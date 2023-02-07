ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBBJ

City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

‘Destroying the neighborhood’: Local home boarded amid public nuisance claims

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities in Dyersburg have sought to have a residential property declared as a public nuisance. According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, on Tuesday, authorities executed a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance and Request for Injuctive Relief at a property located at 1513 Tarrant Street. Police say the home is owned by Samuel L. Bush.
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office

JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set

Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson

A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
HENDERSON, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity

A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
DYERSBURG, TN
WBBJ

24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes

JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
JACKSON, TN
tbinewsroom.com

“Operation Snowstorm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Crockett County

ALAMO – An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Old Country Store offers unique Valentine’s dinner experience

JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for reservations have now closed, but a local restaurant is putting the finishing touches on a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is having its third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples. It will be held from...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Minor in custody following traffic stop

JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’

ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”. The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and...
CROCKETT COUNTY, TN
WREG

Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home

ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested

JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
JACKSON, TN
KNOE TV8

Earthquake reported Thursday night

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
RIDGELY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy