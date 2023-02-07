Read full article on original website
Related
Courthouse News Service
3M faces class action over Teflon water contamination
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama refused to dismiss a utilities board’s class action accusing 3M of contaminating its drinking water with PFAS from Teflon pans and other toxic chemical-containing products. It will face negligence, wantonness and public nuisance claims, but not trespass or private nuisance ones.
Courthouse News Service
Police liability in 2017 mass shooting probed by Ninth Circuit
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Six years after a mass shooting in Northern California that left five dead and 18 injured, a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday explored the broad responsibilities of law enforcement to prevent it and other mass shootings from happening in the first place. After initially advancing...
Courthouse News Service
California dodges dismissal in fight with feds over ghost gun rules
SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday kept alive California's bid to force the federal government to crack down on ghost guns. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen rejected the federal government’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by California and nonprofit Giffords Law Center against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Courthouse News Service
Minnesota mask order appeal mostly moot
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court found mostly moot an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the state’s executive order that declared a peacetime emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The businesses, churches and residents who sued could not show that another such order is about to be made, so their claims are not justiciable. The lower appellate court will determine whether Minnesota’s Emergency Management Act allows for public health emergencies.
Courthouse News Service
Pennsylvania court finds state school funding lacking
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania appellate court declared, in a 786-page opinion, that the Pennsylvania Department of Education failed to fulfill its obligations to all children because local property taxes make up more than half of all funding for public schools. Richer neighborhoods spend, on average, $5,000 more per student per year than what is spent in poorer districts.
Courthouse News Service
AT&T subsidiary denies overcharging schools at Seventh Circuit
CHICAGO (CN) — A corporate malfeasance suit almost 15 years in the making came before the Seventh Circuit on Thursday, centered on a federal whistleblower's allegations that AT&T subsidiary Wisconsin Bell overcharged schools and libraries in the Badger State for over a decade. The origins of this alleged fraud...
Courthouse News Service
Fourth Circuit comes down against NC’s political lies ban
RICHMOND, Va. — The Fourth Circuit ruled that a 90-year-old North Carolina law, which aims to ban knowingly lying about candidates for public office, is “likely unconstitutional.” The law would criminalize at least some truthful statements because it renders “derogatory reports” illegal when the speaker acts “in reckless disregard of [the] truth or falsity” of the statements.
Courthouse News Service
National Park Service accused of failing to protect endangered Florida wildlife
MIAMI (CN) — Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, accusing them of failing to protect several species of endangered animals and plants from the construction of a water park and retail development in South Florida. Last year, the...
Comments / 0