Delaware County, PA

thecentersquare.com

Delaware County home health care agency owes $2.3M in back wages

(The Center Square) – A provider of home health care services in Delaware County owes $2.3 million in back wages to its workers after purposely shortchanging them on overtime hours they worked over a three-year period. Federal investigators said that Affectionate Home Health Care Services, in Lansdowne, violated bookkeeping...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Brandywine Town Center redevelopment tweaked

Community feedback has inspired tweaks to plans to redevelop the Brandywine Town Center. “They want to elevate the look, the feel and the offerings” in the area closest to Naamans Road, said Mike Hoffman, of Tarabicos, Grosso & Hoffman, the Delaware land use attorney for the Acadia Realty Trust. “It should be the front door and the heart of the ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Daily Local News

Bank lends a helping hand to West Chester area nonprofits

WEST CHESTER—S&T Bank has become a major partner and lead sponsor to a couple of local nonprofit organizations. S&T is donating $10,000 to the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and $7,500 to the Community Warehouse Project. Frank Monterosso, brand ambassador for S&T, said the bank is committed to offering assistance...
WEST CHESTER, PA
billypenn.com

The $22 million Mayor’s Fund rebrands as the Philadelphia City Fund, distancing itself from Nutter-years scandals

Almost a decade after a series of financial scandals sullied its name, the Mayor’s Fund for Philadelphia has rebranded as the Philadelphia City Fund. The change, announced Wednesday and reflected in the organization’s new website, was made to better represent the fund’s mission and distance itself from past indiscretions, executive director Jody Greenblatt said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennrecord.com

Counsel representing former inmate injured in van transportation accident wants witness testimony at trial

PHILADELPHIA – In an imminent trial where a former inmate of SCI-Graterford who claimed local law enforcement officials did not take proper care in transporting him and others who were confined to wheelchairs – leading him to suffer a concussion, chest and spinal injuries – plaintiff counsel is seeking reconsideration of a court ruling to deny testimony from one of its witnesses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
marinelink.com

Philly Shipyard Workers Ink Four-year Labor Deal

Philly Shipyard, Inc. (PSI) announced that a new four-year collective bargaining agreement has been ratified by the Philadelphia Metal Trades Council (PMTC). The PMTC is the exclusive bargaining representative for Production and Maintenance employees at PSI and consists of nine unions. “We are pleased to have successfully ratified this agreement...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Local News

Boyertown Area Progress Dinner features new faces within non-profits

The TriCounty Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Boyertown Area Progress Dinner on Thursday, March 2. This year’s event will feature new faces within four Boyertown area non-profit organizations, presentation of the James K. Boyer Quality of Life Award and recognize Boyertown Area Senior High alumni that stayed within area businesses.
BOYERTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Pottstown Man Sought on Warrant in Lower Pottsgrove

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – A Pottstown man, accused by the Lower Pottsgrove Police Department of engaging in a fight and an assault after his involvement in a motor vehicle accident, is being sought on an arrest warrant issued Tuesday (Feb. 7, 2023). The department offered few details about the...
POTTSTOWN, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

Finally, Someone’s Running for Mayor …

“I can’t figure it out, I really can’t,” Michael Nutter told me Tuesday after our latest Ultimate Job Interview mayoral event, in front of nearly 400 super-engaged citizens at the Fitler Club. I had just remarked to him that not one of the candidates thus far had established him or herself as the candidate of change by running against sad sack lame duck Jim Kenney.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

