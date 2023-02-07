Read full article on original website
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage bringing upscale spa treatments on West Parmer Lane
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage is located close to the Apple campus at West Parmer Lane and Mc Neil Drive. It provides upscale spa treatments and skin care lines. (Courtesy Ivy Foot Spa & Massage) Family-owned Ivy Foot Spa & Massage, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 603, Austin, opened its...
New Nonstop Route Connects Texas To Spring Break Capital Of The World
American Airlines just announced a new flight route just in time for spring break!
January 2023 transportation updates
Communities in Hays County and the Austin metro as a whole saw some headway in increasing connectivity throughout the region in 2022 with big projects, such as the completion of Hopkins Street improvements in San Marcos as well as widening and adding lanes to I-35, according to the city of San Marcos and Texas Department of Transportation officials.
fox7austin.com
About 7,500 Austin Energy customers lost power in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - This morning, Austin Energy had around 3 dozen homes without power, but around by 5:25 a.m. that number jumped to 7,772. That's because there was a large outage in South Austin that impacted nearly 7,500 customers and traffic lights in the area. It started around 5:25 a.m....
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
Austin café sells $150-per-cup coffee
“When you have got the best coffees in the country that grows the best coffee in the world, you know whatever hits the top of that, is going to be something insane.”
IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027
IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
First Sabey Data Centers building completion expected in December
The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The first of two Sabey Data Centers buildings planned to occupy just under 40 acres near SH 45 is expected to be complete this December.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
January Dining and Shopping
These listings are not comprehensive. www.knockouts.com 37 LMK Salon & Co. www.hayscooutfitters.com 44 La Catrina & Co. www.factorygymatx.com 50 Fit Logic Functional Medicine. www.fitlogicfunctionalmedicine.com 51 Shred512 Fitness. 1245 Main St., Ste. 110, Buda. 512-760-5121. www.shred512fitness.com 52 Supreme Academy ATX. 151 Bunton Creek Road., Bldg.1, Kyle. 512-268-9010. www.supremeacademyatx.comHealth. 53 Action Behavior...
Developers in New Braunfels to pay more for new road, water and electric infrastructure
With population growth and development reaching an unprecedented amount in recent years, the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities have looked toward ways to keep up with capital improvement projects made necessary by the increased use of local roads and utilities. In 2020, 66.8% of the developable land...
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
P Terry’s to Debut in Bastrop
“We don’t have an opening date as we are still waiting on permits,” Mr. Terry said.
How to dispose of brush, burning limbs in Lake Travis, Westlake
Lake Travis and Westlake residents have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. (Courtesy Jenny Hoff) Residents in Lakeway, Bee Cave, West Lake Hills, Rollingwood and other municipalities within Travis County have multiple options when it comes to tree and brush removal due to the recent winter storm. In addition, several cities will be providing help with cleanup and hiring outside companies to assist in the process, according to city officials.
Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels
Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
