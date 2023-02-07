ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, OH

richlandsource.com

Crawford Success Center presents Scholarships for Success event and auction

BUCYRUS — North Central State College’s Crawford Success Center will kick off its 5th annual “Scholarships for Success” (formally Arts for Success) on Thursday, March 2nd beginning at 5 p.m. at the Crawford Success Center located at 130 N. Walnut St. in Bucyrus. The fun-filled evening...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio State Mansfield Theatre showing Poof and other short works

MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University at Mansfield Theatre is showing Poof by Lynn Nottage and other short works, for, by, and about strong women. The production is sponsored by the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. of Mansfield, OH and the Ohio State Mansfield Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Crawford County Business Forecast Breakfast set for Feb. 22

BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

$2.3M investment moving forward in Bucyrus

BUCYRUS – Bucyrus City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve the Community Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that...
BUCYRUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users

MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Molly Beach

Molly Beach, 40, of Galion passed away Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at home surrounded by her family and friends after a 3 1/2 year battle with cancer. Born October 18, 1982 in Galion, she was the daughter of William “Bill” Beach and Kathleen J. (Miller) Beach–Price. To...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

Bonnie Louise Cantrell

Bonnie Louise Cantrell, 82, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at OhioHealth Hospital. She was born in Mansfield on April 19, 1940 to the late John and Doris (Milligan) Buckley. Bonnie was a graduate of Mansfield Senior High School. She retired from MedCentral Hospital where she...
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Don W. Bloom

Don Bloom created his own legend through his storytelling. He could “spin a yarn” that was at best questionable, bring history to life, or dish-out a big heap of ornery to anyone in his life. Don Bloom loved life and loved being the center of conversation – ending many of them with his signature laugh and smile.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

James "Jim" E. Kriegel

James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. To plant...
GALION, OH
richlandsource.com

OSHP: Truck driver shot at during I-71 road-rage incident in Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY -- A truck driver was shot at Wednesday just after 6 p.m. in southbound lanes of I-71 in southern Richland County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to Sgt. Ryan E. Purpura of the patrol's public affairs unit in Bowling Green on Thursday morning, troopers are investigating a "road-rage incident" near the Richland/Morrow county line.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Marion man killed in 2-car crash on Tuesday night

MARION -- A Marion man was killed and two other people injured after a two-car crash Tuesday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Tyler E. Johnson, 30, of Marion, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Marion County Coroner, Dr. Gary Burton.
MARION, OH
richlandsource.com

Glue Guy: O'Bryant doing dirty work for Tygers

MANSFIELD — Ja’Ontay O’Bryant may not be Mansfield Senior’s leading scorer or rebounder, but the junior is the glue that holds the Tygers together. An athletic 6-foot guard, O’Bryant scored a career-high 15 points in Saturday’s 79-74 loss to state-ranked Sandusky. But what had coach Marquis Sykes raving afterward were the things that didn’t show up in the box score.
MANSFIELD, OH

