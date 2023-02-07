A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said. Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother. “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...

BRONX, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO