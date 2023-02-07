DAYTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars accused of nearly hitting officers and then leading them on a chase from Dayton to Carson City late Tuesday night. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office were doing traffic enforcement on Highway 50 in Moundhouse when they noticed a car traveling westbound headed right towards them. Their patrol cars were parked on a dirt shoulder just east of Newman Lane. Police said the driver did not slow down as they were approaching them and didn't make an effort to switch lanes.

CARSON CITY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO