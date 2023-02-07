Read full article on original website
Related
American Muscle Car Terrorizes Australian Neighborhood
This isn’t going to be good for international relations…. “A beast of a car” – that’s how a local reporter characterized a Pontiac Trans Am after it terrorized an Australian neighborhood before crashing. Of course as we all know American muscle cars are horribly dangerous and absolutely drive themselves, absolving the person who may or may not have been behind the wheel of all responsibility. Sadly, the so-called driver in this incident had to be carted off on a stretcher with a neck brace attached, all thanks to the assault muscle car’s reckless behavior.
socialhiker.net
Double D on Camelback!
We hiked this for the first time! It was great! Hard but awesome! Lived here for 14 years and never had hiked this one. It’s a mother but fun! Lots of scrambles. My friend did great and she almost never hiked!! 3/6 done! Need to get the next one completed!
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Tries To Hit Top Speed On Autobahn
The Alfa Romeo Giulia is a four-door that arguably oozes with style. However, the Italian sedan isn't just about the looks; its Quadrifoglio version comes with power figures to back up that sporty styling – and this Autobahn top-speed run, courtesy of AutoTopNL, is a testament to that. The...
3 Best Used Ram 1500 Model Years Under $25,000 in 2023
Finding a great used Ram 1500 isn't easy but U.S. News give you a few model years to hone in on during your search. The post 3 Best Used Ram 1500 Model Years Under $25,000 in 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Loki’s New Expedition Vehicle Is a Luxe Camper Built for Rugged Off-Road Adventures
Loki Expeditions is going back to its roots. The camper maker got its start converting shipping containers into living spaces and now it’s turning them into expedition vehicles, according to HiConsumption. The shop just launched the Discovery Series, which is one of its most rugged and luxurious builds yet. The Discovery Series isn’t exactly a shipping container on wheels, but it’s close. Each build pairs a medium-duty truck chassis—the renders on the website depict a Peterbilt Model 220—with a rectangular cabin that measures either 16 or 20 feet in length. The vehicle is then outfitted with all manner of off-roading gear, including...
Top Speed
10 Forgotten Things About The Once Great 1970 Ford Torino Cobra
All muscle car lovers are all too well aware of how impressive the 1968 Ford Mustang Cobra Jet was when it came out onto the market for the first time. It changed the name of the game for Ford by offering an engine that could stand up to the best that its rivals could muster. Some die-hard Ford fans may even know that the Cobra Jet engine could be found in numerous other cars, such as the 1970 Ford Torino Cobra. Unfortunately, since the Mustang overshadows almost every other performance car that Ford has ever made, the Torino Cobra did not get nearly the recognition it deserved. Let's take a deeper look into this extraordinary car and discover some things that made it just as great as the Ford Mustang Cobra Jet, or maybe even a little bit better.
More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023
Automakers are slowly dropping V8 engines, but they aren't abandoning all engines. Here are the companies championing the inline-six engine revival. The post More Inline-6 Engines Coming: Every Straight 6 for 2023 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordmuscle.com
1976 Ford F-100 Is A Modular-Swapped Tangerine Dream
Interest in Ford’s vintage F-100 pickup trucks has risen in the past few years. And with an increase in popularity comes an increase in price for clean, used examples. Luckily, Chris Donaldson acquired his before the trend began, and he didn’t have to travel very far to find it. The 1976 Ford F-100 you see here actually belonged to Donaldson’s grandfather, George Gillespie, who purchased it new in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gillespie daily drove it until he bought a new truck to replace it. After that, it was parked until Donaldson showed interest in it during his early teen years.
RideApart
Barn Find With No Barn: Look At This Massive Tennessee Bike Collection
It's been a great time for barn finds in bike world lately, hasn't it? With decades of motorcycle history in the side mirrors now, though, there are always more barns. When some people run out of barn space, there are also entire yards, like this one in Tennessee. As the...
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander: The 362 HP Family SUV That Seats Seven Adults in Comfort
ToyotaIf the Highlander wasn't quite enough for you, Toyota has sprinkled on a bit more of everything for its larger mid-sized SUV.
MotorTrend Magazine
Ram Confirms Production Name for Its Electric Pickup Truck
The Ram 1500 Revolution electric pickup concept, which was unveiled in early January in conjunction with CES, is getting a new name when it reaches production: Ram 1500 REV. The announcement is confirmation of news we broke when the truck debuted. It's not the most thrilling choice—we'd have gone with...
MotorAuthority
2024 Volkswagen Atlas drops VR6, goes turbo-4 only
It's time to say goodbye to the VW VR6 engine. RIP. On Thursday, the 2024 Volkswagen Atlas made its debut with only turbo-4 power, a larger touchscreen, and more standard comfort features. Volkswagen said the refreshed 2024 Atlas will go on sale in the third quarter with pricing, fuel economy,...
GAA Has A Herd Of Broncos For Sale In February
Which one of these vintage Ford Broncos would you put in your collection?. With a continuous production run from 1966 through 1996, the Bronco went through five distinct generation changes over the course of 30 years. The very first generation Bronco was produced from 1966 through 1977, and Ford designed and built the off-road compete against the Jeep CJ-5 and International Harvester Scout in the off-road market. Here are some of the best examples of the first-generation Ford Bronco on the market, heading to the GAA Classic Cars Auction.
fordauthority.com
Common Misdiagnosed Ford 5.4L V8 Noises Outlined: Video
YouTuber and Ford technician Brian Makuloco of the channel FordTechMakuloco has provided us with a host of interesting and informative videos over the years, including many that focus on the much-maligned three-valve Ford 5.4L V8. Those clips cover topics such as the penalties of ignoring routine maintenance, ticking noises caused by roller followers, cracked valve covers, why he prefers OE-style plastic composite tensioners, and an easy fix for lean codes. Now, Makuloco is back with yet another Ford 5.4L V8 video, this time outlining some commonly misdiagnosed noises.
dirtwheelsmag.com
PRODUCT SPOTLIGHT: 6D’S LATEST MODELS
6D has made a name for itself breaking new ground in safety over the last decade. They have had an obsession for making helmets that can preserve the craniums of all types of riders. We’ve been wearing their ATR-1 moto style helmet for a couple years and luckily have had no major head slams yet.
Watch BMW M5 E39 Battle Alpina B10 V8 And B10 V8S In Close Drag Races
Alpina started in 1965 as a tuning and racing shop for BMW models. It would transition to building its own completed models, being a designated automobile manufacturer in Germany since 1983. In the early 2000s, Alpina built the B10 V8 and the hotter B10 V8S based on the E39 5 Series. A new Carwow video has the two Alpina sedans lining up to race another E39 – the M5.
jalopyjournal.com
TV Show of the Week: Highway Patrol
You might remember the discussion a few years ago about the very distinctive Olds-powered channeled ’32 Ford Roadster featured on the popular TV series Highway Patrol. The story has a key plot point that a supercharger was installed on the hopped-up heap, giving it extra getaway power for pulling heists and running from the law. To crack the case and track down the bandits, the CHP runs a list of local hot rodders that recent bought this coveted speed part. The only problem is, any dope can see there ain’t no supercharger on that hot rod “convertible”… Guess they should have got a car expert to consult with for the show. Oh well, it’s a fun one to watch anyway.
torquenews.com
Goodyear Demonstrates a 90% Sustainable-Material Tire
In its endeavor to create a 100% sustainable-material tire, Goodyear has shown a demonstration tire that achieved 90% of that goal. Here is where the Goodyear development team is headed this year. As an automotive writer, it is almost painful to report on technology advances that a “just five years...
CNBC
Jeep reveals its most expensive Wrangler SUV ever, topping $115,000
CHICAGO – Jeep on Thursday revealed its most expensive Wrangler SUV ever, topping more than $115,000. The limited-edition vehicle is the 2023 Wrangler Rubicon 392 20th Anniversary with heavy-duty off-road parts customization from upfitter American Expedition Vehicles. "We're testing a different level for sure but the aftermarket is doing...
lsxmag.com
The Factory Race Car You Can Buy–The All-New C8 GT3.R
The Friday before the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona, Chevrolet announced a brand new Corvette. No, we’re not talking about the electric E-Ray (although there was a beautiful Torch Red one on display inside the Chevrolet Experience Center at Daytona). The car we are excited about is the all-new 2024 C8 Z06 GT3.R.
Comments / 0