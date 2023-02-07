ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Montana Marie
2d ago

definitely Philipsburg...the other three SUCK. Whitefish used to be nice then it morphed into mini California. Big Fork...ok, not great, pretty area, and the other on hmmmm ok I guess.

Clint Walker
1d ago

Whitefish used to be a special place. Unfortunately, the wokeness and liberal politics lead by “The Heart of Whitefish” has all but ruined this town. If you want to visit Montana and still be annoyed by people from Chicago, San Francisco and New York, then this is your vacation destination. Followed “Overheard in Whitefish” on Instagram for the true vibe.

ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana.

