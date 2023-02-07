Read full article on original website
Local researchers use rats to study gambling addiction therapy
OXFORD, Ohio (WKRC) - Breakthrough research on a substance now in laboratory studies could one day give us another therapy to help in the fight against gambling addiction. A potential new addiction therapy may one day offer hope and help. We don't know yet if it could be used to...
Local doctors using breakthrough device for clot treatment
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A breakthrough device is saving lives and it’s now in use by local doctors. A clot treatment doctors at TriHealth’s Good Samaritan Hospital have been using now for years, but newer technology is now taking it to the next level. It's already a therapy that...
Local student helps develop mental health program at her high school
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A student who thought her high school was missing an important mental health program decided she would help launch it. It started with her own journey to overcome one of the toughest times in her life. Now a teen is challenging others to do the same. “I’ve...
Employability class teaches high schoolers soft skills, promotes different career paths
KINGS MILLS, Ohio (WKRC) - Leaders from a local high school are thinking outside the box and introducing students to different career paths and trades through a growingly popular elective course. Mr. Goldie is the workforce development teacher at Kings High School. He teaches Employability 1 and 2. He teaches...
Building aide saves student from choking at local elementary school
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKRC) - A Springboro third grader's life was saved by the quick actions of a building aide. Outside the cafeteria at Five Points Elementary School in Springboro, there is an entire wall dedicated to their beloved lunchroom aides. And that is where this story begins. Miss Siara is...
'I was just frantic': Tri-State woman catches coyote with dog in its mouth
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WKRC) – Yet another pet has fallen victim to coyotes in Fairfield. Last Friday, Deana Schmidt said she let her dog, Jackie, out into her backyard near Winton and Mack roads. Not long after, Schmidt said her other dog started barking. “She barked again and looked at...
Local historic cemetery gets new owner, promises regular maintenance
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A historic African American cemetery will soon have a new owner. Hillcrest Cemetery is expected to be regularly maintained when Anderson Township takes responsibility for it. Thousands are buried in the cemetery. Some graves date back to the Civil War. There have been many years...
New OTR coworking space to feature private event area, bar
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A coworking company is moving ahead with plans to open its flagship location in Over-the-Rhine later this year, but with a key difference from its original plans for the space. Cohatch will take over the entire 20,000-square-foot space in the Leader Building at 130 W....
Kings Island begins largest-ever recruitment campaign
MASON, Ohio (WKRC) - Kings Island's parent company Cedar Fair is set to kick off its largest-ever recruitment campaign. It is trying to hire more than 5,000 new workers for the park in Mason ahead of the 2023 season. There is a job fair on-site over President’s Day weekend.
Apartments with aim of bringing nature indoors near completion
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - An apartment complex that’s aiming to land baby boomers and empty nesters as its occupants is nearing completion in Columbia Tusculum. Four23 Hoge, located at 423 Hoge St., is a 62-unit apartment complex located in the heart of Columbia Tusculum’s business district. Construction began...
Prep work begins for Harvest Home Fair, looking for volunteers
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - It is time to start planning for the biggest little fair in Ohio. The Harvest Home Fair does not happen until September, but prep work has begun. Organizers say many of the people who have been involved in the past are stepping down from their important roles, so new blood is needed.
Organization expert says get rid of your file cabinets
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Right now is the prime season for getting everything together for your tax returns. For many of us, that means digging through mountains of paper. But you could be clinging onto paperwork that's just taking up space. Our expert Lisa Woodruff of Organize 365 help sus declutter.
Newest airline at CVG takes off for the first time
HEBRON, Ky. (WKRC) - Breeze Airways launched its first flights from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Wednesday. Nonstop flights began to San Francisco and Charleston, South Carolina. On March 30, Breeze will begin flying nonstop to Orange County's John Wayne Airport and Providence, Rhode Island on March 30. Initially, Breeze...
Local man accused of taking $150K from resident to 'invest'
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local man was indicted for allegedly taking someone's money and claiming to invest it. John Torok, 70, is charged with publishing false security statements, telecommunications fraud, and theft and falsification. He is accused of taking $150,000 from a California resident to invest in stocks and bonds.
Chef Aaron has recipes for your big watch party Sunday
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can't have a big watch party without good food. Chef Aaron from Kroger shows how to make some easy munchies to represent both teams.
FBI offering $10,000 reward in search for missing Ohio woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that helps lead to the recovery of a Dayton-area woman. Cierra Chapman was reported missing on Dec. 29. Police say she was last seen leaving her ex-boyfriend's apartment in Trotwood two days earlier. Her SUV, a 2014 Cadillac...
Postal Service picks Union Terminal to be highlighted on new stamps
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Postal Service picks Cincinnati to kick off sales of a new series of stamps honoring historic train stations. Union Terminal will be one of the stations highlighted in the new series called “Noteworthy Railroad Stations.”. Besides Union Terminal, there will be 19 other stations...
NKY family that lost dog in coyote attack wants city to do more to protect pets
VILLA HILLS, Ky. (WKRC) - A Northern Kentucky family is grieving the loss of their dog after they say it was attacked by a coyote in their yard. Angela Wong Miller says her 25-pound dog was taken from their yard in Villa Hills and killed by a coyote last month.
Skyline shows up to take its dip to the next level
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's not a football watch party without the Skyline Chili dip. Brooke Mason is the district manager for Skyline. She's shows how to take it to the next level. Click HERE for a recipe.
Business picks up at local pizzeria after it announces closure
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Since announcing its plans to close, a longtime local pizza parlor is the hottest spot in town. Milillo's opened in Hamilton in 1968. Owners announced their closure Tuesday. They say construction in the area hurt the restaurant, along with the pandemic and higher prices for ingredients.
