

Senator Katrina Jackson sued by Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic for allegedly blocking critic on Twitter

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Tulane University First Amendment Law Clinic has announced they are suing Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, over her decision to block Maya Detiege from her public Twitter account due to Detiege’s viewpoint and critical tweets. According to Clinic Director Katie Schwartzmann, Jackson’s actions are viewed as violating Detiege’s right to free […]
The Independent

Mississippi GOP passes ‘apartheid’ bill to create unelected courts system in majority-Black capital of Jackson

Mississippi’s Republican-controlled House voted on Tuesday to create a separate court system composed of unelected leaders and an expanded police force in the capital of Jackson.The proposal, HB 1020, has been put forth by its GOP backers as a measure to increase public safety and reduce backlogs in the courts, but local leaders have argued the measure is a power grab from the state’s largely conservative, white legislature against the majority Black population of Jackson.“Only in Mississippi would we have a bill like this … where we say solving the problem requires removing the vote from Black people,” Rep...
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Republicans Propose New Bill For All-White Court System In the ‘Blackest City in America’

When it comes to Mississippi legislation, someone may think it’s still 1950. Mississippi Today reported a disturbing new bill proposed in the state’s capital of Jackson—named the “Blackest city in America.” House Bill 1020 proposed to create a separate court system and expand the police force for the city with all-white state officials.
TheDailyBeast

Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled

In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
