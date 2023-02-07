Read full article on original website
Suspect wanted for shooting man outside Jackson Heights house last month: NYPD
Police on Thursday, Feb. 9, released video footage of a suspect wanted for shooting a man outside a house in Jackson Heights last month. The alleged perpetrator was riding in a gray SUV at around 10:15 p.m. on Jan. 18 when he got out of the vehicle and walked towards the 32-year-old victim, who was in front of 35-40 88th St., according to police.
Suspect charged with murder after 1 killed, 3 other men shot in Bronx
A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after a 24-year-old man was killed and three others were injured.
NYPD officers fatally shoot armed suspect in Inwood
NYPD officers fatally shot an armed suspect in Inwood early on Sunday morning, police reported. According to Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey, members of the 34th Precinct's Neighborhood Safety Team — the...
Man dies of critical injuries days after Harlem shooting: NYPD
A man died of his injuries after he was shot in the head in Harlem last weekend. Police say that at 10:07 p.m. Sept. 30, officers from the 32nd Precinct responded to...
Harlem shooting leaves man critically injured
Detectives scour the scene on West 144th Street where a man was shot and critically injured on Sept. 30, 2022. A Harlem shooting on Friday night left a 41-year-old man fighting for...
4 injured in drive-by shooting outside Coney Island smoke shop
Four people were injured in a shooting outside a Coney Island smoke shop on Friday afternoon, according to police. The shooting took place outside the High Mood Smoke Shop on Mermaid Avenue near West 33rd Street just after 5 p.m.
Murder suspect arraigned in deadly shooting of off-duty NYPD officer
NEW YORK - The man accused of fatally shooting an NYPD officer during a violent attempted robbery in Brooklyn appeared in court Wednesday to face a judge. According to authorities, Randy Jones, 38, is alleged to have shot NYPD officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, in the head after an attempted robbery disguised as a car sale.
2 NYC Quadruple Shootings Friday Afternoon Leave at Least 1 Dead: Cops
Eight people were wounded in a pair of separate shootings across New York City on Friday afternoon, with at least one person succumbing to their injuries, NYPD officials said. The bloodshed started around 2:30 p.m. in the Bronx, where four men were shot near East Tremont Avenue and Hughes Avenue in the Tremont neighborhood. Police said one of the men, a 24-year-old shot in the chest, died and another was in critical condition. The two others were expected to recover.
Man, 18, has face fractured when punched by trio during robbery on Brooklyn subway train
The NYPD is searching for a trio of suspects who fractured an 18-year-old punched a rider then robbed him aboard a Brooklyn subway train last week, authorities said.
Brooklyn man fatally shot inside public housing building: police
RED HOOK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was fatally shot inside his building in NYCHA’s Red Hook Houses, police said early Friday. Officers responding to a 911 call around 9:25 a.m. Thursday found Jason Andrades unresponsive with a gunshot wound to his left leg inside the building on Lorraine Street near Henry Street, officials said. […]
Suspect chokes victim in an effort to steal cellphone on Midtown subway platform: NYPD
Cops are looking for a suspect who tried to rob a man on a Midtown subway platform on Friday afternoon. According to police, at 12:37 p.m. on Oct. 14 a 49-year-old man...
NYC schools getting more police after recent shootings
NEW YORK - The NYPD is increasing police officers outside schools across New York City in the wake of several recent violent incidents near various school grounds. Just a few days ago, 2 students were shot and injured near the Grand Street Campus High School in Brooklyn, and gunshots were fired after another student brawl outside Williamsburg Charter High School on Wednesday.
Man, 65, beaten on Queens MTA bus, woman sought by NYPD
Police on Thursday released of a woman sought in a December assault aboard an MTA bus in Queens, authorities said.
Stonecrester arrested after allegedly pointing gun at woman’s head
A Stonecrester was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman’s head at his home. Nicholas Minieri, 69, was apparently enraged Wednesday after the woman had gone to a doctor’s appointment and did not answer her phone, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. When she returned home, he greeted her with a Glock pistol. The woman told the Brooklyn, N.Y. native to put the gun away, but he pressed the barrel against her temple. He screamed he was going to kill her.
NYPD: 64-year-old man dies after car crashes into forklift
Police say a 64-year-old man has died after the car he was in crashed into a forklift Wednesday in the Bronx. Investigators say the collision happened in Norwood and that the 64-year-old was a passenger. The driver, who was behind the wheel of a black Toyota, rear-ended a parked and...
Update: Baby safe, not in vehicle stolen in the Bronx, police say
Authorities say they are looking for a purple Honda HRV with New York tags.
Family demands justice after Brooklyn man found dead
NEW YORK -- A family in mourning is looking for answers after a 19-year-old man who went missing Monday was found dead just minutes away from his Flatbush, Brooklyn home.CBS2 spoke with family members on Thursday."We love him, we love him, and I'm so sorry that this happened to him," aunt Tamika Matthews said of DeAndre Matthews.They are coping with unimaginable grief over his tragic death."I want justice for my son," mother Danielle Matthews said. "My son got off of work Monday and then that was it."DeAndre Matthews, also known as Dre, left his job at detail shop Buggy Service...
Report: Cops violated NYPD rules, abused George Floyd protesters
NEW YORK — Nearly 150 cops violated NYPD rules during George Floyd protests — and the tally would likely be substantially higher were it not for officers covering their badge numbers and their supervisors losing track of where they were assigned, according to a scathing report released Monday by the Civilian Complaint Review Board.
Victim of 2021 attack outside Harlem liquor store speaks out
NEW YORK -- For the first time in two years, the victim of a heinous attack in Harlem is speaking out.Surveillance video showed the woman being beaten and robbed by a group outside a liquor store after declining to let someone pay for her wine.As she struggles to recover, the victim told CBS2's Lisa Rozner it's been a nightmare dealing with city and state agencies who were supposed to help her."This block changed my life," Catherine Taylor said.It was Jan. 18, 2021.READ MORE: Police: Woman Bitten, Robbed By Men After Argument At Harlem Liquor Store"It's like I see myself asking for...
Thief fires rounds inside Manhattan 7-Eleven while knife-wielding suspect acts as lookout
Police are searching for two suspects who robbed and opened fire inside a Manhattan 7-Eleven last month, authorities said Wednesday.
