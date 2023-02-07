Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Texas State: Incoming cold fronts to bring showers, possible thunderstorms, and warmer temperatures to Southeast TexasStanleyTexas State
Celebrate Valentine's Day At One of These 5 Romantic Restaurants in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
George Faber II to Receive Living Legend Award at Texas Gospel Music Excellence AwardsTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Beware! This Texas City Is The #1 Dangerous City In The State
Texas is and will always be home for me. There are not a lot of bad things you can say about the great state of Texas that I haven’t heard already. Maybe it’s just me being biased because I am a Texan, but when terrible events happen here, I just want people to remember that we are the Second largest state in the United States, with a population of 28.7 million people across 261,797 mi.². There's going to be a lot of crimes that take place here unfortunately, but that’s like any other state.
PlazAmericas | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
PlazAmericas, formerly known as Sharpstown Mall and earlier Sharpstown Center, is a shopping mall located in the Sharpstown development in Greater Sharpstown, Houston, Texas. The mall is located on the northwest corner of Interstate 69/U.S. Route 59 and Bellaire Boulevard. This is the third mall to be built in Houston after Gulfgate Mall opened in 1956 and Meyerland Plaza in 1957, but the first fully air-conditioned mall in Houston.
Top 5 Houston Suburbs
Houston, the fourth-largest city in the US, is renowned for its multicultural background and different neighborhoods. Given this and its strong economy and affordable way of life, Houston is a top choice for families and people searching for a new home. If you are looking into moving this 2023, we have curated some of the top Houston suburbs to live in!
Lina Hidalgo fires back at Texas comptroller over 'defund police' claims
"Go back to accounting class," the Harris County judge told the comptroller.
Video: HPD says same three guys robbed four Houston-area smoke shops the same day
HOUSTON — Houston police released video on Friday showing what they say are the three same guys robbing four different smoke shops on the same day. The robberies happened in Houston and around Harris County on Feb. 7. In each of the robberies, the suspects came in, pulled out their guns, and demanded money from the register. They also took merchandise from the store shelves.
What Were a Couple of Goats Doing in a Target in Texas?
So, a couple of goats went shopping at Target yesterday. Mark Herman, Constable for Harris County Precinct 4 posted about the two goats that were wandering around the Target on Wednesday, February 8. A deputy responding to the call about the unwanted shoppers found the goats, who were safely detained.
16-year-old shot, killed outside apartments in north Houston
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Officials are investigating what led up to a shooting that reportedly killed one in north Houston. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says units are investigating a shooting in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive near Westfield. Officials say the call came in around 3 p.m.
Texas officers break up major Houston fentanyl operation; suspects released day later
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety working through Gov. Greg Abbott’s border security mission, Operation Lone Star, broke up a major fentanyl lab in Houston. Houston is a major destination and distribution center for human and drug smuggling and trafficking coming from the southern border, law enforcement officers told The Center Square. Several task forces have been established at the border and along Highway 59 to interdict cartel-related activity. Despite their efforts, traffickers have set up operations in Houston. ...
Texas Mom Wanted for Abandoning 2 Children for Almost 2 Months
According to the police report, a Texas mother is wanted for abandoning her 12-year-old and 3-year-old children for nearly two months. A mother is wanted by police after being accused of abandoning her two young children home alone for nearly more than a month and in deplorable conditions with very little food in Montgomery County, according to the Roman Forest Police Department. A warrant has been issued for Raven Yates 31 years old with charges of two counts of Abandon Endanger Child Without Intent to Return, according to the Roman Forest police.
Heading to 'The Biggest Picnic in Texas' at Memorial Park today to celebrate the new land bridge? Bring a jacket!
HOUSTON — Memorial Park is playing host to “The Biggest Picnic in Texas” today for the official grand opening of the Kinder Land Bridge and Cyvia and Melvyn Wolff Prairie. The community is invited to come and experience the new 100-acre space at the free event taking...
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston Location
Each menu tells a story while offering guests an inside view of the life and personality of Shaquille O’Neal. The brand’s signature crispy fried chicken with barbecue sauce is said to be delectable.
Texas funeral home sued after man's body left 'to literally rot' for days during winter storm
A south Houston funeral home is facing a million-dollar lawsuit from a family who claims their loved one's body was left to rot for at least four days during a winter storm in 2021.
Why you should plan a visit to the Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden offers a nice respite from city life.
A Campbell never quits
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit. - written by iamtylercampbell website.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close nearly 150 stores nationwide, including 2 in Houston-area, report says
HOUSTON – Bed Bath & Beyond on Thursday unveiled its list of nearly 150 stores that will shutter by the end of this year. Two of the stores listed are from the Houston area:. The Crossing at 518, 2750 Smith Ranch Rd, Pearland. Although no specific date has been...
Off-duty HPD officer working extra job stops gunman in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON — A gunman was arrested after firing at a group of people following an altercation in downtown Houston, according to police. It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday on Dallas St. near the Hyatt Regency Houston. Police said they were called out to assist an off-duty HPD officer...
Remains of missing California woman Felicia Johnson may have been found outside Houston, father says
HOUSTON — The body of a California woman who was visiting Houston last year may have been found nearly two hours outside the city, her family said. Felicia Johnson, 24, was from San Diego and went missing in Houston in April 2022. Her family believes the search for their...
5G towers appearing around Houston area has residents asking questions
The 5G towers are appearing in the area, and you should be on the lookout for more as they need to be closer together to operate at a stronger rate.
Search for missing Wallis, Texas man near Brazos River
Arturo Avila went missing on Feb. 1 after driving from Katy to his home in Wallis. Police are searching the Brazos River after noticing tire tracks near the water.
Houston Man Plans to Close the Wealth Gap
Growing up in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Tederick Derosin never thought financial freedom would be possible. It wasn’t until he moved to Houston in 2015 to work in the oil fields that his life changed forever. After suffering a knee injury, Derosin suddenly found himself unable to walk, and worse, unable to work. But that injury may have been the best thing to happen to him.
