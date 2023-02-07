ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC State women’s golf starts spring slate strong, records season-high fifth place finish

By Ethan Bakogiannis, Sports Editor
Technician Online
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Technician Online

NC State gymnastics stumbles to season-low score in quad-meet

No. 23 Wolfpack gymnastics had a tough outing on Friday night in Maryland in its first quad-meet of the season — falling to Pitt, Temple and Towson. The Wolfpack (4-6) accumulated three losses in one night with a season low score of 194.775 after a disastrous opening rotation. Towson (11-2) finished with a meet high 196.425, followed by a 195.300 from Temple (11-13) and a 195.275 from Pitt (9-9).
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State softball begins the season with two losses at the Candrea Classic

NC State softball opened its season with a doubleheader against Kansas and Long Beach State at the Candrea Classic, which includes five games between Feb. 10-12. Early struggles doomed the Pack against the Jayhawks during its season-opener. The same could be said in its second game as the Pack fell to Long Beach State as well.
RALEIGH, NC
Technician Online

NC State men’s tennis pummels NC Central in 7-0 sweep

NC State men’s tennis dominantly claimed a much-needed win over North Carolina Central, sweeping the Eagles 7-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh. The Wolfpack (4-3), who had lost three of its last four matches, got back in the win column with the...
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyInYourState

The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits

Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
CARRBORO, NC
power98fm.com

What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?

Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
APEX, NC
country1037fm.com

One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love

Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights

Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
RALEIGH, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness

So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
FORT BRAGG, NC
carolinajournal.com

News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes

Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
RALEIGH, NC
OnlyInYourState

The Incredible Buffet In North Carolina With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes

For 43 years, the family-owned Meadow Village Restaurant staff has served folks an incredible buffet of delicious food with as many desserts as main dishes. Folks line up for homemade seafood and country-style cooking. The choices are endless, from spaghetti to baked steak with gravy and fried chicken. Add your favorite side selections, such as mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, collards, and corn. But the most delightful part about this endless bounty is the impressive and endless dessert selection. This is where the choice is almost impossible to make, so have a little taste of each one. And it isn’t fast food, folks. This place takes a time commitment to experience the goodness in every bite.
BENSON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy