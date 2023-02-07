Read full article on original website
WWL-TV
Mardi Gras' newest hustlers are making money holding spots on the parade route
NEW ORLEANS — Some do it for their family, some do it for the throws, but for others – holding a spot on the parade route is a grind. And nobody does it better than Freebird Dittmar. “Gonna have to start petitioning to have Mardi Gras three times...
WWL-TV
Breaking down the changes in Metairie parades this year
METAIRIE, La. — Parades in Metairie are going to be a great time, but they’ve got some different routes and dates this year. First – here’s when to mark your calendars. Saturday at 5:00 p.m. is the Mystical Krewe of Mad Hatters. There is no parade...
bizneworleans.com
New Barbecue Restaurant in South Market Taking Pre-Orders for Mardi Gras Catering
NEW ORLEANS — Devil Moon Barbecue, scheduled to open Feb. 24 in the South Market neighborhood, is taking pre-orders for king cakes, cocktails and other snacks that will be available for pickup during the final long weekend of Carnival. The restaurant is located on the ground floor of the Odeon at the corner of Loyola and Girod streets.
WWL-TV
Car knocks out power for about an hour along St. Charles Ave. parade route
NEW ORLEANS — Nearly 2,000 buildings along the St. Charles Avenue part of the Uptown parade route near the Pontchartrain Expressway lost power for about an hour after a car struck a power pole near the intersection of St. Charles and Terpsichore. Entergy's power outage map and a WWL-TV...
Zatarain’s feeds the Tremé just in time for Carnival
Zatarain’s Smoked Sausage is feeding the Tremé with their famous jambalaya recipe just in time for Mardi Gras.
houmatimes.com
PARADE INFO: Krewe of Hercules
The Krewe of Hercules kicks off Mardi Gras parades in Houma, taking to the streets on Friday, February 10, 2023, starting at 6pm. This year’s theme is “Hercules from the Heart.” King Hercules XXXVIII is Robert Lirette. The krewe has 900 members, making them the largest men’s...
Big Freedia Bounces Into Hospitality With New Hotel Opening In NOLA’s French Quarter
The Queen of Bounce said her inspiration for Hotel Freedia and the lodging's multi-use venues came during the pandemic.
This Restaurant Serves Louisiana's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this local favorite in Louisiana.
bizneworleans.com
Newly Remodeled Walmart Brings ‘Store of the Future’ to Harahan
HARAHAN, La. — The public is invited to a grand reopening celebration at 9 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at the Walmart Supercenter at 5110 Jefferson Highway. Shoppers will find department expansions and modifications plus a new wall mural painted by New Orleans artist J. Pierre. The celebration feature a...
WDSU
Some are questioning work of New Orleans 'Nightlife Mayor,' Cantrell defends appointee
NEW ORLEANS — In the French Quarter, there are plenty of nuisance issues, from noise, to overcrowded short-term rentals, to trash in public. And as parades start rolling, the city's most storied neighborhood will be on full display. Last summer, to help polish the quarter and other areas, the...
NOLA.com
Barkus will bring 1,000-plus canines, and their people, to the Quarter: See map, times
More than 1,000 dogs will join the Mystic Krewe of Barkus in celebrating 30 years of parading through the French Quarter with the theme "Top Dogs: Barkus to the Rescue" on Sunday (Feb. 12) as they continue their mission of having fun and helping homeless pets get adopted. The pre-parade...
8 New Orleans Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
New Orleans, LA. - While New Orleans isn't the most expensive city to live in, renting an apartment can still be pricey, especially considering how much rent has increased over the past few years.
WDSU
New Orleans woman concerned for safety after streets, sidewalk dug up in Milneburg
NEW ORLEANS — Returning home to New Orleans and building in their old Milneburg neighborhood had the makings of a full-circle moment for Faye Campo and her husband. After building on Music Street, within a few weeks, crews pulled up their streets and part of the sidewalk without providing a timeline on when it would be fixed.
fox8live.com
I-610 East closed at Franklin; delays to West End
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An early Thursday (Feb. 9) morning accident involving an 18-wheeler has caused a closure of I-610 eastbound at Franklin Ave. for several hours. Congestion has reached St. Bernard Ave and is being diverted off Franklin Ave. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click...
NOLA.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges state Bond Commission to back $445M purchase of Avondale shipyard
With the future of the former Avondale shipyard hanging in the balance, the Jefferson Parish Council is urging a panel of key state officials to support the Port of South Louisiana’s request for $445 million in state-approved bonds to buy the site. The port last month agreed to buy...
Oprah says check out this New Orleans bookstore named after a Civil Rights legend
On her Oprah's Book Club Instagram, Oprah invites you to check out Baldwin & Co., named after the one and only James Baldwin.
Mayor Cantrell holds weekly press conference from City Hall
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will speak from City Hall on Wednesday morning as part of her weekly press conference series. Watch live at 10 a.m. on WGNO.com and Facebook.
Yogi Bear no more: After almost 50 years, this campground in Louisiana is changing its name
Families in south Louisiana have gone camping for years at the Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park™ Camp-Resort.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: As deadline to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell nears, other issues arise
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the solemn season of Lent, but some folks in New Orleans will be celebrating on that day this year. Who’s celebrating depends on whether organizers of the recall drive against Mayor LaToya Cantrell garner enough signatures to force a referendum on whether Heronner stays or goes.
