Two Colorado chefs are semi-finalists in the 2023 James Beard Awards, the Oscars of the food worldColorado JillGrand Junction, CO
This Colorado city made the New York Times ‘52 Places to Go in 2023’ listBrittany AnasGrand Junction, CO
Grand Junction voted one of world's the best tourist destinations. What's your favorite place in Colorado?Kelly E.Grand Junction, CO
State combats cannabis carbon pollution with energy efficiency program
Cannabis with medical radio-frequency identification tag.Photo byDaniel Oberhaus (2015) / Flickr. (Denver, Colo.) Colorado energy officials next week will open a round of applications for a program designed to help cannabis growers save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
coloradopolitics.com
Colorado bill would ban businesses from prohibiting tipping
From McDonalds to Walmart, numerous businesses throughout the country prohibit their employees from accepting tips. But that practice could soon come to an end in Colorado. If passed by the state legislature, House Bill 1146 would ban employers from punishing employees who accept cash tips from patrons of the business. This would block employers from demoting, firing or otherwise reprimanding employees for accepting tips.
coloradopolitics.com
Blame Gov. Polis for energy poverty | Colorado Springs Gazette
Irate customers complained about soaring energy costs at a recent meeting of the Colorado Public Utility Commission. Gov. Jared Polis responded, directing state agencies to do something — to fix a problem he caused. “The Governor has directed the Public Utilities Commission (PUC), which regulates state utilities, and the...
KJCT8
Meth contamination clean-up jobs becoming more common
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Littleton, Englewood, Arvada, and Boulder. All Colorado towns and cities with libraries that have been shut down due to meth contamination. Littleton’s Bemis Library started curbside pickup Thursday after they had to close their doors for a cleanup. One company has carved out a...
Suncor says it will bring portion of refinery back online
Suncor says it will soon restart one of three plants in its refinery that produce a big part of the gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel used in Colorado.It will take days to get the plant up and running and more time to put fuel into circulation, but it should take some pressure off the supply crunch that has pushed prices in Colorado to some of the highest in the nation. The average price in Colorado is now at $3.94 a gallon. That's more than $0.50 higher than the national average. Colorado is often, but not always, below the national average. The...
Rancho del Rio is One of the Coolest Hidden Gems in Colorado
For outdoor enthusiasts, Colorado is quite literally a big, fun, playground. However, unlike well-known meccas for the outdoorsy types, one such place has remained a fairly well-kept secret. Keep scrolling to learn about Colorado's Rancho del Rio. Colorado's "Unusual" Mountain Resort. Rancho del Rio is located high in the Colorado...
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
4 more Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close in Colorado
NORTHGLENN, Colo. — Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing 149 more of its stores as its financial struggle continue. The new list of closures includes Colorado locations in Dillon, Northglenn, Glenwood Springs and Grand Junction. Thursday's list of closures comes one week after Bed, Bath & Beyond announced it...
This Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years
Another local Colorado business bites the dust in 2023, as it was announced this week that March will be the end of the road for this local Colorado favorite. Local Colorado Favorite Closing After Just 6 Years. The start of 2023 around Colorado has been pretty rough as far as...
New medical marijuana bill draws support and rebuke
Medical marijuana is back in the spotlight over at the state Capitol.
How Many Inmates Are There In Colorado Prisons?
If people don't quit breaking the law, Colorado may run out of room to house convicted criminals. Most Colorado state prisons are operating very near their capacity level. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Corrections, at the end of January, there were only 867 vacant beds in Colorado's state prisons.
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Colorado House passes bill to address teacher shortage
Colorado legislators passed a bill on Thursday, Feb. 9, that aims to make it easier for teachers licensed in other states to teach in Colorado. The bill, which passed the House by a 46-16 vote, will create new pathways for out-of-state teachers to gain their professional licensure in Colorado. The bill establishes the Interstate Teacher Mobility Compact, which will create an agreement with 10 other states where licensed teachers can obtain and easily transfer a teacher license between member states.
Westword
Building for the Future: Colorado's Most Endangered Places for 2023
Denver Water never did get to build the Two Forks Dam, a controversial water project that sank more than three decades ago. But vestiges of that plan remain, including the South Platte Hotel, the circa 1913 building that stands near the confluence of the South Platte River and its North Fork, an area owned by Denver Water since 1987. The hotel, a replacement of an 1887 structure that was destroyed by arson, dates from the days when this was a popular summer retreat, on both stagecoach lines and the Denver, South Park and Pacific Railroad.
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
‘We’re red, we’re blue, we’re in the middle’ says newest Colorado District 3 hopeful
Oil and gas put food on Debby Burnett’s table. Her husband, Greg Roberts, worked two years on a rig in the Piceance Basin near Rifle. Burnett currently also operates a small hay-baling operation down in Gunnison County. Roberts hauls the hay cross-county for his trucking business. In addition to ranching, Dr. Burnett operates Mountain Legacy Veterinary Center in Gunnison.
Summit Daily News
Colorado regulators are really tripping as they prepare to roll out ‘magic’ mushroom legalization
The Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies recently warned state lawmakers that it is unprepared for its assigned job of implementing the state’s new, second-in-the-nation legal “magic mushroom” industry, which voters approved in November. The department — which normally oversees sectors like insurance and banking — is tasked...
Fort Morgan Times
Heaters, fireplaces and fluorescent bulbs among targets of Colorado efficiency bill
Retailers would no longer be allowed to sell less-efficient ovens, water heaters, gas fireplaces and certain other appliances under a measure proposed this month by Colorado lawmakers. The measure, House Bill 1161, would use federal standards, outlined by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, to filter more efficient appliances from dated...
lamarledger.com
Coloradans can now buy weed from a vending machine (yes, really)
Cannabis consumers who stop by Terrapin Care Station dispensary in Aurora can now buy weed the same way they might buy their favorite munchies: from a vending machine. In early February, the company installed what’s technically called an Automated Cannabis Experience (ACE), a large machine that enables customers to order marijuana products via touch screen and dispenses them ready to be taken home. Terrapin Care Station developed ACE in partnership with Canadian vending machine company BMC Universal Technologies, billing it as the first fully automated cannabis kiosk on the market.
KJCT8
Mesa County Health sheds light on SNAP reduction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic households have received extra Supplement Nutrition Assistance Programs benefits. Starting the week of February 19th, those households will receive their last emergency allotment. In March, households who received those extra benefits will see their emergency allotment return back...
