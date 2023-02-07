Read full article on original website
10 Types of Roofing Materials
10 Types of Roofing Materials

Looking to upgrade your roof? One of these roofing material options should work for you, your home and your climate.
How to Build a Simple Dresser
How to Build a Simple Dresser

Looking for a weekend project? Build this simple and durable dresser that will last for years to come.
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
The Largest Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, South Carolina is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else.
10 Best Spring Flowers
Expand your yard's palette of spring flowers with iconic and new ideas you'll find in this list of top performers. Few spring flowering trees bloom as prolifically as the crabapple, with branches enveloped in a cloud of soft pink or white blossoms in early to mid-spring. The blooms are a welcome sight for pollinating bees, and its fruit makes a hearty snack for birds in fall and winter.
Can I Spray Alcohol on My Bed To Disinfect?
Disinfecting has been on everyone’s mind since the pandemic began. Sales of disinfecting wipes and other hygiene products have soared in recent years, with no signs of slowing any time soon. It’s one thing to wipe down your countertops with store-bought or homemade disinfecting wipes, but what about porous...
How to Wash a Down Comforter
Your regular washing schedule includes your bedding, but while sheets and throws are a cinch to clean, things get trickier when tackling bulkier items, such as large quilts. In the colder months, you may be using a cozy down comforter, which doesn’t need washing as frequently as other bedding items—you should wash your sheets every week—but still requires some careful attention now and then. But you shouldn’t be too rough or careless when washing a down comforter—if you don’t care for yours properly, you may end up with a lumpy, bumpy mess.
Joanna Gaines’ Latest Home Makeover Shows How You Can Make the Most of Any Small Space
Fans of Joanna Gaines know that the designer isn’t afraid of renovating huge spaces—one of the latest Chip and Joanna Gaines projects was the Cottonland Castle in Waco, Texas. But more demo doesn’t always mean better, and small spaces are just as important as large-scale redesigns. HGTV’s Fixer Upper star recently took on a smaller renovation that required zero demolition and proved how impactful a few days of work are on small spaces.
How To Clean Windows With Vinegar
Streak-free windows have been a priority for home and professional cleaners for generations. Low-tech methods like soap and vinegar worked for years. Then commercial products that promised better living through chemistry marketed their way into homes around the world. Now, consumers increasingly want cleaning options that aren't harmful to the...
Bat Bugs vs. Bed Bugs: What’s the Difference?
You probably know about, or maybe encountered, bed bugs. But have you ever heard of bat bugs?. Bed bugs are tiny insects that suck the blood of birds and mammals. They’re one of the few species that adapted to living entirely with human beings. Bat bugs are tiny bloodsucking...
Forget Fire Logs! People Are Filling Their Fireplaces with Candles and It’s So Cozy
Non-working fireplace? No problem! If you have a fireplace that you don’t use, this tip is for you. Maybe your fireplace doesn’t function, you rent and can’t use it or you even have concerns about the potential health impacts of inhaling smoke. Regardless of why your fireplace isn’t functional, you may have given up on the idea of it being anything more than a piece of decor.
How To Dispose of Antifreeze Safely
How To Dispose of Antifreeze Safely

Antifreeze is essential to maintaining a healthy engine, but disposing of it poses safety issues. Here's the right way to do it.
10 Best Weekend Bags for Camping Trips
10 Best Weekend Bags for Camping Trips

Not all bags are designed for rugged travel! You need a sturdy weekend bag for camping, hiking, road trips or other exciting adventures.
Merrell and Unlikely Hikers Launch Size-Inclusive Hiking Boots
Hikers come from all walks of life, so why do brands create merchandise geared towards a narrow consumer base? It’s a good question, especially when equipment like headlamps, outdoor survival gear and family tents aren’t gender-specific. Merrell and Unlikely Hikers teamed up to challenge the notion that there is a “type” of person who enjoys the outdoors.
Ways To Wash a Car Without a Hose
Ways To Wash a Car Without a Hose

Are you out of luck if you want to wash your car but don't have a hose? No. Learn how to get your ride clean with little or no water.
9 Award-Winning Products From the 2023 International Builders’ Show
With IBS 2023 in the rearview, it's time to take a look at some of the best the trade show had to offer. Here are the winners of the Best of IBS Awards. The Door Stud took home this year’s “Best in Show” award, along with another for “Best Window and Door Products.” It makes it simple for one person to transport and install a door with an extra set of helping hands. The Door Stud is all one person needs to square and level a door — you won’t even need to bust out your shims.
