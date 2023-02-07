ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wisportsheroics.com

Game Preview: Wisconsin vs Nebraska Cornhuskers

After an important road win Wednesday, Wisconsin stays on the road to visit Nebraska tomorrow. The Cornhuskers are still in a rebuild, but have shown improvement over the last few seasons. This is another game the Badgers need to win. Tip time is 3 PM on BTN. Here is a preview of tomorrow’s game.
LINCOLN, NE
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers Offer Fantastic 2025 Four-Star Running Back

The Wisconsin Badgers traveled not far from home to the state of Ohio recently. The football staff has slowed down the last few days with the major offers. However, one particular recruit from Ohio has caught the eye of scouts and staff alike. The Badgers refused to leave the state without offering Bo Jackson, a 2025 four-star recruit.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Big Ten Finale Promises Fireworks Between Badgers-Gophers

The Wisconsin wrestling team will take on one final Big Ten opponent before the Championships begin. March 4th-5th will be the biggest wrestling meet of the season for the Badgers. However, before they can get there, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will stand on the way on February 11th in Madison.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Three Takeaways: Wisconsin Gets Huge Ovetime Road Win At Penn State

It was a game the Wisconsin Badgers needed. It was a tough ask to beat a team that was 11-1 at home coming into tonight. However, the Badgers earned a hard fought 79-74 overtime win at Penn State, It was the first time in 2023 the Badgers scored more than 70 points. More importantly, this was a quad one win and it helps improve Wisconsin’s tournament resume, Here are three takeaways from tonight’s win.
MADISON, WI
WFRV Local 5

De Pere ready for packed house in battle of No. 1s

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – One is often the loneliest number. But Saturday night, the top-ranked team in Wisconsin will welcome some similar company. De Pere is set to host the game of the year in Wisconsin high school basketball, with the Division 1 No. 1-ranked Redbirds (20-0) hosting Division 2 No. 1 Pewaukee (17-2). […]
DE PERE, WI
cwbradio.com

WIAA Wrestling Regionals Saturday

Regionals in high school wrestling will be held around the state on Saturday involving area teams. The top 4 four individuals in each weight class advance on to Sectionals next week and the top two teams advance to Team Sectionals on Tuesday. Division 1 Regionals involving area teams:. Hayward/Northwood Regional...
WISCONSIN STATE
JM McBride

Lifetime Wisconsin fishing license proposed for anglers

Two Wisconsin legislators are circulating a proposal to allow lifetime fishing licenses for state residents. In a Feb. 7, 2023, press release, state Rep. Ron Tusler of Harrison and state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point announced the proposal, which would need approval from the Wisconsin Legislature.
WISCONSIN STATE
97X

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
wiproud.com

Here are 5 of Wisconsin’s most scenic hiking trails

Touting thousands of miles of hiking trails, Wisconsin truly is a hiker’s dream destination. We’ve compiled a list of 5 “must hike” locations around the state that you shouldn’t miss this year. 1. Manitou Falls Trail. 2. Lost Creek Falls. 3. Lion’s Den Trail.
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

Midwest to be blanketed by quick-hitting snow

The same system responsible for severe weather in the South will spread snow across part of the Midwest late this week, although the burst of wintry weather is not forecast to stick around for long. A fast-paced storm that will spawn severe weather across the southern United States will also...
WISCONSIN STATE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
nbc15.com

Spectators line up to watch Air Force One land in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A line of nearly 20 cars waited to catch a glimpse of Air Force One Wednesday morning as it landed in Madison. “It’s not very often you see the president land, he’s coming in with his crew to Madison so I thought I’d come out and look at it,” said spectator Gerhard Peckman.
MADISON, WI

