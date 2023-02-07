ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. Black Voters Matter group cleared of 2020 illegal campaigning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A Dougherty County Black Voters Matter group is reacting Wednesday to a ruling that cleared them of illegal campaigning in 2020. Those allegations made headlines around the country. Group members said the group deserves an apology. Back in 2020, the group was accused of illegally campaigning...
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

SEVEN OFFICERS AWARDED AT EXCHANGE CLUB LUNCHEON

ALBANY, GA– On Friday, the Albany Exchange Club upheld one of their core values, patriotism, by hosting a law enforcement appreciation luncheon. During the event, seven law enforcement officers were awarded “2022 Officer of the Year” for their office or department, all of which were nominated by the Chief of their agency.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany leaders want to increase affordable housing in 2023 and they’re starting in South Albany. City commissioners said Ragsdale Subdivision, commonly known as Mary Young Cummings Park, is one incomplete project they’re hoping to get started in 2023. “What we’re attempting to do at...
ALBANY, GA
Albany Herald

Campaign violation charges against Black Voters Matter in Albany dropped

ATLANTA — Black Voters Matter celebrated Wednesday a State Board of Elections ruling that BVM and its partners were not in violation of [O.C.G.A. 21-2-414(a)(1)(3)] for illegal campaigning in Albany. The ruling confirms a Feb. 1 determination by Georgia’s Secretary of State in which he reversed his preliminary finding...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

34th annual Georgia Quail Hunt promotes economic growth in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — The Albany Chamber of Commerce hosted its 34th annual Quail Hunting event on Thursday. It aimed to provide people with opportunities for business development. Georgia is known for its hospitality, outdoor culture and wildlife heritage. The Northern Bobwhite, also known as Virginia Quail, is a...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Same car thieves hitting several Ga. counties

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection. Right now, four African American Georgia artists' artwork is on display at the Albany Museum of Art in honor of Black History Month. City leaders looking to change narrative on Albany affordable housing. Updated: 6 hours ago. This initiative is...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

What's What With the Weekend, February 10-12

City of Albany hosts its first ever ‘Night to Shine’. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Part of Lowndes/Echols County State Route 7 closed due to water levels. Terrell Co. inmate escapes from courthouse, sheriff’s office begins search. Updated: 16 hours ago.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coca-Cola looking to ‘pay it forward’ with student internship program

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Coca-Cola UNITED is accepting applications for the 2023 class of its “Pay It Forward” internship. They have partnered with 17 HBCUs, including Albany State University. The Pay It Forward internship provides students with first-hand experience of what it takes to not only understand the...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Head-on collision on U.S. Highway 84

UPDATE - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office says the eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 have now reopened. THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Eastbound lanes of U.S. Highway 84 between Thomasville and Boston are closed at this hour after a head-on collision. The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said two...
THOMASVILLE, GA
WALB 10

Tifton train museum opening showcases Black history

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) — In honor of Black History Month, city leaders in Tifton put together a train exhibit to showcase some Black history milestones that helped shaped the future. The train system allowed Tifton’s economy to strengthen through things like job creation and industry growth. Before interstate...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Sherwood Acres Elementary unveils new S.P.A.C.E. room

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) — Sherwood Acres Elementary is announcing its new S.P.A.C.E. room. It is aimed at helping kids control their emotions and calm down. S.P.A.C.E stands for Sensory, Place, and Calm Environment. Here students get a chance to engage with all their senses so that they can recognize their feelings.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

APD: Man dies following January shooting incident

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A 38-year-old has died following injuries from a January shooting incident and his death is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). Derrico Thomas died on Wednesday from the injuries he got in a Jan. 28 shooting incident. The shooting...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Georgia artists share Black history through art in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black history is everywhere. And during February, it’s popping up in the form of art across Albany. Throughout the historic month, one local artist is making sure to share her message of humanization through Black history in her artwork. “I always see all the same...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Two Albany finalists chosen for Target’s Black History collection

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Target’s Black History Month collection has selected the top three finalists, and two of them are from the Good Life City. Cameron Burnam and Mekenzy Linder are fine arts majors, and they said the inspiration and push came from their professors who encouraged them to apply.
ALBANY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy