What orthopedic leaders should avoid to be successful
Four orthopedic and spine surgeons recently connected with Becker's to discuss what leaders in their field should avoid to be successful. Ask Orthopedic Surgeons is a weekly series of questions posed to surgeons around the country about clinical, business and policy issues affecting orthopedic care. We invite all orthopedic surgeon and specialist responses.
10 spine surgeons to know
Below is a list of 10 spine surgeons who have made a positive impact on their organizations and the specialty. Editor's Note: This is not a list of top surgeons, but rather a list highlighting professional accomplishments. Becker's does not endorse any surgeons featured on this list. This is not...
Billing, business and more: What 7 spine surgeons wish they learned in medical school
After undergraduate education, spine surgeons have to complete medical school and a residency before working as surgeons. It's not uncommon for spine surgeons to have additional training through fellowships. Still, many spine surgeons say there are skills they wish they learned sooner in their education. Here's what seven spine surgeons...
4 orthopedic research awards
Multiple orthopedic surgeons and research groups earned awards for their work, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons said Feb. 10. Marc Philippon, MD, recieved the 2023 Orthopaedic Research and Education Foundation Clinical Reserach Award, according to a news release. The award recognizes "outstanding clinical research related to musculoskeletal disease or injury." Dr. Philippon leads a research team at Steadman Philippon Research Institute in Vail, Colo. and is known for his research in hip surgery and outcomes.
United Regional Health Care prepares for orthopedic center opening
Wichita Falls, Texas-based United Regional Health Care System will open its new Center for Advanced Orthopedics on Feb. 14, according to a Feb. 8 report from the Wichita Falls Times Record News. The 41,000-square-foot orthopedic facility has replaced the Wichita General Hospital, which was closed a decade ago. The two-story...
Indiana orthopedic surgeon settles Medicaid fraud allegations for $700K
An orthopedic surgeon settled allegations he fraudulently filed 13,101 false claims to Indiana's Medicaid program, the state's attorney general's office said Feb. 10. Kishan Chand, MD, settled the allegations for $700,000, according to a news release. The settlement comprises $465,419 in restitution and $234,580 in additional recoveries, according to the settlement agreement.
United Musculoskeletal Partners teams up with 2 Texas groups
United Musculoskeletal Partners added two practices in Texas: All-Star Orthopaedics in Irving and OrthoTexas in Plano. The practices bring UMP to 233 physicians across Texas, Georgia and Colorado, according to a Feb. 9 company news release. All-Star Orthopedics has four clinics, and OrthoTexas has five clinics and a surgery center.
Bluegrass Orthopaedics appoints senior VP
Lexington, Ky.-based Bluegrass Orthopaedics hired Dean Hanlon to be its senior vice president. Mr. Hanlon previously spent more than a decade as ambulatory director of clinical operations for orthopaedics and neurosciences at Lexington-based UK Healthcare. He most recently served as enterprise director of rehabilitation services for the same organization, according to a Feb. 9 news release. He also has experience working as a physical therapist and in administrative roles for hospitals in New York.
Aetna revises lumbar disc replacement policy
Aetna updated its Clinical Policy Bulletin Feb. 8 following a class-action settlement related to its lumbar disc replacement coverage. The new review said FDA-approved total disc implants are "medically necessary" for treating lumbar degenerative disc disease at one level under certain criteria. Criteria for coverage include being 18 to 60 years old, having failed conservative treatment for at least six months, and confirmation of single-level disease through imaging.
