Boca Raton, FL

wlrn.org

A hidden gem for independent movie fans in Boca Raton closes

A signature theater for fans of foreign and independent films in Boca Raton is shutting down. The Living Room Theater, a cozy movie theater and café at Florida Atlantic University, closed its doors on Feb. 9th. The South Florida cinema is just the latest victim of a dwindling independent and commercial theater scene.
BOCA RATON, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations

The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
truecrimedaily

Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
TheDailyBeast

Parents Horrified After Miami Preschool Paints Kids in Blackface for Black History Month

A group of Miami parents are pushing back against their children’s preschool for dressing up at least three kids in blackface during a lesson on Black History Month. Last week, parents circulated a photo of three toddlers at Studio Kids school who appeared to have brown paint covering their faces, the Miami Herald reported. Courtney Politis, a parent who has since un-enrolled her child, told the Herald she sent school director Patricia Vitale a copy of the photo, writing, “This is racist.” According to screenshots obtained by the Herald, Vitale asked, “What is racist?” Another parent told the Herald they are unsure whether to trust Studio Kids teachers moving forward. Vitale eventually sent a message to all parents addressing the incident: “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience,” she said.Read it at ThMiami Herald
MIAMI, FL
Bay News 9

Police: 2 killed when commuter train hits SUV in Florida

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, the latest in a string of accidents that have plagued Brightline since its inception more than five years ago, authorities said. The train crashed Wednesday night in...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.

WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
HOLLYWOOD, FL

