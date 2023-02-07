Read full article on original website
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
Bob Iger Confirms ‘A Version’ of Pandora – The World of Avatar Coming to Disneyland Resort
During today’s Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger mentioned offhand that a new Avatar experience was in the works for the Disneyland Resort. Later in the Q&A when discussing Pandora – The World of Avatar as an example, he confirmed that indeed “a version of Avatar” will come to the Disneyland Resort.
PHOTOS, VIDEO: New Path Connecting Storybook Circus and Tomorrowland via TRON Lightcycle / Run Opens at Magic Kingdom
The new pathway that connects Tomorrowland and Storybook Circus in Magic Kingdom has now opened for guests enjoying the TRON Lightcycle / Run preview. Such a pathway existed prior to the construction of TRON Lightcycle / Run but was demolished. Join us for a walk down the new path in...
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom
TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization
Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (2/9/23) – Disney Dating Game, Not-So-NewlyWED Game, Rejected Disney Parks Valentines, & More!
Tonight, don’t miss the internet’s only comedy show about Disney Parks! Join us at 9 p.m. ET for a recap of the latest news, WDWNT: The Dating Game, The Not-So-NewlyWED Game, and more on our annual Valentine’s Day special!. Hosted by Tom Corless and Nick LoCicero, WDW...
Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page
Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
Scuttle Returns to Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid Queue at Magic Kingdom
After being missing for at least six months, Scuttle has returned to the queue of Under the Sea ~ Journey of the Little Mermaid in Magic Kingdom. The interactive queue has guests help crabs find various underwater treasures. The Scuttle animatronic then checks out each of the treasures as the...
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Delayed at Disneyland
Disneyland Resort has confirmed that due to issues with construction related to recent winter storms, the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back by nearly two weeks. “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March...
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration Livestream
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a livestream for the Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration. The livestream will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at 8:00 p.m. It will be on Facebook. Though we’ve already been able to experience Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood thanks to technical...
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising
According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
New Open Edition ‘Harmonious’ Pin Now Available at EPCOT
A colorful new open edition “Harmonious” pin is available at EPCOT before the show goes away forever at the end of the 50th Anniversary in March. We found the pin in Creations Shop in World Discovery. Harmonious Pin – $14.99. The pin has the five overlapping rings...
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom 2/4/23 (Disney100 Mickey Mouse Figurine, Year of the Rabbit Lunar New Year 2023 Loungefly Ear Headband, Construction Updates, & More)
Good morning from Magic Kingdom. We are back today to check on construction updates at Splash Mountain. Cast Member previews have also started at TRON Lightcycle Run and we will be check if there are any updates. As always we will share all the new things we find today, so let’s get started!
Typos Fixed on Indiana Jones Adventure Signs at Disneyland
The error-ridden signs on the construction walls outside Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland have been replaced. The previous version of this “Notice!” sign read: “No items may be removed from this sight [SIC] without written persmission [SIC] from Dr. Henry W. Jones, or the Board of Regents of the Archeology Department, Redford[SIC], Connecticut.”
Disney to Cut 7,000 Jobs, Park Capacity Down 20% During Peak Times, Iger Outlines Plans to Address Park Capacity Through New Lands, & More: Daily Recap (2/8/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Bullseye Cutout Revealed at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Bullseye “cardboard” cutout that we spotted outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday has now been revealed. Roundup Rodeo BBQ is just beyond the giant Woody statue at the main entrance of Toy Story Land. Bullseye was wrapped in a tarp when he arrived and was installed next to the new restaurant’s sign.
BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Disneyland Resort
Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that, following the success of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” an “Avatar” experience will be coming to Disneyland Resort. There are no further details about what this “experience” could involve, but Iger did not call it...
Moon Girl Coming to Disney California Adventure Later This Month
To coincide with the premiere of “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” on Disney Channel and Disney+, Moon Girl herself will be appearing in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15. “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts on February 10 on Disney Channel and February 15 on Disney+. The series follows...
