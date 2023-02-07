Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro to speak in Boca Raton on Saturday
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, known as the "Trump of the Tropics," is scheduled to speak Saturday at a Boca Raton evangelical church. The former South American leader has been living in Central Florida since leaving the presidency this year after being defeated for re-election in October. Bolsonaro, an outspoken admirer of former...
wlrn.org
A hidden gem for independent movie fans in Boca Raton closes
A signature theater for fans of foreign and independent films in Boca Raton is shutting down. The Living Room Theater, a cozy movie theater and café at Florida Atlantic University, closed its doors on Feb. 9th. The South Florida cinema is just the latest victim of a dwindling independent and commercial theater scene.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
Critic's Choice: A new Lebanese restaurant, great BBQ + vegan burgers.
I had falafel on the brain the other day, and discovered a promising new restaurant to fix my craving for lunch. Thanks to the magic of a Google search for “falafel near West Palm Beach,” I found La Vie Lebanese Cuisine, which quietly opened on Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard in January. If the...
Boca Raton mother, 16-day-old baby endure earthquakes in Turkey
Ilayda Sayin and her husband, Carlos, have been living in Boca Raton, but traveled to Turkey a few months ago, so they could be closer to family around the birth of their first child.
Amar Bistro Heads to Boca Raton for Second Location
In its new, roomier space, Amar will expand on its menu of authentic Mediterranean cuisine
Dressing Room Spying Alleged At Boca Raton-Based Boutique, Lawsuit Filed
Woman Claims Man On Ladder Watched Her Change, Asked For Date… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman trying on clothes at Boca Raton-based Etiquette Boutique claims that a man on a ladder looked down at her in the dressing room, apparently liked what […]
Video shows moments related to Palm Beach Gardens shooting, crash
Palm Beach Gardens police are investigating a shooting and a related traffic crash, which backed up Northlake Boulevard and Military Trail for several hours Thursday evening.
Treasure Coast residents voice Brightline train concerns
Residents in Martin, St. Lucie and Indian River Counties say they fear the train may cause congestion, more accidents once Brightline begins service to central Florida.
Two Wawa stores open in PBC; free coffee for 10 days at new West Palm, Lake Worth locations
The food and fuel retailer Wawa has been a hit in Palm Beach County, and Thursday it opened new locations in West Palm Beach and suburban Lake Worth Beach. As is customary at all Wawa grand openings, there will be free coffee and promotional fuel pricing at the two locations — 2307 45th St. in West Palm Beach and 4530 Lantana Road near Lake Worth Beach — until Feb. 19.
Florida cheerleading coach pleads guilty to inappropriate relationship with underage student
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old volunteer high school cheerleading coach recently pleaded guilty to having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student. Kassidy Sottilare was initially arrested in February 2022 by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on charges of sex offense — authoritative figure soliciting/engage in romantic relationship with student, obscene communication — travel to meet after use of computer to lure child, and moving traffic violation — drive while license suspended/habitual offender, records show. She was reportedly released from jail a day after her arrest.
Man injured in hit-and-run after recording vigil on Facebook home from hospital
Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, is thankful to be out of the hospital in the comfort of his Boynton Beach home.
Parents Horrified After Miami Preschool Paints Kids in Blackface for Black History Month
A group of Miami parents are pushing back against their children’s preschool for dressing up at least three kids in blackface during a lesson on Black History Month. Last week, parents circulated a photo of three toddlers at Studio Kids school who appeared to have brown paint covering their faces, the Miami Herald reported. Courtney Politis, a parent who has since un-enrolled her child, told the Herald she sent school director Patricia Vitale a copy of the photo, writing, “This is racist.” According to screenshots obtained by the Herald, Vitale asked, “What is racist?” Another parent told the Herald they are unsure whether to trust Studio Kids teachers moving forward. Vitale eventually sent a message to all parents addressing the incident: “We have not intended to offend anyone, and we are very sorry about any inconvenience,” she said.Read it at ThMiami Herald
Crash near Trump International Golf Club kills West Palm Beach-area woman, 29
WEST PALM BEACH — A 29-year-old suburban West Palm Beach woman died this month from injuries she suffered in a January vehicle crash near Trump International Golf Club that also injured a 5-year-old girl, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. Investigators say Andria Deangelis lost control of her...
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
Chabad of Palm Beach offers to pay for Gary Levin's funeral expenses
The Jewish Community Services Chabad of Palm Beach is offering to cover the cost of the funeral service and burial expenses for Gary Levin of Palm Beach Gardens.
cw34.com
'They're coming after him:' The rise in sextortion with teen boys as targets
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The FBI is warning teens and their families about a steep climb in online sextortion. A troubling scam targeting thousands of children nationwide, mostly teenage boys. It starts innocently enough, usually in a game or app where the teenager feels comfortable. The criminal...
Bay News 9
Police: 2 killed when commuter train hits SUV in Florida
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Two people are dead after their SUV was struck by a high-speed commuter train in South Florida, the latest in a string of accidents that have plagued Brightline since its inception more than five years ago, authorities said. The train crashed Wednesday night in...
A Craigslist ad for a motorcycle led to a murder. Fingerprints led to a guilty verdict.
WEST PALM BEACH — A 25-year-old suburban West Palm Beach man will spend his life in prison after a jury convicted him of first-degree murder and armed robbery in the 2017 shooting death of another man. Circuit Judge Howard Coates ordered that Jeffrey Joseph serve consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole in the Jan. 10, 2017, fatal shooting of Allen Record. Joseph was also sentenced to a minimum of 10 years on the robbery...
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
