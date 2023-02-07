ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rolling Meadows, IL

Rolling Meadows High School student Kate Foley attending State of the Union as guest of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden

By Brian Althimer
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaEvA_0kfhfFcb00

Kate Foley, a 10th grade student from Rolling Meadows High School, joins Lisa Dent to talk about how her quest to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer and a meeting with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden led to her being invited to attend tonight’s State of the Union address.

Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:


Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

City Club of Chicago: Election 2023 – ‘Take 5’ with Chicago’s Mayoral Candidates

February 9, 2023 SpeakersState Rep. Kam BucknerU.S. Rep. Jesús “Chuy” GarciaJa’Mal GreenCommissioner Brandon JohnsonAlderman Sophia KingMayor Lori LightfootAlderman Roderick SawyerPaul VallasDr. Willie Wilson Special Guests & EntertainmentAlpana Singh, Owner, AlpanaChantala Kommanivanh, Co-Owner, Beverly Phono MartMecca Perry, Owner, Mecca Elevated City Club event description City Club video
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

What is being done to stop fights at Oak Park and River Forest High School?

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Brawls are breaking out at Oak Park and River Forest High School with alarming regularity.The question many are asking now is, what is being done to stop it?As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, sources told the CBS 2 Investigators two fights took place at inside the school this week - and another happened in December. Oak Park Police confirm a security guard was injured in a fight that happened at OPRF on Thursday – and was captured on video.We blurred the video, as those involved are minors. Oak Park police say a female...
OAK PARK, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Nationally renowned pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Joseph Barber II, to speak at Benedictine University – Febuary 10 at 2 PM

As part of its Black History Month celebration, and in keeping with its mission to provide a transformative and integrative educational experience grounded in Benedictine values, Benedictine University will host acclaimed pastor and social justice activist Rev. Dr. William Barber II on February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. Rev....
LISLE, IL
Popculture

Jack Taylor, WGN Anchor, Dead at 94

Beloved WGN news anchor Jack Taylor has died. Taylor, who had a seven-decade career in journalism and appeared on TV screens in Chicago on WGN for more than 20 years, died of heart failure over the weekend, the news station announced. He was 94. Taylor's radio career began accidentally while...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Elk Grove Village man sentenced to 3 years of probation, fined $1,000 for breaching U.S. Capitol

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill. - An Elk Grove Village man has been sentenced to three years of probation and fined $1,000 for breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marcos Gleffe, 39, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges in September after admitting to traveling from the Chicago area to attend a rally headlined by former President Donald Trump and then entering the Capitol with other rioters.
ELK GROVE VILLAGE, IL
CBS Chicago

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at former Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teens pleaded guilty to setting a massive fire at the Old Pheasant Run Resort in Saint Charles.The teens, who were charged as juveniles, broke into the vacant property last May, lit some papers on fire and then left the scene.The fire they set exploded into a three-alarm inferno that destroyed several buildings at the resort.Two other boys pleaded guilty to trespassing.All four will be sentenced on April 19.
SAINT CHARLES, IL
regionnewssource.org

Large Fight Erupts At Morton During Lunch

Wednesday afternoon security and Hammond Police responded to a large lunch brawl in the Morton High School cafeteria, according to the School City of Hammond. Administrators said students got into a physical altercation, despite several attempts from Morton High School security and staff to de-escalate the situation. A video posted online of the disturbance showed tables getting overturned, chairs being thrown and one female jumping off a table while throwing a punch. No students or staff were seriously injured, SCH told RNS.
HAMMOND, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Mayoral Candidate Chuy Garcia’s Inaccurate Statement About Mayor Harold Washington is Challenged

(Message from the Desk of Ms. Josie Childs – A Long Time Friend and Political Ally of the Late Mayor Harold Washington) Congressman “Chuy” Garcia recently in the press made an inaccurate statement. He said, “Folks know me…they know what I’ve done. I know we will eventually get their support. I’m the only guy left from the Harold Washington coalition. No one in Chicago politics today has been involved in fighting the old corrupt and racist and sexist Chicago machine longer than myself.”…As a long-time friend and political ally of the late Mayor Harold Washington I have to point out Congressman Garcia is sorely mistaken.
CHICAGO, IL
In These Times

Why Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot Is Facing an Uphill Battle for Re-Election

On January 26, community members packed the pews at New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Chicago’s West Side, where Grassroots Collaborative, a progressive organization, was holding a mayoral candidate forum alongside the People’s Unity Platform coalition. Candidates — including Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, Illinois State Rep. Kam Buckner, former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, organizer Ja’Mal Green and City Council Member Roderick Sawyer — vied for the approval of the many union members and community activists ready to vote in the February 28 municipal primary election. If no mayoral candidate receives over 50% of the vote, the top two vote-getters will proceed to a run-off in April. Not in attendance at the forum, however, was incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy