Pennsylvania State

The Oregonian

These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees

During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
OREGON STATE
blueridgecountry.com

February’s Wild Edible: Turkey Tail Mushrooms

In our region, one of the most common mushrooms during the fall and winter is the turkey tail mushroom. This fan-shaped polypore (which grows on a wide variety of trees-especially dead or dying hardwoods) usually runs two to three inches wide and features multiple zones of multiple variations of purple, green, yellow, black, and gray. The clincher on identifying Coriolus versicolor is its white underside that sports scores of tiny pores.
VIRGINIA STATE
simplifygardening.com

Creating a Butterfly Garden that Bees and Butterflies Both Love

This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. One of the joys of summertime is seeing colorful butterflies in the garden. After researching whether bees are attracted to butterfly gardens, I found a lot of helpful information and decided to condense it into this article.
ScienceAlert

All The Arthropods That Call Earth's Land Home Weigh More Than Humans And Livestock

Without the buzzing, fluttering, scuttling or creeping crawlies our world would be in strife. Yet we don't even know some of the most basic things about these arthropods like butterflies, spiders and centipedes, such as how many of these important components of our world's biosphere are even out there. So researchers crunched some numbers to arrive at a startling conclusion: despite their miniscule size, the collective global mass of all terrestrial arthropods is about the same as all humans and their farm animals combined. No wonder they have such a massive impact on the world we live in. "Arthropods have been described as...
msn.com

Honey bees are not in peril. These bees are.

What do you know about bees? That they produce honey? That they live in a hive? That they swarm?. Well, I have news: These characteristics don’t actually describe most bees in the US. Of the roughly 4,000 native species, not a single one produces true honey. Not one! Most of them live alone. Most of them have no queen.
IOWA STATE
Phys.org

A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers

There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
a-z-animals.com

Growing A Croton Plant Outdoors

Indonesian-born croton plants can withstand the winter in USDA hardiness zones nine through 11. These vibrant, durable plants may provide fascinating pops of color to your yard if you reside in this tropical or subtropical environment. Crotons are beautiful shrubs that reach heights of five to six feet. This plant’s color is quite gorgeous, and it gives your house or yard an exotic feel.
earth.com

Gardeners can make small changes to benefit pollinators

Wild insect pollinators are critical to the formation of seeds and fruit in around 90 percent of flowering plant species, and 75 percent of crop species. Although bees are the best-documented of the insect pollinators, there are many other groups of insects that are also involved. These include flies, beetles, moths, butterflies, wasps and ants. The populations of these crucial organisms are in decline worldwide, mostly due to the activities of humans.
backyardboss.net

How to Grow and Care for Boxwood Shrubs

Boxwood (Buxus) is a low-maintenance, versatile, evergreen shrub with over 90 species and 150 cultivators available. The most common types are American and English boxwoods; however, Japanese and Korean varieties are becoming increasingly popular. Gardeners love boxwoods because they are highly adaptable to different garden spaces. With regular pruning and...
House Digest

What Is A Hydroponic Garden?

A hydroponic garden may be right for you if you're tired of digging around in the dirt to grow your favorite plants. Learn all about them today.
birdsandblooms.com

Don’t Grow an Invasive Russian Olive Tree in Your Yard

“This shrub (above) was labeled as a witch hazel. Is it?” asks Birds & Blooms reader James Seifert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gardening expert Melinda Myers says, “It looks as though you ended up with a Russian olive tree (Elaeagnus angustifolia). Perhaps the plant was mislabeled, or possibly the witch hazel died and a seedling of Russian olive took its place.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
newyorkalmanack.com

Whitetail Deer & Spreading Invasive Species

Deer are an important part of the ecosystem, but their foraging behavior can wreak havoc in forests, where browsing may contribute to the spread of invasive plants – and decrease species diversity. Deer are herbivores and feed on acorns, beechnuts, and green vegetation including woody plants. One animal can...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
