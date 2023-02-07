ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA



WWL-TV

Breaking down the changes in Metairie parades this year

METAIRIE, La. — Parades in Metairie are going to be a great time, but they’ve got some different routes and dates this year. First – here’s when to mark your calendars. Saturday at 5:00 p.m. is the Mystical Krewe of Mad Hatters. There is no parade...
METAIRIE, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Barbecue Restaurant in South Market Taking Pre-Orders for Mardi Gras Catering

NEW ORLEANS — Devil Moon Barbecue, scheduled to open Feb. 24 in the South Market neighborhood, is taking pre-orders for king cakes, cocktails and other snacks that will be available for pickup during the final long weekend of Carnival. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Odeon at the corner of Loyola and Girod streets.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules

The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
HOUMA, LA
bizneworleans.com

Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan

HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
HARAHAN, LA
fox8live.com

I-610 East closed at Franklin; delays to West End

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An early Thursday (Feb. 9) morning accident involving an 18-wheeler has caused a closure of I-610 eastbound at Franklin Ave. for several hours. Congestion has reached St. Bernard Ave and is being diverted off Franklin Ave. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click...
FRANKLIN, LA

