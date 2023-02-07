A group of Miami parents are pushing back against their children’s preschool for dressing up at least three kids in blackface during a lesson on Black History Month. Last week, parents circulated a photo of three toddlers at Studio Kids school who appeared to have brown paint covering their faces, the Miami Herald reported. Courtney Politis, a parent who has since un-enrolled her child, told the Herald she sent school director Patricia Vitale a copy of the photo, writing, “This is racist.” According to screenshots obtained by the Herald, Vitale asked, “What is racist?” Another parent told the Herald they are unsure whether to trust Studio Kids teachers moving forward. Vitale eventually sent a message to all parents addressing the incident: “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience,” she said.Read it at ThMiami Herald

MIAMI, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO