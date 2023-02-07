ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Apparently, This is the Rudest City in Indiana

One website recently named the rudest city in each state. When it comes to Indiana, it might come as a shock to you. Rude people are everywhere, let's be honest. You tend to find more of them in bigger cities because everything is more fast-paced, people are in a hurry, and tend to only look out for themselves. However, even in smaller towns, you will still run into a few rude people. When you think of Indiana, is there one city, off the top of your head, that is ruder than the others?
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Big warm up heading for Indiana next week

Meteorologist Alyssa Andrews Weather Forecast: Big warm up heading for Indiana next week - CBS4 News at 6 - Indianapolis, Indiana - Twitter: @HoosierLyss - Instagram: @AlyssaAndrewsWX. Big warm up heading for Indiana next week.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures

INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses:. 731 College Mall Road South, Bloomington. 4020 West Jefferson...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits

Indianapolis considers ban on retail sales of dogs, cats and rabbits.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Shots fired near Southport High School

HOMECROFT, Ind. — Several police agencies are investigating a shots fired incident near Southport High School and working to determine whether suspects shot at police officers. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, around 2 p.m. Thursday police officers with Perry Township Schools heard several gunshots in a wooded area in the 800 block of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Cat stabbed in Indy adopted by shelter staff member

Indy cat stabbed with pliers, adopted by local vet staff member. Cat stabbed in Indy adopted by shelter staff member.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Bloomington violent crime up 5.8% in 2022, per report

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.– Bloomington city officials released their annual public safety report. The overall crime rate for the city decreased by 1% in 2022, but city officials are pointing out a concerning rise in violent crime. “Safety is the most important part of life,” said Mayor John Hamilton. He began...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead in shooting on Indy’s east side

Indiana lawmakers consider child care tax credit. A Statehouse proposal aims to improve access to child care by creating a tax credit for employers. Attorney General Todd Rokita to face attorney disciplinary commission. Indy woman brings Black history to life
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Happy birthday to Melissa Crash!

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man's murder from 2006. Indy man is arrested for murder and accused of stabbing his own brother to death. Monroe County Sheriff
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
tourcounsel.com

Greenwood Park Mall | Shopping mall in Greenwood, Indiana

Greenwood Park Mall is a shopping mall located in Greenwood, Indiana. The mall is the hub of the retail and commercial corridor along U.S. Highway 31 on the south side of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Area. As with several other central Indiana shopping centers, Greenwood Park Mall is owned and operated by Simon Property Group.
GREENWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Damaging winds Thursday; temperatures fall

Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy's northwest side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD to review if training was followed in Maclin shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett told FOX59 News that he found it “difficult” to watch the recently released body-worn camera video of three IMPD officers shooting a man who had been asleep in a car with a gun in his lap in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street on the morning of Dec. 31, 2022.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

