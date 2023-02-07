ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises

During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
VIDEO: Enter the Grid With Our TRON Lightcycle Run Full POV at Magic Kingdom

TRON Lightcycle / Run will have its grand opening at Magic Kingdom in two months, but we’ve already been able to ride the attraction thanks to Cast Member previews. We now have our full ride POV video available. For safety reasons, guests are prohibited from holding recording devices while...
Rebecca Campbell Exiting The Walt Disney Company This Summer Amid Reorganization

Rebecca Campbell, chairman of International Content and Operations for The Walt Disney Company, “has decided to leave the Company.”. Campbell will stay with Disney through June to help with the transition. Campbell has been in many leadership positions with Disney since joining the company in 1997, including president of Disneyland Resort.
Walt Disney Imagineering’s Live Entertainment Arm Launches New Instagram Page

Disney Live Entertainment, the live entertainment arm of Walt Disney Imagineering, has launched a new Instagram page!. The bio section of the page reads “Creating, producing, and delivering world-class live entertainment experiences around the globe”. It also links to the live entertainment page of the Walt Disney Imagineering website.
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Delayed at Disneyland

Disneyland Resort has confirmed that due to issues with construction related to recent winter storms, the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back by nearly two weeks. “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March...
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT

An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March

The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising

According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
New Open Edition ‘Harmonious’ Pin Now Available at EPCOT

A colorful new open edition “Harmonious” pin is available at EPCOT before the show goes away forever at the end of the 50th Anniversary in March. We found the pin in Creations Shop in World Discovery. Harmonious Pin – $14.99. The pin has the five overlapping rings...
Typos Fixed on Indiana Jones Adventure Signs at Disneyland

The error-ridden signs on the construction walls outside Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland have been replaced. The previous version of this “Notice!” sign read: “No items may be removed from this sight [SIC] without written persmission [SIC] from Dr. Henry W. Jones, or the Board of Regents of the Archeology Department, Redford[SIC], Connecticut.”
Bullseye Cutout Revealed at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios

The Bullseye “cardboard” cutout that we spotted outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday has now been revealed. Roundup Rodeo BBQ is just beyond the giant Woody statue at the main entrance of Toy Story Land. Bullseye was wrapped in a tarp when he arrived and was installed next to the new restaurant’s sign.
BREAKING: ‘Avatar’ Experience Coming to Disneyland Resort

Disney CEO Bob Iger announced during today’s earnings call that, following the success of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” an “Avatar” experience will be coming to Disneyland Resort. There are no further details about what this “experience” could involve, but Iger did not call it...
Moon Girl Coming to Disney California Adventure Later This Month

To coincide with the premiere of “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” on Disney Channel and Disney+, Moon Girl herself will be appearing in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15. “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts on February 10 on Disney Channel and February 15 on Disney+. The series follows...

