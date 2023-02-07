Read full article on original website
WCTV
GCSO makes arrest in deadly shooting near Highway 12
HAVANA, Fla. (WCTV) - The Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting Thursday in Havana. The shooting happened on Plantation Dive near Highway 12. Limited details were released but a spokesperson with GCSO told Eyewitness News that one person died as a result of the shooting. GCSO...
Panama City man killed in overnight car wreck
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City man was killed in a car accident just after midnight Monday night. Panama City police responded to the wreck on Woodridge Road near Venetian Way around 12:30 A.M. Police say the 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck left the roadway and struck a wooden fence. Emergency personnel said […]
elba-clipper.com
Two-vehicle collision leads to arrest
THIS TWO-VEHICLE WRECK involving a law enforcement SUV and a car was reported around 4:30 Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 7, on Davis Street at the Cordelia Street intersection in downtown Elba. Initial reports were that the driver of the car ran a stop sign causing the crash with the police vehicle. Also, witnesses said the driver of the car fled the scene after the accident but was caught by officials a short time later. A passenger in the car was being treated for injuries.
wdhn.com
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
wtvy.com
Man receives stiff sentence for killing Headland teen
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Henry County man who pleaded guilty to driving his car off the roadway and killing a teen received 35 years on Friday. 33-year-old Jeremy Carruthers admitted in December to manslaughter in the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. He received the enhanced sentence because of...
wdhn.com
Henry Co. man sentenced to 40 years for death of 15-year-old
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Henry County man has been sentenced to 40 years in a state penitentiary for the death of a 15-year-old in 2016. Jeremy Carruthers, 34, of Abbeville, has been sentenced for the death of 15-year-old Cody Jenkins. Carruthers was sentenced to 35 years for reckless manslaughter and 5 years for prison contraband. He was originally charged with murder and had a prior conviction of discharging a gun into an occupied building.
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
‘He’s shooting at us, run’ Lillian veterinarian recovering after bizarre weekend shooting
Lillian veterinarian, Dr. Susan Wells, is recovering after being shot over the weekend while attending a hunting dog competition near Dothan.
wtvy.com
Woman becomes second suspect nabbed in Dothan murder case
Navigator International in Enterprise is a two time platinum recipient of the state’s “Hire Vets Medallion Award”. Students rewarded on "Rock Star Friday" Teachers and faculty at Brookwood Elementary got a chance to honor their students' hard work. Fresh fruit and vegetable benefit cards available for seniors.
Jax attempted murder suspect appears in court
Jackson County, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man, Earnest Jett, had his first appearance in court Thursday, after allegedly discharging a weapon at people during an equestrian event. The incident took place just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. Officials say they responded to a call to assist the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the shooting […]
wdhn.com
Dothan receives grant to help reduce fatal crashes throughout the city
Dothan and the U.S. Department of Transportation working on nearly A $300,000 Safer Action Plan to enhance road infrastructure in Dothan. The call for improvements comes after Dothan has seen 40 fatal crashes over the last five years. One of the latest deadly car crashes happened less than a year...
WEAR
Deputies: Man charged after shooting woman in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A man has been charged with second-degree attempted murder after a woman was shot in Jackson County over the weekend. The Jackson County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 2110 Hook Way on Saturday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. Deputies and...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Matthew Caylor sentenced to death in Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fl. (WMBB) — Months after a Georgia man’s murder resentencing case, a Bay County judge decided his fate Thursday afternoon. Matthew Caylor raped and killed 13-year-old Melinda Hinson in 2008. On Thursday, Judge Christopher Patterson sentenced the 47-year-old to death. “The court now sentences you to be put to death,” Patterson said. After […]
Bay High students respond to Wednesday’s lockdown
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – A number of schools across the Panhandle received quite a scare Wednesday. High schools in Bay, Jackson, and Escambia Counties went into lockdown after a 911 caller reported a school shooting. After further investigation, officials deemed all calls to be part of what officials call a “swatting” incident, where someone […]
wtvy.com
Dothan Police Department K9 Seminar tests dogs and their handlers
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - K9 handlers from across the southeast gathered in the Wiregrass from February 6 to 10. The Dothan Police Department’s K9 seminar put dogs and their handlers to the test in multiple training drills. At the Wiregrass Public Safety Center handlers and their dogs were tasked...
wtvy.com
Prepared, not paranoid: Law enforcement work together to prepare for spring break
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Local law enforcement is describing the behavior they saw over spring break last year in Panama City Beach as “absolutely ridiculous”. With March just a few weeks away, Panama City Beach Police held a joint press conference Wednesday to remind spring breakers...
wtvy.com
“HeartSafe” program is on a mission to reduce sudden cardiac arrest death risk
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, at any time. “I have family members that have went into sudden cardiac arrest,” Richard Byrd, EMS training captain, Dothan Fire Department, said. Byrd witnessed those terrifying moments firsthand. “Thanks to the great training, the bystanders that knew hands only...
Vet speaks out after shooting at Florida horse riding event
MOBILE, Ala. (WDHN) — An event that was supposed to be fun for 30 horse riders was abruptly interrupted by a hail of gunfire Saturday south of Dothan, just over the Florida state line. Now the only person who was hit, an Alabama veterinarian, speaks out about her experience. Out of the hospital, with a […]
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
