Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
FOX Reno
Reno Tahoe 2022 room tax collection highest ever recorded
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Statistics released on Feb. 8 by Reno Tahoe showed that 2022 had the highest room tax collection ever recorded in Washoe County. Reno Tahoe released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing 2022’s total of $467,886,384 as the most taxable room revenue ever recorded for a calendar year. Four of the top five all-time revenue-producing months came in 2022, when nine additional records were set for monthly room tax collections.
FOX Reno
Reno approves $250k settlement for observer hurt by police in Black Lives Matter protest
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The city of Reno approved a $250,000 settlement with a Black Lives Matter observer injured during a May 2020 protest when police fired nonlethal pepperball rounds into the crowd. The settlement resolves a federal lawsuit filed by Rebecca Gasca, who was...
FOX Reno
Accused killer Troy Driver expected to waive preliminary hearing
The man accused of killing Naomi Irion in March of 2022 is expected to waive his upcoming preliminary hearing. The bailiff from the Fernley Justice Court said Troy Driver is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 where he's expected to waive the preliminary hearing.
FOX Reno
Some Nevada Medical Board investigations dragging on for seven years, records show
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Heidi Keen of Minden filed a complaint against her doctor in 2019 after she underwent surgery and says she ended up with long term health problems as a result. "There's a lot of PTSD that I have from the doctor because...
FOX Reno
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
FOX Reno
Man arrested after stealing tractor, assaulting witness in Fernley
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested 37-year-old Michael Gettis in Silver Springs after stealing a bobcat tractor and assaulting a witness in Fernley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9, LCSO responded to the area north...
FOX Reno
2 hospitalized after car crashes into tree off Mira Loma Drive in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two people are hospitalized after a car crashed into a tree at Mira Loma Drive in Reno Wednesday evening, said the Reno Police Department (RPD). At approximately 5:17 p.m. on February 8, crews responded to a report of a single vehicle...
FOX Reno
Sparks city council to discuss possible settlement with former fire chief
SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — The Sparks city council is set to debate a possible settlement with their former fire chief during Monday's meeting. The attorney representing Mark Lawson sent a letter to the city at the end of January demanding more than $441,000 to cover a number of costs including breach of contract and what he describes as "tortious" behavior.
FOX Reno
Suspect arrested after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase into Carson City
DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of nearly hitting officers and then leading them on a chase from Dayton to Carson City late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were doing traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in Moundhouse when they noticed a car traveling westbound headed right towards them. Their patrol cars were parked on a dirt shoulder just east of Newman Lane. Police said the driver did not slow down as they were approaching them and didn't make an effort to switch lanes.
FOX Reno
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation offering shuttle service to local ski resorts
NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service could make your next ski trip a little easier. All the fresh powder has brought plenty of people to the slopes, filling up parking lots and causing quite the traffic headaches on the way to resorts. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation is offering bus services to alleviate parking issues at resorts due to high traffic.
FOX Reno
Portion of SR-208 in Wilson Canyon to partially reopen during busy commute hours
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Nevada Department of Transportation will open one lane of SR-208 in Wilson Canyon during commute hours starting Monday. The roadway, which connects Smith Valley to Yerington, has been shut down for weeks after a massive landslide forced the closure. Starting...
FOX Reno
Northern Nevada Turkish Americans react to Middle East devastation
Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A small group of Turkish Americans gathered this week to tell heartbreaking stories of the devastation their friends and family members are facing back in Turkey. "We are a tight knit community because there’s only a few of us. We’re not...
FOX Reno
BBB warns consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams to look out for. From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites — people should always be on the alert for impostor websites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website of a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.
Comments / 0