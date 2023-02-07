ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

January 2023 transportation updates

Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027

IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
January Dining and Shopping

January Dining and Shopping

These listings are not comprehensive. www.knockouts.com 37 LMK Salon & Co. www.hayscooutfitters.com 44 La Catrina & Co. www.factorygymatx.com 50 Fit Logic Functional Medicine. www.fitlogicfunctionalmedicine.com 51 Shred512 Fitness. 1245 Main St., Ste. 110, Buda. 512-760-5121. www.shred512fitness.com 52 Supreme Academy ATX. 151 Bunton Creek Road., Bldg.1, Kyle. 512-268-9010. www.supremeacademyatx.comHealth. 53 Action Behavior...
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake

Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels

Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

