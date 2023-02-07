Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Triple H Doesn’t Believe He Cheated On Chyna With Stephanie McMahon
WWE is famous for its wild storylines and provocative content. It’s not uncommon for characters to participate in romantic programs as part of a storyline or character development. In professional wrestling, such scripted romantic moments can often turn into real-life flings with far fetching consequences. Triple H and Stephanie...
tjrwrestling.net
Brock Lesnar Makes Raunchy Reference To Ex-WWE Star On Raw
Brock Lesnar laid down a major challenge on Monday Night Raw but not before making a decidedly non-PG reference to a former WWE star. The 6th of February edition of Monday Night Raw was full of thrills and spills as both the women’s and the US Championship Elimination Chambers filled up for the event on February 18th. In addition, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Roman Reigns’ Special Counsel Paul Heyman who ended up in tears as a result.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Morton Willing To Induct Tag Team Into WWE Hall Of Fame
Ricky Morton is in the WWE Hall of Fame alongside his Rock 'n Roll Express partner Robert Gibson — however, his focus at the moment is getting another iconic tag team inducted. Morton tweeted out: "If the Midnight Express are inducted into the #WWEHallofFame I will be front row this year, or I will induct them! @WWE"
wrestletalk.com
Another Anoa’i Family Member Pitched For WWE Bloodline Faction
Another Anoa’i family member has been pitched for WWE’s Bloodline faction, led by WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. There is currently a lot of uncertainty surrounding the popular faction, following an angle which many fans have argued was WWE’s best in years. At the January 28...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Star Was Taken Aback By WWE NXT's Jay Briscoe Nod
One AEW star was pleasantly surprised when WWE showed its respect following the passing of Jay Briscoe. The former 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion and two-time ROH World Champion was killed in a traffic accident on January 17. During a recent episode of his "Swerve City Podcast," Swerve Strickland admitted he was taken aback when Briscoe's passing was acknowledged on "NXT." He talked about the significance of that moment.
tjrwrestling.net
Update On Jerry Lawler’s Condition Following “Very Serious” Medical Episode
An update has been provided on the condition of Jerry Lawler after he was hospitalized yesterday. It was reported earlier today that Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler had been hospitalized following a medical episode on 6th February 2023. At the time the report from Pro Wrestling Insider didn’t give details of what took place, but confirmed that he had been to lunch with friends before the incident and that he had been rushed to hospital for treatment.
tjrwrestling.net
Cody Rhodes Leaves Paul Heyman In Tears On WWE Raw
Emotions were running high on Monday Night Raw as Cody Rhodes and Paul Heyman came face to face in a spine-tingling encounter. Cody Rhodes returned from seven months on the shelf from injury at the 2023 Royal Rumble, winning the men’s Rumble match to book his place in the main event of WrestleMania 39. It has since been confirmed that Rhodes will go one-on-one with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns – should Reigns overcome the challenge of Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber.
WWE Reveals End of Toxic Attraction During Bayley's NXT Return
Tonight's WWE NXT featured a very special return in the form of Bayley, who brought Ding Dong, Hello! back and had Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on as guests. The show revolved around their continued friendship after turning on each other in their match against Roxanne Perez, and it really seemed like Bayley ...
wrestlinginc.com
Dutch Mantell Provides Update On Health Of Jerry Lawler
The wrestling world received a scare earlier on Tuesday, when reports emerged that Jerry "The King" Lawler was rushed to the hospital. Later information confirmed that Lawler, who once had a heart attack during an episode of "WWE Raw," had suffered a stroke, and was forced to undergo surgery. Now some good news is coming in, courtesy of Dutch Mantell, one of Lawler's most famous rivals.
wrestlinginc.com
Carmella Picks Up Big Win In WWE Return Match
In her first taste of in-ring action since August 2022, Carmella defeated "Michin" Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Piper Niven in a Fatal 4-Way Match on the 2/6 "WWE Raw" in Orlando Florida. Towards the closing stages of the match, Niven seemed to gain the upper hand by nailing LeRae...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Rejected AJ Lee’s Pitch To Work With Former Star
Despite multiple requests by AJ Lee to work with a specific former WWE superstar, she was always turned down. AJ Lee made it right to the top of the tree in WWE, becoming Divas Champion whilst also being voted Diva Of The Year on two occasions. Lee retired from in-ring competition in April 2015, shortly after she had teamed with Saraya (known as Paige at the time) to defeat The Bella Twins at WrestleMania 31.
411mania.com
WWE News: Rhea Ripley Reunites With Her Family, New Book Will Celebrate 60 Years of WWE, Match Locally Advertised For Monday’s RAW
– PWInsider reports that Rhea Ripley had been away from her family in Australia for years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions. She was able to reunite with them this week. Ripley posted a photo with her family on Twitter. – DK Publishing is working on a...
Who Are the WWE Announcers for Raw, SmackDown and NXT?
The WWE Raw, SmackDown and NXT announcing teams.
wrestlinginc.com
Jacy Jayne's Kick Has Left Gigi Dolin With A Massive Face Bruise
Toxic Attraction is officially no more. At the end of the February 7 episode of "WWE NXT," Bayley hosted a "Ding Dong, Hello" segment with Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin following their triple threat "NXT" Women's Championship match at NXT Vengeance Day. Seeing as though they still weren't on the same page coming out of the event, Bayley sought to get them back to being the successful tag team they once were. It appeared that Jayne and Dolin had patched things over, but Jayne had other ideas.
wrestlingrumors.net
Please Don’t Be Bad: WWE Star May Have Suffered An Injury This Week On Monday Night Raw
That could be serious. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never know when you are going to see someone put on the shelf for any amount of time. Seeing an injury of any kind is a bad thing as you don’t know when someone might be back in the ring. The tricky thing with wrestling is that there are storyline injuries as well, and now we don’t know which kind we are seeing.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Reflects After Finding Bloodline Momento
Sami Zayn became one of the hottest acts on WWE television programming for the better part of the last year. His work as ‘The Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline made him a massive fan favorite among the WWE Universe. However, Zayn decided to cut ties and betray Roman Reigns and his family for the ill-treatment they subjected him to. But Sami recently reflected on his Bloodline days with an old memento he found back home.
tjrwrestling.net
Damian Priest Responds To Unfortunate WWE Raw Botch
The Judgment Day’s Damian Priest has responded to his hilarious botch on Monday Night Raw after he suffered a momentary memory lapse. The battle between Edge and The Judgment Day took its latest twist at the Royal Rumble when The Rated-R Superstar returned to action for the first time since seeing his wife Beth Phoenix’s head get caved in by Rhea Ripley at Extreme Rules.
wrestlinginc.com
Top AEW Star And Others React To Cody Rhodes WWE Raw Segment
Fans and wrestlers alike are still in awe of the interaction between Paul Heyman and Cody Rhodes on last night's "WWE Raw" in Orlando, Florida. Although the segment began with the two men showering each other with praises, it took a drastic turn when Heyman reminded Rhodes that unlike Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch who sat under the learning tree with Dusty Rhodes at WWE's Performance Center, Cody himself — the son of the late, great "American Dream" — never actually trained with his father at WWE's training facility. Heyman made things even more personal by referring to Reigns as "the son he [Dusty] always wanted."
wrestlinginc.com
Trish Stratus Names Two Women Deserving Of WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
Described by Jim Ross as "one of Canada's greatest exports," Trish Stratus was the face of the WWE women's division from roughly 2001 until 2006. A seven-time women's champion and four-time Pro Wrestling Illustrated Woman of the Year, Stratus is one of only 25 women enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame.
