3M faces class action over Teflon water contamination

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A federal judge in Alabama refused to dismiss a utilities board’s class action accusing 3M of contaminating its drinking water with PFAS from Teflon pans and other toxic chemical-containing products. It will face negligence, wantonness and public nuisance claims, but not trespass or private nuisance ones.
Police liability in 2017 mass shooting probed by Ninth Circuit

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — Six years after a mass shooting in Northern California that left five dead and 18 injured, a Ninth Circuit panel on Thursday explored the broad responsibilities of law enforcement to prevent it and other mass shootings from happening in the first place. After initially advancing...
California dodges dismissal in fight with feds over ghost gun rules

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) — A federal judge on Thursday kept alive California's bid to force the federal government to crack down on ghost guns. Senior U.S. District Judge Edward Chen rejected the federal government’s attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by California and nonprofit Giffords Law Center against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Minnesota mask order appeal mostly moot

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Supreme Court found mostly moot an appeal challenging the constitutionality of the state’s executive order that declared a peacetime emergency in response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The businesses, churches and residents who sued could not show that another such order is about to be made, so their claims are not justiciable. The lower appellate court will determine whether Minnesota’s Emergency Management Act allows for public health emergencies.
Pennsylvania court finds state school funding lacking

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania appellate court declared, in a 786-page opinion, that the Pennsylvania Department of Education failed to fulfill its obligations to all children because local property taxes make up more than half of all funding for public schools. Richer neighborhoods spend, on average, $5,000 more per student per year than what is spent in poorer districts.
AT&T subsidiary denies overcharging schools at Seventh Circuit

CHICAGO (CN) — A corporate malfeasance suit almost 15 years in the making came before the Seventh Circuit on Thursday, centered on a federal whistleblower's allegations that AT&T subsidiary Wisconsin Bell overcharged schools and libraries in the Badger State for over a decade. The origins of this alleged fraud...
Fourth Circuit comes down against NC’s political lies ban

RICHMOND, Va. — The Fourth Circuit ruled that a 90-year-old North Carolina law, which aims to ban knowingly lying about candidates for public office, is “likely unconstitutional.” The law would criminalize at least some truthful statements because it renders “derogatory reports” illegal when the speaker acts “in reckless disregard of [the] truth or falsity” of the statements.
National Park Service accused of failing to protect endangered Florida wildlife

MIAMI (CN) — Conservation groups filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the National Park Service and the Department of the Interior, accusing them of failing to protect several species of endangered animals and plants from the construction of a water park and retail development in South Florida. Last year, the...
