WBBJ
City to pull recycling bins ahead of Jackson Recycling Center opening
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the Health and Sanitation Department will be pulling the recycling bins from all three locations by the end of February. According to a news release, this is in order to compete maintenance and begin preparing for the new Jackson Recycling Center, expected to open this spring.
WBBJ
‘Destroying the neighborhood’: Local home boarded amid public nuisance claims
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — Authorities in Dyersburg have sought to have a residential property declared as a public nuisance. According to a Facebook post by the Dyersburg Police Department, on Tuesday, authorities executed a Petition for Abatement of Nuisance and Request for Injuctive Relief at a property located at 1513 Tarrant Street. Police say the home is owned by Samuel L. Bush.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Called to Investigate Vandalism at Baptist Memorial Hospital
Union City police were dispatched to Baptist Memorial Hospital to investigate vandalism. Reports said an officer met with maintenance employee Mike Petty, who showed a two-to-three foot cut in roof material on the lower roof section. Petty also showed the officer an HVAC unit, that was discovered open with multiple...
WBBJ
Conger holds ribbon cutting for campaign office
JACKSON, Tenn. — Mayor Scott Conger held a ribbon cutting for his campaign office for his mayoral candidacy. Conger has announced his plan to run for Jackson mayor once again. Community leaders and supporters of Conger were in attendance. He says he’s excited for what’s going on in Jackson....
radionwtn.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Annual Deer Meat Giveaway Set
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be holding the annual deer meat giveaway soon. Sheriff Josh Frey said the date for the giveaway will be February 25th, 2023 starting at 8 a.m. and it will run until all deer meat is handed out. This year’s giveaway will...
Chester County Independent
Semi strikes pole at 45/Main in Henderson
A tractor trailer truck hit a utility pole at the intersection of US Hwy 45 and West Main St. at 2:14 p.m. Thursday. According to the report, the driver, Terry Barkley, 59, of Falkner, Miss., was attempting to pull off the roadway due to a medical issue when he struck a utility pole, knocking it loose from the ground and breaking the guide wire to the traffic lights. Barkley was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. His condition is unknown.
thunderboltradio.com
Dyersburg residence declared nuisance for ongoing criminal activity
A Dyersburg residence has been declared a nuisance after ongoing criminal activity. Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell officers from his department along with the 29th District Attorney and Assistant District Attorney executed a petition Tuesday to Samuel Bush at 1513 Tarrant Street. Chief Isbell says since February 2022, the Dyersburg...
WBBJ
24-hour mobile clinic brings health care to homes
JACKSON, Tenn. — There is a new way to access professional medical care without ever leaving your home. Kem Holliday launched her business, KKT Mobile Solutions on February 1. Holliday offers a 24-hour mobile clinic that can come to your door so you never have to leave the house.
wnbjtv.com
A new home set to open in Gibson Co to give children a place to go until a foster home can be found
JACKSON, TENN (WNBJ)- Isaiah 117 House is a network of homes across the county that house children that have been removed from homes until a foster home can be found!. They have just been donated a home to establish the first one in West Tennessee!. "The child will be able...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 2/09/23 – 2/10/23
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 2/09/23 and 7 a.m. on 2/10/23. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
‘It’s a nuisance’: Lakeland residents want trash removed from apartment complex
LAKELAND, Tenn. — From pizza boxes to rotting food to empty bottles of chemicals, trash bags are teeming with garbage at a Lakeland apartment complex. “It’s a nuisance, really,” one resident said. FOX13 agreed to hide tenants’ identities because they worried they would be punished for talking...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
44, Henderson, was arrested and charged with domestic assault – injury. He was released from the Chester County Jail on his own recognizance. , 23, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving on a canceled/revoked or suspended license with priors. City of Henderson. Fire Department. January 28, 2023.
tbinewsroom.com
“Operation Snowstorm” Leads to Drug Indictments, Arrests in Crockett County
ALAMO – An undercover joint drug operation targeting illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County has resulted in indictments and arrests. “Operation Snowstorm,” led by the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Crockett County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, spanned three months. Between July and September 2022, agents and investigators conducted controlled purchases, surveillance, and research.
WBBJ
Old Country Store offers unique Valentine’s dinner experience
JACKSON, Tenn. — The deadline for reservations have now closed, but a local restaurant is putting the finishing touches on a unique Valentine’s dinner experience. Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is having its third annual Valentine’s Day three-course dinner for couples. It will be held from...
WBBJ
Minor in custody following traffic stop
JACKSON, Tenn. — A juvenile is in custody following a traffic stop. Just after 8:30 p.m., our crews arrived on Camellia Drive to find officers searching the area. Officers could also be seen searching a vehicle in the area. Investigators with the Jackson Police Department said it was a...
WBBJ
13 agencies come together for ‘Operation Snowstorm’
ALAMO, Tenn. — Thirteen agencies came together for “Operation Snowstorm.”. The operation, which targeted illicit drug sales, particularly cocaine, in Crockett County, began in July of 2022, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. It continued until September, the TBI says, with agents conducting controlled purchases, surveillance, and...
Mom arrested after kindergartner writes story about shooting at home
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WREG) — A mother was arrested after a kindergarten student wrote a story at school about her parents fighting and her mother firing a gun inside their Arlington home. Kaydra Johnson, 28, was arrested at her home on Longleaf Oak Cove by Shelby County deputies Monday and charged with four counts of reckless […]
WBBJ
Man speaks about bad experience with local hospital
HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A local man shared his challenging experience trying to make sure his friend got treated in a local ER. David, a Paris resident, brought his friend to the Henry County Medical Center on Monday around 11:30 p.m. According to David, his friend was extremely sick,...
actionnews5.com
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
JACKSON, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued an Amber Alert for two teen boys who they say were kidnapped. Taveion Rogers, 17, and Traveion Rogers, 15, were last seen in Jackson, Tennessee, on Monday. Taveion is 5′5″ and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He...
KNOE TV8
Earthquake reported Thursday night
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a minor earthquake Thursday night just outside the Missouri Bootheel. According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude quake occurred at 10:07 p.m. Feb. 2. It was centered about 4 miles south-southeast of Ridgely, Tennessee, and about 32 miles northeast of Blytheville.
