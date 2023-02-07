Thank your own personal deity—possibly The King of All Cosmos—it's Friday! Interesting sort of week's end for yours truly. A PSVR 2 has landed in the office, and now the race is on to cover an insane amount of launch titles in not many days. Keep it locked to IGN AU for more VR-centric opinions, plus the odd guide on what to get. Until such a time, stay safe, and save often!

1 DAY AGO