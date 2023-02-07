ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Wyoming News

Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate

CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
WYOMING STATE
Rome News-Tribune

Senate bill bars blocking access to government services based on COVID vax status

ATLANTA — The state Senate passed legislation Tuesday that would prohibit government agencies from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access government facilities or services. The bill continues a long debate about what role covid vaccinations should play in public life in Georgia after they first began to be administered in December 2020. Last year, the General Assembly enacted a measure barring the use of a person’s covid vaccine status...
GEORGIA STATE
KRQE News 13

Legislators table bill to require proof of environmental insurance for oil and gas companies

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tuesday, legislators considered a bill to give the state’s Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department additional powers to deny permits to oil and gas companies. The bill would also require oil and gas companies to prove they have “environmental insurance coverage.” House Bill 276, sponsored by Representatives Andrea Romero (D-Santa Fe) and […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KX News

Senate Bill 2373 adds on to North Dakota Century Code

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Senate Bill 2373 looks to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code, relating to the establishment of the livestock-friendly county designation. Senate Bill 2373 states the commissioner can establish a livestock-friendly county designation, recognizing and assisting efforts to develop, maintain, or expand livestock sectors within counties of our […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
KX News

Bill to criminalize drag shows advances in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House on Thursday overwhelmingly approved a bill that would make it a crime to perform drag shows and cabaret performances in the presence of children or in public places. The House voted 79-13 to advance the bill to the Senate when the chambers exchange passed legislation in March. […]
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
WIBW

Leaders reintroduce legislation to keep lesser prairie chicken off threatened list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leaders from Kansas and surrounding midwestern states have reintroduced bicameral legislation that would keep the lesser prairie chicken off the threatened species list. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and U.S. Congressman Tracy Mann (R-KS) reintroduced their Congressional Review Act Resolution...
KANSAS STATE
WLBT

Bill to take over Jackson water clears Senate - but it could be revisited

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A bill that would take control of the water, sewer and storm water systems away from the city of Jackson has cleared the Senate. On Tuesday, the Senate passed S.B. 2889, which would create the Mississippi Capitol Region Utility Authority, and transfer ownership of the city’s water and wastewater assets to it.
JACKSON, MS
The Center Square

Replacement of iconic New Hampshire tram at the center of new legislation

(The Center Square) – Preserving an iconic tourist attraction in northern New Hampshire was the focus of a Tuesday afternoon Senate Finance Committee meeting. Senate Bill 55, sponsored by Sen. Carrie Gendreau, R-Atkinson, calls for the state to expend $25 million in an effort to replace the aging Cannon Mountain Aerial Tramway. The tourist attraction is located in scenic Franconia Notch State Park and is celebrating its 85th year of operation. ...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
fergusnow.com

Mn Senate Ag Committee Approves Legal Cannabis Bill

(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Senate Agriculture Committee is the latest panel to approve a bill that would legalize recreational cannabis in the state. Andrew Johnmeyer of Green Machine Farm in Goodhue County spoke in support of the measure. He praised the bill’s, ” explicit preference for small,...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Minn. governor trusts energy law will survive ND suit threat

Democratic Gov Tim Walz signed a bill Tuesday that requires Minnesota utilities to get 100% of their electricity from carbon-free sources by 2040, saying he's confident it will stand up against a threatened lawsuit from coal and gas producing North Dakota.Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum this week renewed his threat to sue his neighboring state over the requirements. He unsuccessfully tried to persuade Minnesota lawmakers as the bill took shape to make changes to ensure that North Dakota utilities — which export electricity produced from coal and natural gas to Minnesota — would not be harmed."I am not...
MINNESOTA STATE
KCRG.com

Trend continues of bills being fast tracked under GOP supermajority

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - This legislative session, the GOP-dominated Iowa House and Senate have passed a combined 20 bills in the first four weeks. It’s a new trend of early-session bill passage that KCRG-TV9 found started over the last two general assemblies. In the first year of the...
