No reason to worry about spy balloons and other spy gadgets when the press tells everyone the US secrets.
you can find every single ICBM location on Wikipedia as a Montana resident who drives to Great Falls often from Billings you can see the silos peppered all over the place the closer you get to Great Falls. for instance after you drive through the small town of Stanford on the right hand side heading towards Great Falls a hundred feet off the roadway there's a chain link fence and there's a ICBM location. I I was in total shock when I found out I could just get online and look nuclear arms location
