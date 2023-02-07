Read full article on original website
Man found guilty of 2021 murder at Rockford housing development
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Charles Beacham, 31, guilty of killing Jaz Conley Smith in June 2021. Rockford Police say the shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. June 2nd in the 1500 block of Meadow Court in the Blackhawk Courts housing development. Prosecutors said Beacham had been at a party at the address. […]
Woman killed after reckless driver causes fiery crash in Walworth County
A woman is dead after a reckless driver struck the car she was in, resulting in a fiery crash in Walworth County on Thursday.
WIFR
Victim identified, murder investigation underway in Rockford shooting, crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found 26-year-old Joshua Ewing just after 10:30 a.m. Wednesday suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities were responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street when Ewing was discovered.
WIFR
Murder investigation under way after shooting and crash in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Police are investigating Wednesday’s shooting death as a murder after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Rockford. First responders found a 26-year-old man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound while responding to a five-vehicle crash near the intersection of First Avenue and Charles Street. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, but did not survive.
wlip.com
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Channel 3000
Man wanted in Madison drive-by shooting found hiding under bed, arrested, US Marshals Service says
MADISON, Wis. -- Members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force on Friday arrested a 20-year-old man wanted in a drive-by shooting on Madison's east side earlier this year, the agency said. Members of the agency's Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Raizelle Schaffer at a home in the...
Police: 16-year-old threatened elderly drivers, stole another car in Rockford rampage
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to carjack two elderly women, stole another man’s car and ultimately crashed after being pursued by police. According to the Rockford Police Department, two women, ages 73 and 82, were in a car in the 200 block of Welty Avenue when the […]
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
nbc15.com
U.S. Marshals task force arrest suspect accused of shooting at woman’s vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Members of a U.S. Marshals task force arrested a 20-year-old suspect Friday accused of shooting at a woman while she was sitting in her car last month in Madison. Authorities said the 20-year-old suspect allegedly fired the weapon on Jan. 7 in the 4500 block of...
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Man wanted by police for January crash that killed Rockford woman
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Joesph Koenig, 32, is wanted by authorities after being charged with driving under the influence of drugs for a fatal crash on January 6th that killed 24-year-old Melissa Ashby. According to the Rockford Police Department, the crash happened at 6:15 p.m. at Springfield Avenue and Safford Road. Police said a pickup, […]
nbc15.com
Madison police arrest three teens after string of crimes
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
VIDEO: Rock County deputy saves man who slipped on ice from being hit by car
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A quick-acting Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy was able to pull a man to safety after he slipped on ice crossing HWY 14, directly in the path of an oncoming car. According to police, Deputy Hathorn was assisting a motorist who had run off the road into median. In body cam […]
Man charged with killing teen in Rockford street race crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have charged Larry Webb, 64, with killing a teen in a street race crash on September 5th, 2022. According to the charging documents, Webb was driving a silver 2003 Saturn L200 when he was involved in a high-speed, illegal street race with another car on West Jefferson Street. At […]
Jury finds Rockford man guilty of 2020 murder of Tammy Gonzalez
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A jury has found Brandon Taylor, 30, guilty of the murder of Tammy Gonzalez in 2020. According to police, on Thursday, October 8th, 2020, at 6 a.m., officers were called to a local hospital, where 46-year-old Gonzalez was being treated for gunshot wounds. She later died. Police learned that the shooting […]
WIFR
Janesville police warn of man impersonating cop
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - An incident Wednesday night has police in Janesville warning residents to be vigilant of a man attempting to impersonate police. Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, a white male driving a black, Hummer SUV brandishing red and blue flashing lights tried to pull over a woman driving on Center Avenue near Rockport Road in Janesville.
MyStateline.com
Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford tree
Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Driver extricated after car ends up wedged in Rockford …. Police have not yet released details on how a car ended up in a tree Wednesday night. Lake Geneva Ice Castles melt, close...
Rochelle News-Leader
Ogle County Sheriff’s Report: Feb. 7-10, 2023
OREGON — On Feb. 7 at approximately 9:22 a.m. deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 100 block of South Franklin Street in Byron. After investigation, Devon Richardson, 25, of Rockford, was placed under arrest for driving while license suspended. Richardson was additionally cited for expired registration, suspended registration and improper display of registration. Richardson was released on scene with a return court date.
WIFR
Man wanted in Montana arrested in Lee County
PAW PAW, Ill. (WIFR) - A Montana man wanted on a warrant in Montana was arrested Friday in Lee County. Thomas Jessberger, 48, formerly of Missoula, Mont. was pulled over Friday near Howlett and Woodlawn roads. Deputies say Jessberger had an existing warrant for violation of conditional release in Montana.
nrgmediadixon.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Following Roll-Over Crash
Shortly before 8:00 am on Sunday February 5, Ogle County Deputies responded to the 1800 block of south Daysville road for a one-vehicle rollover crash. After a short investigation, Deputies arrested 34-year-old Mason Hayenga of Oregon for DUI. Hayenga also received citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid a crash, improper lane use, driving on the shoulder, and no insurance.
