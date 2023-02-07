ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

New York Post

BRONX, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct’s Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer

NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC schools getting more police after recent shootings

NEW YORK - The NYPD is increasing police officers outside schools across New York City in the wake of several recent violent incidents near various school grounds. Just a few days ago, 2 students were shot and injured near the Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, and gunshots were fired after another student brawl outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police

RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot dead near Times Square

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A 22-year-old man was fatally shot near Times Square on Thursday, police said. The victim was shot in the right side of his chest near a Shake Shack by West 44th Street and Eighth Avenue around 5:40 p.m., officials said. The wounded man ran and collapsed outside a nearby deli. He was […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

NYC man shot dead by apparent stranger during street fight, cops say

A 31-year-old man was shot and killed by an apparent stranger during a fight on a Bronx street, police said. Marquis Lane was blasted in the chest at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The victim and an unidentified person were fighting when the shooter approached Lane and opened fire at him, authorities said. Lane – who lived only blocks from where he was shot – was rushed to Lincoln Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.  No arrests had been made by Wednesday morning. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Car stolen in the Bronx with baby inside

NEW YORK - The NYPD issued an alert on Thursday afternoon after a car was stolen in the Bronx with a newborn inside. It happened just before 5 p.m. A purple Honda HRV with NY Plate KLX7595 was stolen with the baby inside. It was last seen near E. 230...
BRONX, NY

