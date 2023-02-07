Read full article on original website
Daily Deals: Gaming PCs for Around $1K, 65" OLED 4K TV for Under $1K, Xbox Series S for $239.99
The daily deals today include inexpensive gaming desktop PCs that still pack a punch, 65" gaming TVs, Paramount Plus, Xbox Series S gaming console, AirPods Pro, and more. Alienware Aurora R14 AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RTX 3060 Ti Gaming PC for Only $1058.39. Right now Dell is offering an Alienware...
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
Aussie Deals: Stock Up for the Weekend With Cheap AAAs, Discounted Consoles and More!
Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!
Dark Arts Battle Arena
This section of IGN's Hogwarts Legacy Wiki Guide covers the Dark Arts Battle Arena. This is an add-on that's part of the Dark Arts Pack, which is accessible to those who own the Deluxe or Collector's editions of the game or can be purchased on its own. Below, you'll find...
Overwatch 2: New Set of Funko Action Figures Revealed
Overwatch 2 had an enormous launch last year, seeing 35 million players try the free-to-play game in its first month alone. Now, IGN can exclusively reveal four new Overwatch 2 toys from Funko, including three action figures and a new Funko Pop. The three action figures are Tracer, Genji, and...
Hogwarts Legacy: IGN India First Impressions Along with 38 Minutes of Gameplay Featuring Prologue Mission
A game that has been on everybody’s mind since we first heard about it, is finally here, and might I add, it meets expectations. Through Hogwarts Legacy, players are bombarded with nostalgic feelings, making them remember every detail they learned through the books and the movies. I managed to get in around 7 hours of gameplay on the PlayStation 5 to provide you with the first impressions of the title.
Nintendo Will Determine $70 Price on 'Case-by-Case Basis'
Nintendo said that it will evaluate the $70 price tag for its games on a case-by-case basis. Additionally, the company clarified that the $70 price for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will not set a precedent for every Nintendo title. In a statement to Game Informer, Nintendo...
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
8BitDo Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock Review
If there's one thing more impressive than the maniacal pace of 8BitDo's controller production, it's how the company has continuously improved those controllers. I've tested, reviewed, or owned about a dozen of their gamepads, including their "elite" options, like the SN30 Pro+ and Pro 2 controllers. The Ultimate controller is...
Nintendo Direct February 2023: Everything Announced Including The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
It's the best kind of day because a brand-new Nintendo Direct has arrived. It was an exciting show that gave us a brand-new look at The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, a shadow drop of Metroid Prime Remastered, the reveal of today's launch of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games on Nintendo Switch Online, a Pikmin 4 release date, and so much more.
Forgotten Castle
Dark and Darker has two maps that players can queue in, one of those is the Goblin Caves and the other one is the Forgotten Castle. The Forgotten Castle allows for party play up to a maximum of 3 people per party but you can also solo if you would want to.
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
Interior Decorating
Interior Decorating is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Interior Decorating. Interior Decorating can be...
Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1
Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1 is a Side Quest you can complete in Hogwarts Castle. Completing this quest will reward you with items that can be used throughout your adventures. Are you looking for something specific? Click or tap the links to jump ahead. Where To Find Madam Kogawa's Assignment 1.
