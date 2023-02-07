Read full article on original website
Related
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
Russia has prepared 1,800 tanks and 4,000 armoured vehicles 'for invasion in ten days'
A Ukrainian official, speaking to Foreign Policy, also estimated that Russia has 300 helicopters and 2,700 artillery systems ready for a new invasion.
Jalopnik
Car Sales Tumble 38 Percent in China
Passenger car sales in China took a bit of a nosedive in January. Reuters reports sales were down 38 percent last month. That change wipes out a 2.4 percent sales gain the market saw in December of 2022. It all comes down to weakening demand due to expiring tax credits for vehicles with combustion engines and subsidies on electric vehicles.
Jalopnik
Republican Senators Oppose First Heavy-Duty Truck Emissions Reform in 20 Years
Very overdue heavy-duty truck emissions reform has met inevitable opposition in Congress, Southwest says all systems worked as designed when it had to cancel almost 17,000 flights back in December, and Volvo has got work to do. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, February 9, 2023.
Jalopnik
The Peugeot 208 Is Now the Best-Selling Car in Europe
The Peugeot 208 has finally beat out the Volkswagen Golf to become the best-selling car in Europe. The VW Golf had long held the title of the undisputed champ in the European market. The German hatch managed to remain the best-selling car in Europe since 2007, but a five percent sales increase of the Peugeot 208 has bumped the French supermini to the top. In 2022, Peugeot sold 206,816 models of the 208 while Volkswagen sold 177,203 models of the Golf, according to data from JATO Dynamics.
Jalopnik
336,000 Mercedes-Benz Diesel Owners in the UK Want Their Money
When you’re caught cheating diesel emissions testing, the punishment’s never one-and-done. There’s usually a federal civil case, suits lodged in states, perhaps even criminal charges and, inevitably, scores of class-action challenges. Mercedes-Benz was already fined $1.5 billion by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Justice and the California Air Resources Board as a consequence of its emissions chicanery in 2020, and now the automaker is facing a group of 336,000 owners in the United Kingdom demanding their own compensation.
Jalopnik
Subaru's Next EVs Are Probably Going to Need a Few Years
Subaru is talking about EVs again, Volkswagen’s 2022 was one of triumph and failure, while Uber appears to believe it can never fail again. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Wednesday, February 8, 2023. 1st Gear: The Solterra’s Only the Start. Subaru announced a 9...
Jalopnik
Mitsubishi Wants to Get Back into the U.S. Truck Market
Enthusiasts don’t usually pay a lot of attention to Mitsubishi, but it’s probably doing better in the U.S. than you’d think. Especially with the new Outlander and Outlander PHEV. With 2022 sales figures of 40,942 and 1,961 respectively, it isn’t posting Toyota numbers, but it’s also not exactly circling the drain the way some people make it sound. After a bit of a setback in 2022, the Japanese automaker is looking to grow, and one day, that could include adding trucks back to its U.S. lineup.
Jalopnik
The EV Transition Is Stuck Between High Demand and Low Resources
The EV transition is going to require major investments across the board if it stands a chance — investments in domestic EV production, a robust charging infrastructure, and, most importantly, mining capacity. The latest report from industry insiders and investors, UP Partners, is equal parts optimistic and pessimistic about the next few years: on the one hand, EVs are on track for mass adoption in the world’s biggest auto markets. But on the other, that trajectory is going to strain our current modest supply of raw materials and battery metals.
Jalopnik
Lucid Is Getting in on the EV Price Wars
Lucid Motors apparently looked around the room, realized everyone else was cutting EV prices, and decided to do the same thing. The California-based automaker is giving customers who buy certain Air Tourings or Air Grand Tourings a $7,500 “credit.” It’ll match the tax credit given by the U.S. government for some EV purchases, but unlike that one, the money is paid back by Lucid.
Jalopnik
At $3,500, Could This 2007 BMW 328Xi Mark the Spot?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice BMW 328Xi claims to have planned to make it look like an M3, but then bought a real-deal M3. Let’s see if their gain is also our gain. According to current statistics, about 41 percent of Americans suffer from...
Jalopnik
Consumers May Have Been Misled on Plug-In Hybrid Efficiency
If you’re in the market for a new car and feel like you’d like to dip your toe into electrification then you might have considered a plug-in hybrid at one time or another. These cars combine the simplicity of a gas-powered car with the fuel savings of an EV, it’s a win-win, right? Well, that might not actually be the case, as a new report in Europe suggests plug-ins might not be the climate fix we once thought.
Jalopnik
All the Car Stuff in the 2023 State of the Union
Joe Biden is known for being a pretty serious car guy, so it should come as no surprise that during Tuesday night’s State of the Union, the President talked at length and passionately about what his administration is doing and will do in the future for the automobile industry. Most of these sections of the President’s over-an-hour-long speech had to do with the production of semiconductors, electric vehicles, and batteries for said electric vehicles. Another recurring theme, as you may have guessed, has to do with building things in the country.
Jalopnik
2022 Volkswagen Jetta: Sometimes Just Being a Car is Enough
There’s something sort of special about an appliance car like the Volkswagen Jetta. It has no delusions of grandeur. It’s not trying to be a sports car, a piece of cutting-edge technology or some kind of wannabe off-roader. That might seem obvious, but the truth is, cars like this are getting few and far between. But the Jetta is one of the best no-big-deal cars on sale right now. It will ask nearly nothing of you if you ask nothing of it, and that’s exactly why I like it.
Jalopnik
At $18,000, Will You Get a Charge Out of This 2017 Chevy Bolt?
There’s no such thing at present as a cheap long-range electric car, but today’s Nice Price or No Dice Chevy Bolt might come the closest. Let’s see if the car’s condition — and its new battery — spark our interest. Looks can be “coy,”...
Jalopnik
California’s EV Market Share Jumps to 17 Percent
Data released by the State of California shows that the Golden State is making substantial progress toward its progressive EV goals. In the last year, California’s electric vehicle market share increased to over 17 percent, according to the California Energy Commission and the California New Car Dealers Association. Hybrid...
Comments / 0