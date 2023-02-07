ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

FOX Reno

Reno Tahoe 2022 room tax collection highest ever recorded

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Statistics released on Feb. 8 by Reno Tahoe showed that 2022 had the highest room tax collection ever recorded in Washoe County. Reno Tahoe released transient lodging and room tax statistics showing 2022’s total of $467,886,384 as the most taxable room revenue ever recorded for a calendar year. Four of the top five all-time revenue-producing months came in 2022, when nine additional records were set for monthly room tax collections.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Accused killer Troy Driver expected to waive preliminary hearing

The man accused of killing Naomi Irion in March of 2022 is expected to waive his upcoming preliminary hearing. The bailiff from the Fernley Justice Court said Troy Driver is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 where he's expected to waive the preliminary hearing.
FERNLEY, NV
Man arrested after stealing tractor, assaulting witness in Fernley

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested 37-year-old Michael Gettis in Silver Springs after stealing a bobcat tractor and assaulting a witness in Fernley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9, LCSO responded to the area north...
FERNLEY, NV
Sparks city council to discuss possible settlement with former fire chief

SPARKS, Nev. (KRNV) — The Sparks city council is set to debate a possible settlement with their former fire chief during Monday's meeting. The attorney representing Mark Lawson sent a letter to the city at the end of January demanding more than $441,000 to cover a number of costs including breach of contract and what he describes as "tortious" behavior.
Suspect arrested after nearly hitting officers, leading police on chase into Carson City

DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of nearly hitting officers and then leading them on a chase from Dayton to Carson City late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were doing traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in Moundhouse when they noticed a car traveling westbound headed right towards them. Their patrol cars were parked on a dirt shoulder just east of Newman Lane. Police said the driver did not slow down as they were approaching them and didn't make an effort to switch lanes.
CARSON CITY, NV
Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation offering shuttle service to local ski resorts

NORTH LAKE TAHOE, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new service could make your next ski trip a little easier. All the fresh powder has brought plenty of people to the slopes, filling up parking lots and causing quite the traffic headaches on the way to resorts. Tahoe Truckee Area Regional Transportation is offering bus services to alleviate parking issues at resorts due to high traffic.
TRUCKEE, CA
Northern Nevada Turkish Americans react to Middle East devastation

Reno, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A small group of Turkish Americans gathered this week to tell heartbreaking stories of the devastation their friends and family members are facing back in Turkey. "We are a tight knit community because there’s only a few of us. We’re not...
RENO, NV
BBB warns consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers about popular Valentine's Day scams to look out for. From fake jewelry sellers to online dating sites — people should always be on the alert for impostor websites. Scammers can easily lift official photos, sale promotions and logos directly from the website of a popular jewelry brand. With professional graphics and unbeatable prices, scammers build an attractive website that looks eerily similar to the real thing.
RENO, NV

