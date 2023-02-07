Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Young Boy Came Out To His Mom As Gay And Then He DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedManhattan, NY
$1 billion will be spent on housing migrants in New YorkJake WellsNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Will Receive Another $95 Snap Payments By FridayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Migrants surge at a border after they receive misinformation that it would be easy to get into Canada through the USAnita DurairajEl Paso, TX
Monthly direct payments of $400 available to Americans - will you get one?Aneka DuncanPaterson, NJ
Related
Suspect wanted for shooting man outside Jackson Heights house last month: NYPD
Police on Thursday, Feb. 9, released video footage of a suspect wanted for shooting a man outside a house in Jackson Heights last month. The alleged perpetrator was riding in a gray SUV at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he got out of the vehicle and walked towards the 32-year-old victim, who was in front of 35-40 88th St., according to police.
NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say
A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said. Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother. “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
Suspect charged with murder after 1 killed, 3 other men shot in Bronx
A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after a 24-year-old man was killed and three others were injured.
Man, 18, has face fractured when punched by trio during robbery on Brooklyn subway train
The NYPD is searching for a trio of suspects who fractured an 18-year-old punched a rider then robbed him aboard a Brooklyn subway train last week, authorities said.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to...
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
Shot Through Taxi Window: Alleged MS-13 Member Admits Killing Man During Dispute In Hempstead
A suspected member of the MS-13 street gang is facing decades behind bars after admitting that he fatally shot a man from a taxi window during a dispute on Long Island. Denis Gutierrez-Marcos, age 20, pleaded guilty to murder and related charges in Nassau County Court on Thursday, Feb. 9, in the death of Edwin Guerrero Hernandez.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
fox5ny.com
Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
New York man arraigned for allegedly shooting, killing off-duty NYPD officer during attempted robbery
A New York career criminal was arraigned in a Brooklyn court on Wednesday for allegedly shooting and killing an off-duty NYPD officer on Saturday.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Man cuffed for fatally shooting victim in the head on Harlem street: NYPD
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Police arrested a man who they say fatally shot someone in the head in Harlem last month. Authorities say that at 10:07 p.m. on Sept. 30, the NYPD responded to a 911...
fox5ny.com
NYC schools getting more police after recent shootings
NEW YORK - The NYPD is increasing police officers outside schools across New York City in the wake of several recent violent incidents near various school grounds. Just a few days ago, 2 students were shot and injured near the Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, and gunshots were fired after another student brawl outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Wednesday.
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
Man shot dead near Times Square
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said. The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli. He was […]
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Knife-Wielding Robber Hits Long Island Motel In Early-Morning Heist
Police are asking for tips after a man armed with a knife robbed a Long Island motel early Thursday morning, Feb. 9.The incident happened at around 4:45 a.m. at the Best Western Bar Harbor Motel, located in Massapequa on Sunrise Highway, according to Nassau County Police.Detectives said the suspect…
Passenger dies after car crashes into forklift on Bronx street
The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating the death of a passenger in a car that crashed into a forklift on a Bronx street on Wednesday morning.
EPIC FAIL: Would-Be Bank Robber Captured After Leaving Empty-Handed, Hackensack Police Say
A would-be bank robber who walked out of a Hackensack TD branch empty-handed ended up with bracelets instead, authorities said. City resident Roderick Troy Smith, 32, was nabbed by Hackensack police detectives and FBI agents who spotted him on Anderson Street on Tuesday, Feb. 7, Capt. Michael Antista said on Thursday.
NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say
A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said. The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning.
fox5ny.com
Car stolen in the Bronx with baby inside
NEW YORK - The NYPD issued an alert on Thursday afternoon after a car was stolen in the Bronx with a newborn inside. It happened just before 5 p.m. A purple Honda HRV with NY Plate KLX7595 was stolen with the baby inside. It was last seen near E. 230...
Comments / 0