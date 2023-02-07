Read full article on original website
Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
foxwilmington.com
Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington woman sentenced to prison for making bribes to protect illicit massage parlor
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington woman is one of two women sentenced to prison for their management and involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation. According to a press release, they ran the parlor between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced to...
foxwilmington.com
Two women sentenced for operation of illicit massage parlors in Wilmington and Cary
NEW BERN, N.C. (WECT) – Two women from Wilmington and Flushing, N.Y., have been sentenced to prison for their involvement in an illicit massage parlor operation between August of 2020 and June of 2021. Ming Ji Cao was sentenced Friday to 18 months in prison and a $1000 fine,...
North Carolina felon gangster busted with 5 guns, including Glock, large capacity ammunition: Department of Justice
A convicted felon, that was also proved to be in a street gang, was convicted to four-and-a-half years in prison after multiple gun busts while out on multiple bonds.
8 years in prison for NC man who robbed Carrabba’s restaurant, forced workers into closet, feds say
Prosecutors say Riley pulled a gun on an employee leaving the restaurant, forced his way inside and demanded the workers open the safe and empty the cash drawers.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police searching for missing teen
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges
RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense. On October 4, 2022, White […]
Clinton man shot dead; suspects sought
A Clinton man is dead and suspects are being sought following a Wednesday night shooting. Around 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, Clinton Polic
wcti12.com
Jacksonville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for fentanyl, meth, gun charges
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — A Jacksonville man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on multiple convictions including fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution along with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense,. Joseph Bernard White, 46, pled guilty to the charged on Oct. 4, 2022. Court...
foxwilmington.com
Autopsy provides new details in deadly stabbing at high school in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – An autopsy released this afternoon provides more details on a deadly stabbing last year inside a high school in Jacksonville. Saddique Melvin died on September 1st after being stabbed in a second-floor hallway at Northside High School. Another student was injured in the attack. Police...
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
bladenonline.com
Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023
The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
WECT
Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint
OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
wcti12.com
Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
foxwilmington.com
Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office seeking information after Burger King armed robbery
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Law enforcement is looking for information related to a robbery Tuesday night. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office says the incident took place at the Burger King in Ogden along Market Street just before 7:00 p.m. Officials say the suspect showed a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday. Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
