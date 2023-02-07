Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Mild and dry weekend ahead for Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A seasonal weekend is ahead as the sunshine makes a comeback!. Plenty of sunshine as we get the weekend going! Saturday high temperatures will head into the lower 40s at the start of this weekend. Then a much bigger warm-up is ahead for the middle of next week as we go more than 10 degrees above normal high temperatures!
Damaging winds Thursday; temperatures fall
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side. 1 person...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
Damaging winds possible; temperatures fall
A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory will be in effect today from 7 AM to 7 PM. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible. Downed trees, power outages and difficult travel are all possible. Remain weather aware today. Remember, winds of 58 mph is all it takes for a severe thunderstorm warning to be issued.
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Pothole riddled road on Indy's north side has neighbors frustrated
From cracks to craters — crumbling asphalt across the city is leaving large sections of road in many neighborhoods riddled with potholes.
Indiana Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25
PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a 35-year-old woman missing from Plainfield since Jan. 25. Brittany Wallace is believed to be in extreme danger. She was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana “In God We Trust” license plate...
Police: Indianapolis man stabbed brother to death
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man faces charges after an investigation into his brother’s death. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the arrest comes after an investigation into 30-year-old Juan Parada’s stabbing death. He was discovered in the 11000 block of Whistler Drive Sunday morning and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.
Man dead in east Indianapolis shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting Wednesday afternoon on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of shots fired in a home in the 2500 block of North Chester Avenue, near East 30th Street and North Sherman Drive, around noon. Officers arrived, got...
Man arrested for arson that put injured Indy firefighter in coma
A man has been arrested after fire officials say he intentionally set a fire where a firefighter was injured.
IMPD: Fatal Shooting Wednesday Afternoon, Problematic Area for Police
INDIANAPOLIS — Another person has been shot and killed in the Circle City. On Wednesday, Indianapolis Metro Police were called to the 2900 block of North Chester on a shots fired call. When officers arrived at the home, they could see an adult male inside with some kind of injury. Police made their way inside and realized the man had been shot.
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana
One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street
Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
ISP: Bystander helps police catch armed felon after Indianapolis pursuit
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are crediting a bystander with helping lead state troopers to an armed felon who attempted to elude capture on foot after crashing his vehicle during a pursuit. Blake Brattain, 37, of Indianapolis was arrested on a slew of charges including unlawful possession of a firearm by a violent felon, auto […]
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
Monroe County Sheriff fires corrections officer after brawl with inmate
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. — A Monroe County correctional officer has been terminated after an attempt to move a belligerent inmate turned into a brawl that resulted in the inmate suffering a fractured nose and orbital bone. Monroe County Sheriff Ruben Martè stated he made the decision to terminate the...
Hope woman still missing 3 years later
HOPE, Ind. — Three years ago, Donna Mitchell left the Brown Bottle Liquor store in Hartsville, got behind the wheel of her maroon Chevrolet Trailblazer and drove off the face of the earth. Despite more than two years of searching, neither she nor her vehicle has been seen since. At the time of her disappearance, […]
