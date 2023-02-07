Rolling Meadows High School student Kate Foley attending State of the Union as guest of First Lady Dr. Jill Biden
Kate Foley, a 10th grade student from Rolling Meadows High School, joins Lisa Dent to talk about how her quest to pursue a career as a biomedical engineer and a meeting with First Lady Dr. Jill Biden led to her being invited to attend tonight’s State of the Union address.Watch Biden’s State of the Union address and GOP response Follow The Lisa Dent Show on Twitter:
