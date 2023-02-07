ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
bigislandvideonews.com

State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
bigislandnow.com

Update: Highway 19 reopen in and near Waimea; Hawaiian Electric emergency repairs underway in North Kohala

This story was updated at 11:26 a.m. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports all of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) in and near Waimea is now open. Portions of the roadway were closed earlier today (Friday, Feb. 10) between Honoka‘a and Waimea because of a disabled fuel tanker and near Napa Auto Parts in Waimea because of damaged utility lines.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Power restored to Hawaiian Electric customers North Kohala and Ka‘ū

Updated at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 9: Power has been restored to Hawaiian Electric customers in North Kohala. Updated at 3:01 p.m. on Feb. 9: Power was restored in Ka‘ū where 1,749 Hawaiian Electric customers were without power. Crews are still working to restore power in the Kohala Districts.
mauinow.com

Prepare for possible power outages, downed lines, Hawaiian Electric warns

With powerful winds expected to continue through the weekend and into next week, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages and downed lines or utility poles. The utility provider’s reminders for all customers include:. Always assume a downed power line is energized and...
hawaiipublicradio.org

High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues

A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee

Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla

On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat

Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows

Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii

HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island

Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost

We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy