Wilmington, NC

WNCT

Wallace police announce arrest of two in separate cases

WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Wallace Police Department announced the arrest of two people on separate charges in separate cases that happened early Friday. Brandon Michael Murphy was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, assault on a law enforcement officer, resist delay or obstruct and no operator’s license. Officials said Murphy tried to escape […]
WALLACE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Arrest made in armed robbery of Burger King

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man has been arrested in connection to the armed robbery of a fast-food restaurant this week. According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, Maurice Lamar was arrested on Mulberry Ave. on Thursday. The sheriff’s office says a man brandishing a firearm entered...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police searching for missing teen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department is searching for a missing teen. 15-year-old Maile Kiplin Hernandez was last seen Thursday around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of Tara Drive. She is 5′, 6″ tall and weighs around 115 pounds. Police say she has a...
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville man sentenced after pleading guilty on drug, gun charges

RALEIGH, N.C. – A Jacksonville man was sentenced Wednesday after he pled guilty last October to drug and weapons charges. Joseph Bernard White, 46, was sentenced to 144 months in prison for the distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.  On October 4, 2022, White […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
bladenonline.com

Parents Beware: Look for Signal App on Teen’s Phones; 12 Bladen County Overdoses in January 2023

The Bladen County Substance Misuse Task Force continues the fight against overdoses and resumes educating the community. Dr. Teresa Duncan, Bladen County Health & Human Services Director, gave updates on grants and introduced the new Community Outreach and Resources Coordinator before emergency responders gave updates and warnings to the public at the task force meeting held on January 24, 2023 at Bladen Community College.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Maysville man facing multiple drug charges after Onslow Co. arrest

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Maysville man is facing multiple drug and child abuse charges in Onslow County after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop Saturday. Troy Orlando Meadows, 31, of Hwy. 58 South, is charged with two counts of felony fleeing/eluding arrest; felony possession of a firearm by a felon; felony possession of a […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WECT

Burger King in Ogden robbed at gunpoint

OGDEN, N.C. (WECT) - A fast food restaurant was robbed Tuesday night at gunpoint. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the Burger King in Ogden was robbed around 7 p.m. The restaurant is located at 7200 Market St. According to a press release, an armed suspect entered...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Jacksonville police looking for larceny suspects

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for larceny suspects from Belk on Western Blvd. They said it happened on Feb. 1, 2023. They are looking for a female described as white, around 5'5" tall, 180 pounds. Police said she was wearing a green jacket, black...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Elizabethtown man charged with selling cocaine

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they made an arrest in a case related to the sell and delivery of cocaine. According to their release, 40-year-old Cedric Lamar McKoy, of Elizabethtown, was arrested without incident on Feb. 4 on active warrants related to:
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Police Department swears in new officers at ceremony

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department (WPD) held its swearing-in and promotional ceremony for their new officers on Tuesday. Officers new to the WPD and brand new to their new positions stood proudly as the agency held the ceremony at the Port City Community Church, arriving in their brand new police cars and wearing their newly earned badges.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Whiteville brothers plead guilty to multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers from Whiteville have pleaded guilty to taking part in a multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme. Joseph W. Floyd, IV, and William F. Floyd, Jr., each pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle for conspiracy to sell and deliver unregistered securities in connection with a multi-year scheme operated under the guise of a purported investment program.
WHITEVILLE, NC

