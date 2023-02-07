Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WALB 10
Albany’s Ward 3 residents raise crime concerns, look forward to rec. center improvements
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Residents in Albany’s 3rd Ward are learning about new projects in the area. Many people showed up to the ward’s town hall meeting on Thursday to voice their opinions on the area’s crime, road conditions and new improvements set to be made at Driskell Park Recreation Center.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. Black Voters Matter group cleared of 2020 illegal campaigning
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Black Voters Matter group is reacting Wednesday to a ruling that cleared them of illegal campaigning in 2020. Those allegations made headlines around the country. Group members said the group deserves an apology. Back in 2020, the group was accused of illegally campaigning...
Black volunteers passing out water at 2020 Albany voting site cleared of wrongdoing
Black volunteers who gave food and water to early voters in the 2020 election broke no laws, the Georgia State Election Board said Tuesday. But the woman who filed the complaints faces potential charges for bringing a gun into a polling place. The woman accused members affiliated with Black Voters...
southgatv.com
SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON
ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
WALB 10
City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
Albany Herald
Campaign violation charges against Black Voters Matter in Albany dropped
ATLANTA — Black Voters Matter celebrated Wednesday a State Board of Elections ruling that BVM and its partners were not in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning in Albany. The ruling confirms a Feb. 1 determination by Georgia’s Secretary of State in which he reversed his preliminary finding...
WALB 10
34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
WTVM
Columbus Albany State Alumni Chapter to hold ‘Purses with a Purpose’ initiative
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Chapter for Albany State University (ASU) Alumni is planning to spread the love this Valentine’s Day by collecting purses and toiletries for women in need. ‘Purses with a Purpose’ began in 2021 to help women who are escaping domestic violence. ASU alums...
WALB 10
Same car thieves hitting several South Ga. counties; suspects likely from Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles that are from other places throughout South Georgia. Earlier in February, the agency investigated an incident in the central part of Albany and discovered a vehicle that was linked to Riverdale, Georgia.
WALB 10
What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12
City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. Updated: 16 hours ago.
WALB 10
DNA technology solves almost four decade old southwest Ga. death investigation case
Albany Police Chief Michael Persley says they are finding a lot of the stolen vehicles are from other places through South Georgia. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 1 hour ago. This initiative is something the Albany City Commission is making a priority for 2023.
WALB 10
Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
WALB 10
Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84
UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
WALB 10
Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
WALB 10
Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Sherwood Acres Elementary is announcing its new S.P.A.C.E. room. It is aimed at helping kids control their emotions and calm down. S.P.A.C.E stands for Sensory, Place, and Calm Environment. Here students get a chance to engage with all their senses so that they can recognize their feelings.
WALB 10
APD: Man dies following January shooting incident
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
WALB 10
Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black history is everywhere. And during February, it’s popping up in the form of art across Albany. Throughout the historic month, one local artist is making sure to share her message of humanization through Black history in her artwork. “I always see all the same...
WALB 10
Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Target’s Black History Month collection has selected the top three finalists, and two of them are from the Good Life City. Cameron Burnam and Mekenzy Linder are fine arts majors, and they said the inspiration and push came from their professors who encouraged them to apply.
2 sentenced after trafficking ring distributes more than 4 kilos of meth in Ga. community
Two Tifton men associated with an armed drug trafficking network were sentenced to prison Thursday for their crimes.
Comments / 6