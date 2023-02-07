ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin Lewis details water meter tip that could help you save on bills

By Oliver Browning
 3 days ago

Martin Lewis has detailed a handy tip that could help save money on water bills .

Speaking on his ITV show, the MoneySavingExpert explained that those with “more or the same bedrooms than people” in their house can cut their bills by getting a water meter.

“Water bills are based on the rateable value - which is a proxy for the house value - so it would be a big bill,” Lewis explained using a graphic of a three-bedroom house with two people living in it.

“But we use less... so we’d likely save on a water meter.”

