NC State women’s golf starts spring slate strong, records season-high fifth place finish

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Technician Online
NC State gymnastics stumbles to season-low score in quad-meet
No. 23 Wolfpack gymnastics had a tough outing on Friday night in Maryland in its first quad-meet of the season — falling to Pitt, Temple and Towson. The Wolfpack (4-6) accumulated three losses in one night with a season low score of 194.775 after a disastrous opening rotation. Towson (11-2) finished with a meet high 196.425, followed by a 195.300 from Temple (11-13) and a 195.275 from Pitt (9-9).
Technician Online
NC State softball begins the season with two losses at the Candrea Classic
NC State softball opened its season with a doubleheader against Kansas and Long Beach State at the Candrea Classic, which includes five games between Feb. 10-12. Early struggles doomed the Pack against the Jayhawks during its season-opener. The same could be said in its second game as the Pack fell to Long Beach State as well.
Technician Online
NC State wrestling defends Reynolds, hands Pitt first ACC loss in top-20 matchup
Dread it. Run from it. NC State wrestling arrives all the same. No. 17 Pitt came into Reynolds Coliseum as the challenger, sitting atop the ACC with an undefeated conference record. But the No. 6 Wolfpack (13-1, 3-1 ACC) proved to be a different animal, taking seven out of 10...
Technician Online
NC State men’s tennis prepares to face No. 4 Michigan in early-season tilt
After a break from play and with plenty of time to prepare, NC State men’s tennis is just mere days away from its highly anticipated clash with No. 4 Michigan at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh. There’s no doubt the Wolfpack has had this one circled on...
UNC Basketball: 5 reasons why Tar Heels have fallen apart this season
There was literally no team in college basketball that had more pressure on it than UNC Basketball, which was one minute away from winning the national title as an 8 seed and entered this season as the preseason No. 1 team. But it was clear early on that the Tar...
Technician Online
NC State men’s tennis pummels NC Central in 7-0 sweep
NC State men’s tennis dominantly claimed a much-needed win over North Carolina Central, sweeping the Eagles 7-0 on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center in Raleigh. The Wolfpack (4-3), who had lost three of its last four matches, got back in the win column with the...
Cary’s Umstead Hotel & Spa slips in best NC rankings after holding #1 spot for 5 years
There is a new hotel on top of the list of best hotels in North Carolina—and this time, it's not one from the Triangle.
Bed Bath & Beyond closing store in Raleigh, four others across NC
Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it’s closing, including one in Raleigh and four others across the state. 1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina. 401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina. 3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina. 1835 Catawba Valley Blvd....
North Carolina city has one of the nation’s highest rates of new foreclosures
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Real estate foreclosure filings are continuing to rise, and one city in North Carolina has among the highest rates in the country. A reported to be released Friday by ATTOM, which describes itself as a leading collector of data associated with real estate sales, finds that there were 31,557 foreclosure actions […]
OnlyInYourState
The One Deli In North Carolina With Surprisingly Delicious Biscuits
Since 2008, the staff at Neal’s Deli, in Carrboro, North Carolina, has served up the most creative cuisine to its consumers, such as roasted turnips, Borscht, apple cheddar dogs, and veggie muffulettas to name a few. And here you’ll find it’s the food that brings people together, regularly coming in for the made-from-scratch, fresh, and locally sourced ingredients. While you’ll find expected deli favorites, keep an open mind when ordering as this restaurant also has surprisingly delicious biscuits.
power98fm.com
What is the Safest Town in North Carolina?
Are you wondering where North Carolina is safe? Maybe you don’t feel as safe in the area you live in now. Or maybe you just want to move and safety is pretty important to you. We all know that plenty of cities have their safer sides of towns, but what if there were towns that are just safe overall? It’s good to know more about the area that surrounds you for sure.
This Restaurant Serves North Carolina's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina City is One of the Best in America for Lasting Love
Do you feel like you’re a serial dater? Do you feel like you have no luck finding or staying in a long-lasting relationship? Well, the simple solution could be the fact that you’re just living in the wrong city. According to FinanceBuzz, they’ve found America’s best cities for lasting love.
Pig out at these 3 new barbecue joints
Midwood Smokehouse, The BBQ Lab, and Longleaf Swine are heating up Raleigh's barbecue scene.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina College Study Wants To Add Another Color To Traffic Lights
Researchers from North Carolina State University want to add a fourth color to traffic lights because of self-driving vehicles. Scientists say adding a white light will help control traffic flow when self-driving vehicles become more popular. This is according to an article on AOL.com. Scientist Ali Hajbabaie says, “This concept...
Up and Coming Weekly
Renaming brings to mind history, the cost of wokeness
So Fort Bragg is going to be renamed “Fort Liberty.” Why such a bland name? We commemorate great American military leaders by naming bases and installations in their memory. Don’t we have enough highly regarded military leaders and heroes to honor?. I can think of plenty of...
carolinajournal.com
News & Observer gets it wrong on taxes
Raleigh News & Observer editor Ned Barnett continues to be of the belief that what ails North Carolina is a state government that is too small. In his Jan. 29 editorial, he expresses frustration that hard-working North Carolinians are keeping too much of their money. Claiming that “excessive tax cuts”...
Supply, labor shortages creating home construction delays
The Triangle is short on homes, and developers are short on materials and workers. That’s meant delays for some people waiting to move in. 5 On Your Side found out the solution is not an easy one. Kendall Jones says he should already be moved into his new condo...
Need a job? More than 3,100 are available at 48 top Triangle employers
RALEIGH – “Help wanted” signs remain up at virtually all 50 of the Triangle’s most well-known employers, which is good news for job seekers. However, there are signs of tightening. Openings have dropped by 9.15% from a month ago, with a 4.5% decline just in the last week alone.
OnlyInYourState
The Incredible Buffet In North Carolina With Almost As Many Desserts As Main Dishes
For 43 years, the family-owned Meadow Village Restaurant staff has served folks an incredible buffet of delicious food with as many desserts as main dishes. Folks line up for homemade seafood and country-style cooking. The choices are endless, from spaghetti to baked steak with gravy and fried chicken. Add your favorite side selections, such as mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, collards, and corn. But the most delightful part about this endless bounty is the impressive and endless dessert selection. This is where the choice is almost impossible to make, so have a little taste of each one. And it isn’t fast food, folks. This place takes a time commitment to experience the goodness in every bite.
Comments / 0