Rockford, IL

WIFR

Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford

ROCKFORD, IL
wlip.com

Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested

(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes

MADISON, WI
WIFR

Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com

Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree

ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 7-10, 2023

OREGON — On Feb. 7 at approximately 9:22 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Byron. After investigation, Devon Richardson, 25, of Rockford, was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Richardson was additionally cited for expired registration, suspended registration and improper display of registration. Richardson was released on scene with a return court date.
OGLE COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County

PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
LEE COUNTY, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash

Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
OGLE COUNTY, IL

