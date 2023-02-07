THIS TWO-VEHICLE WRECK involving a law enforcement SUV and a car was reported around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on Davis Street at the Cordelia Street intersection in downtown Elba. Initial reports were that the driver of the car ran a stop sign causing the crash with the police vehicle. Also, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene after the accident but was caught by officials a short time later. A passenger in the car was being treated for injuries.

ELBA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO