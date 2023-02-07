ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

wtmj.com

Milwaukee Police search for critically missing teen

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a critical missing person, 17 year old Alexzandria M. Smith. Smith was last seen on February 4th, 2023 at approximately 5:00 AM, in the 3200 block of West Brown Street. Smith is described as a black female, 5’02”, 120 pounds, medium brown complexion, with brown eyes, and black hair. Smith was last seen wearing a brown and white fur coat with a brown or tan pants.
wtmj.com

Palermo’s Pizza to add 200 jobs with new production facility

JEFFERSON, Wis. — Wisconsin will soon have opportunities for more pizzaiolos — chefs who specialize in Italian-style pizza — thanks to an expansion plan at Palermo Villa, Inc. The Wisconsin-based company will convert a former food processing plant in Jefferson to a new production facility by late summer. Over 200 news jobs are expected between their Canal St. headquarters in Milwaukee and the new facility.
JEFFERSON, WI

