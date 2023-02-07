Read full article on original website
Crawford Success Center presents Scholarships for Success event and auction
BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus. The fun-filled evening...
Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works
MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
Do you remember rolling along at the Coliseum in Mansfield?
MANSFIELD -- Tired of the bleak winter weather? Roll along with us through a few images of the old Coliseum.
Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters
MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
Shelby welcomes new Mickey Mart gas station with Dunkin' Donuts franchise on State Rt. 39
SHELBY — The city of Shelby is about to be running on Dunkin'. City officials have been in contact with Mickey Mart representatives, who are planning to break ground this spring for the construction of a gas station with a built-in Dunkin' Donuts franchise.
Crawford County Business Forecast Breakfast set for Feb. 22
BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30...
$2.3M investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that...
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
GALLERY: Hungry for raccoon? Hundreds gather for 80th dinner anniversary
Hundreds attended the 80th annual Danville Raccoon Dinner on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023 at St. Luke's Community Center. Proceeds from this year's dinner will go to Main, Market & Beyond's street-lighting project in downtown Danville.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted discusses funding opportunities for economic & education development
MANSFIELD — More than 25 community leaders in Richland County heard what Lt. Gov. Jon Husted expects to be the most important economic and education development opportunities in the state across the next few years. Husted discussed funding opportunities he and Gov. Mike DeWine proposed in their executive version...
GALLERY: Mansfield City Council approves water increases
Photos from Mansfield City Council's meeting on Tuesday night. Council, which began discussing water rate increases in October, voted 7-1 to authorize adding a "readiness to serve" charge to every user's water bill.
Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users
MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
Molly Beach
Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
Bonnie Louise Cantrell
Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
Don W. Bloom
Don Bloom created his own legend through his storytelling. He could “spin a yarn” that was at best questionable, bring history to life, or dish-out a big heap of ornery to anyone in his life. Don Bloom loved life and loved being the center of conversation – ending many of them with his signature laugh and smile.
Richland County auditor's website offers details on proposed property tax levies
MANSFIELD -- A new tool on the Richland County auditor's website provides voters with more clarity about proposed property tax issues on the ballot. The levy estimator tool allows property owners to search for their residence and then click on "levies" on the top right of the page, county Auditor Pat Dropsey told county commissioners on Tuesday.
James "Jim" E. Kriegel
James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
OSHP: Truck driver shot at during I-71 road-rage incident in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY -- A truck driver was shot at Wednesday just after 6 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-71 in southern Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura of the patrol's public affairs unit in Bowling Green on Thursday morning, troopers are investigating a "road-rage incident" near the Richland/Morrow county line.
Marion man killed in 2-car crash on Tuesday night
MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
Glue Guy: O'Bryant doing dirty work for Tygers
MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together. An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
