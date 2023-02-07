Read full article on original website
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
WKRN
Second suspect arrested in connection with Green Hills shooting
A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to improve. Meanwhile, both men accused of attacking her are now behind bars. Second suspect arrested in connection with Green …. A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to...
wnky.com
UPDATE: Victims identified in deadly crash in Simpson County
FRANKLIN, Ky. – Authorities have released the names of two people who died in a fatal crash in Simpson County. On Tuesday, the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traffic collision at 250 Round Pond Church Road. Authorities say a vehicle left the road and struck a...
Man injured in shooting near Antioch bar
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a shooting outside a bar in Antioch early Friday morning.
WKRN
Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed car brings search to Nashville
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a...
WKRN
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
“It’s a chance I’m willing to take, and if I get killed, I get killed,” Louan Brown said. It’s a risk one Nashville neighbor takes every day living on Elm Hill Pike. Brown said she has witnessed countless tragic accidents around her yard in the 40 years she has lived on the property.
WKRN
2nd suspect arrested for attacking, shooting woman in Green Hills neighborhood
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Green Hills. 2nd suspect arrested for attacking, shooting woman …. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department has made a second arrest in connection with a shooting in Green Hills. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville...
Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect on the run after police chase ends in Nashville
Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville.
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
Second man arrested for shooting of 26-year-old woman in Green Hills
Police have arrested the second suspect in the case of a woman shot in a Green Hills neighborhood where she was walking.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
Suspect sought after Hendersonville shooting, police chase
Hendersonville Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting Wednesday afternoon followed by a police chase that led into Davidson County.
WKRN
Missing student found dead in cornfield
Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart …. Tennessee Lt. governor hospitalized due to heart health. Wilson County ethics committee hears complaints against …. One school board member is in the middle of controversy after around 10 complaints were heard during Thursday night’s ethics committee meeting. Hundreds of airplane...
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
WKRN
Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire in Franklin, KY
The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Multiple fatalities reported after car catches fire …. The Simpson County Sheriff's Office says multiple people were found dead at the site of a single-vehicle crash. Bill to rename portion of John...
Man facing aggravated burglary charges after thefts from short-term rentals in North Nashville
A convicted burglar has been arrested in connection with break-ins at multiple short-term rental homes in North Nashville over the past month.
WSMV
Man uses cat to attack officers in Downtown Nashville, police say
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police officers had their hands in Downtown Nashville Wednesday morning after they say a man refused to cooperate and then used a cat to try to avoid being arrested. According to an arrest affidavit, 41-year-old Christopher Gaddis was spotted by MNPD officers on Printers...
WKRN
Shooting leads to chase, one suspect on the loose
The conservative commentator who set off a debate about gender-affirming care for transgender youth testified in front of Tennessee lawmakers Tuesday as a bill banning these procedures moves quickly through the General Assembly. Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect …. Authorities are searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting...
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Search for Nashville woman’s killer continues 10 years later
A woman hailed a cab in East Nashville 10 years ago and was never seen alive again. A brother's search for answers, a decade later.
