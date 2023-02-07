A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO