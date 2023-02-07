ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court found mostly moot an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the state’s executive order that declared a peacetime emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The businesses, churches and residents who sued could not show that another such order is about to be made, so their claims are not justiciable. The lower appellate court will determine whether Minnesota’s Emergency Management Act allows for public health emergencies.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO