2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed car brings search to Nashville
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
On Saturday, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.
WKRN
Second suspect arrested in connection with Green Hills shooting
A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to improve. Meanwhile, both men accused of attacking her are now behind bars. Second suspect arrested in connection with Green …. A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to...
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
WSMV
Overturned semi spills load, closes interstate in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville commuters were treated to a major backup in the East Bank on Friday morning. A tractor-trailer overturned on I-24 East, between the Main Street and Spring Street exit ramps, and spilled its load all over the interstate around 7:15 a.m. TDOT and Metro Nashville Police...
Hopkinsville teen charged with stealing 2 vehicles
A Hopkinsville teen was arrested for stealing two vehicles in the Crofton area on Monday.
WKRN
2nd suspect arrested for attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Green Hills. 2nd suspect arrested for attacking, shooting woman …. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Green Hills. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville...
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
WKRN
Davidson County warns of fake deed letters
Davidson County officials issued an alert to property owners about fake deed letters being mailed out once again. Davidson County officials issued an alert to property owners about fake deed letters being mailed out once again. ‘Freedom to Cook’ act proposed. School bus struck by fleeing suspect. School bus...
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Motorcyclist killed in Robertson County crash
The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Edd Ross Road in Cedar Hill.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
WSMV
Homeowners deal with damage after Williamson Co. blast
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin Fire Department said a catastrophic failure led to an explosion at the Williamson County Highway Department’s rock quarry on Wednesday. The blast was felt by many people in Franklin and Cool Springs areas. The fire department said a private company, Dyno Nobel, contracted by...
