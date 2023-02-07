Read full article on original website
wilmingtonde.gov
The Reassessment of Properties, Conducted by the New Castle County Government, Begins in Wilmington on February 20
The county is the legal repository for property records and assessed values and is following a court directive to reassess properties in the county and in Wilmington, which have not been assessed since 1983. Mayor Mike Purzycki said today that the City of Wilmington has been informed by the New...
Daily Local News
Will Wood: Angst over school property tax and fund balances is misplaced
Call me naive, but I really do not understand the uproar over school taxes. I mean, obviously no one likes taxes, I get that. But I think we need to take a few deep breaths here. It is a given that our current system of funding schools has led to...
thecentersquare.com
Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages
(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked
Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
More than 36K people applied for a slot on Philly’s waitlist for a housing voucher. Roughly a quarter of them will make it
That’s the number of people who applied for a chance to be on the Philadelphia Housing Authority’s waitlist to receive a housing choice voucher. The federal subsidy enables individuals and families with very low-income to afford rent on the private market. “We were surprised that the number was...
HUD Secretary Fudge highlights plans to extend housing assistance for borrowers in Delaware visit
Since the start of the pandemic nearly two million homeowners have received help from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development to stay in their homes despite lost wages as a result of COVID-19. HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge was in Wilmington on Wednesday, touting that success and talking with...
Daily Local News
Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits
WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
billypenn.com
The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals
Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
pennrecord.com
Counsel representing former inmate injured in van transportation accident wants witness testimony at trial
PHILADELPHIA – In an imminent trial where a former inmate of SCI-Graterford who claimed local law enforcement officials did not take proper care in transporting him and others who were confined to wheelchairs – leading him to suffer a concussion, chest and spinal injuries – plaintiff counsel is seeking reconsideration of a court ruling to deny testimony from one of its witnesses.
marinelink.com
Philly Shipyard Workers Ink Four-year Labor Deal
Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) announced that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by the Philadelphia Metal Trades Council (PMTC). The PMTC is the exclusive bargaining representative for Production and Maintenance employees at PSI and consists of nine unions. “We are pleased to have successfully ratified this agreement...
Oh to resign from council, run for mayor in Republican primary
Oh intends to resign on Monday so he can run for mayor in the primary. In doing this, he’ll be joining five of his former colleagues in leaving the legislative body to seek the executive seat.
pennrecord.com
Delaware man sues Texas Roadhouse, after allegedly suffering food poisoning
LANCASTER – A Delaware man alleges he suffered a case of food poisoning after dining at a Lancaster franchise location of Texas Roadhouse last summer, and is seeking legal damages as a result. Robert Lawrence of Newark, Del. filed suit in the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas on...
Chester Co. Man ID'd After Amazon Truck Crash On Lancaster Pike
Authorities say that a Chester County man died at the scene of a crash on Lancaster Pike on Wednesday, Feb. 8. A deputy coroner arrived on the scene near Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township and pronounced 61-year-old Mark Slobodjian, from Nottingham, dead around 6 p.m., according to t…
Daily Local News
Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits
The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
delawarepublic.org
New Castle County launches grant program for nonprofits, using $5 million from ARPA
New Castle County is seeking grant applications from non-profits affected by or working to aid those affected by the pandemic. About $5 million given to New Castle County from the American Rescue Plan Act is set aside for non-profits, and the county is now accepting applications to award that money.
abc27.com
Wawa celebrates Eagles, offers free coffee at Pennsylvania stores
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Wawa announced on Thursday that they will be offering customers free coffee of any size on Super Bowl Sunday, in celebration of the Eagles playing in the big game. According to Wawa, customers will be able to redeem a free coffee of any size on Feb....
NBC Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond Adds Montgomery County Store to Growing List of Closures
The struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. retail chain released an updated list of 150 location closures on Tuesday, adding another Philadelphia-area store to the previously announced shutdowns, reports the Philadelphia Business Journal. New to the list is the Bed Bath & Beyond store at 224 W. DeKalb Pike in...
sanatogapost.com
Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
In Delco, That Neighbor Next Door Could Be a Philadelphia Eagle
Philadelphia EaglesCenter Jason Kelce may be from Ohio, but he’s put down local roots, writes Erik Gunther for realtor.com. Kelce settled in Haverford Township after he got a bargain on a four-bedroom home that went for $680,000 in January 2018 after listing for $800,000 in May 2017.
The Philadelphia Citizen
Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …
“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
