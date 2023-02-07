Read full article on original website
These 7 winter-blooming plants nourish bees
During the bleak days of winter, bees and other pollinators look to gardeners for the nourishment that keeps them going until the more abundant seasons of the year arrive. “Black-tailed bumblebees are out as early as January,” said Andony Melathopoulos, Oregon State University Extension Service pollinator specialist and assistant professor in the College of Agricultural Sciences. “Native bees are just starting and will be seen more often later in February when the wild willow starts blooming.”
What Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Sunflowers?
Almost everyone loves sunflowers. These gorgeous flowers can be planted nearly anywhere that receives sun. However, planting them at an ideal time is a must.
February’s Wild Edible: Turkey Tail Mushrooms
In our region, one of the most common mushrooms during the fall and winter is the turkey tail mushroom. This fan-shaped polypore (which grows on a wide variety of trees-especially dead or dying hardwoods) usually runs two to three inches wide and features multiple zones of multiple variations of purple, green, yellow, black, and gray. The clincher on identifying Coriolus versicolor is its white underside that sports scores of tiny pores.
Are cows at sea the future of farming?
A high-tech micro-dairy called Floating Farm in Rotterdam is helping rethink agriculture in the age of climate crisis
Creating a Butterfly Garden that Bees and Butterflies Both Love
This article may contain affiliate links. We get paid a small commission from your purchases. More Affiliate Policy. One of the joys of summertime is seeing colorful butterflies in the garden. After researching whether bees are attracted to butterfly gardens, I found a lot of helpful information and decided to condense it into this article.
All The Arthropods That Call Earth's Land Home Weigh More Than Humans And Livestock
Without the buzzing, fluttering, scuttling or creeping crawlies our world would be in strife. Yet we don't even know some of the most basic things about these arthropods like butterflies, spiders and centipedes, such as how many of these important components of our world's biosphere are even out there. So researchers crunched some numbers to arrive at a startling conclusion: despite their miniscule size, the collective global mass of all terrestrial arthropods is about the same as all humans and their farm animals combined. No wonder they have such a massive impact on the world we live in. "Arthropods have been described as...
Honey bees are not in peril. These bees are.
What do you know about bees? That they produce honey? That they live in a hive? That they swarm?. Well, I have news: These characteristics don’t actually describe most bees in the US. Of the roughly 4,000 native species, not a single one produces true honey. Not one! Most of them live alone. Most of them have no queen.
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Growing A Croton Plant Outdoors
Indonesian-born croton plants can withstand the winter in USDA hardiness zones nine through 11. These vibrant, durable plants may provide fascinating pops of color to your yard if you reside in this tropical or subtropical environment. Crotons are beautiful shrubs that reach heights of five to six feet. This plant’s color is quite gorgeous, and it gives your house or yard an exotic feel.
Gardeners can make small changes to benefit pollinators
Wild insect pollinators are critical to the formation of seeds and fruit in around 90 percent of flowering plant species, and 75 percent of crop species. Although bees are the best-documented of the insect pollinators, there are many other groups of insects that are also involved. These include flies, beetles, moths, butterflies, wasps and ants. The populations of these crucial organisms are in decline worldwide, mostly due to the activities of humans.
Backyard flock egg production
So, you just got your own flock of chickens! Or maybe you’re just thinking about starting your own flock, but you need to know more abou
How to Grow and Care for Boxwood Shrubs
Boxwood (Buxus) is a low-maintenance, versatile, evergreen shrub with over 90 species and 150 cultivators available. The most common types are American and English boxwoods; however, Japanese and Korean varieties are becoming increasingly popular. Gardeners love boxwoods because they are highly adaptable to different garden spaces. With regular pruning and...
Newly Found 80-Million-year-Old Fossil Plant in California Sheds Light on Modern Day Crops
The discovery of an 80-million-year-old fossil plant shifts the known origins of lamiids to the Cretaceous period, extending the record of nearly 40,000 species of flowering plants, including modern-day staple crops such as coffee, tomatoes, potatoes, and mint. A Fossil Fruit From California Shows Ancestors Of Modern-Day Crops. Brian Atkinson,...
What Is A Hydroponic Garden?
A hydroponic garden may be right for you if you're tired of digging around in the dirt to grow your favorite plants. Learn all about them today.
Don’t Grow an Invasive Russian Olive Tree in Your Yard
“This shrub (above) was labeled as a witch hazel. Is it?” asks Birds & Blooms reader James Seifert of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Gardening expert Melinda Myers says, “It looks as though you ended up with a Russian olive tree (Elaeagnus angustifolia). Perhaps the plant was mislabeled, or possibly the witch hazel died and a seedling of Russian olive took its place.”
Bee Friendly
Inviting a bee for lunch in your garden is good for your landscaping—and the environment. The post Bee Friendly appeared first on Pasadena Magazine.
Whitetail Deer & Spreading Invasive Species
Deer are an important part of the ecosystem, but their foraging behavior can wreak havoc in forests, where browsing may contribute to the spread of invasive plants – and decrease species diversity. Deer are herbivores and feed on acorns, beechnuts, and green vegetation including woody plants. One animal can...
