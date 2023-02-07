Read full article on original website
bigislandvideonews.com
State: Progress Made On Pasture Land Transfers
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The transfer of more than 50 leases and permits to the Department of Agriculture will be put before the state land board and ag board for approval. (BIVN) – State officials from multiple agencies say they are “working together as a team”, in an attempt to find agreement on land transfers across government jurisdictions, while addressing multiuse areas.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Highway 19 reopen in and near Waimea; Hawaiian Electric emergency repairs underway in North Kohala
This story was updated at 11:26 a.m. Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reports all of Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) in and near Waimea is now open. Portions of the roadway were closed earlier today (Friday, Feb. 10) between Honoka‘a and Waimea because of a disabled fuel tanker and near Napa Auto Parts in Waimea because of damaged utility lines.
bigislandnow.com
Update: Power restored to Hawaiian Electric customers North Kohala and Ka‘ū
Updated at 3:22 p.m. on Feb. 9: Power has been restored to Hawaiian Electric customers in North Kohala. Updated at 3:01 p.m. on Feb. 9: Power was restored in Ka‘ū where 1,749 Hawaiian Electric customers were without power. Crews are still working to restore power in the Kohala Districts.
mauinow.com
Prepare for possible power outages, downed lines, Hawaiian Electric warns
With powerful winds expected to continue through the weekend and into next week, Hawaiian Electric is encouraging customers to prepare for the possibility of power outages and downed lines or utility poles. The utility provider’s reminders for all customers include:. Always assume a downed power line is energized and...
hawaiipublicradio.org
High wind and water conservation advisories issued as winter weather continues
A high wind warning was issued Friday morning for parts of Oʻahu, Hawaiʻi Island and Maui as strong pressures continue to move northeast throughout the state. The National Weather Service reported that the high wind advisory will be in effect until 6 p.m., but strong gusts are expected to continue throughout the weekend.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Blinding headlights to be regulated by new bill
A new bill has been proposed to regulate headlight beam height for road safety.
Subsistence Or Business? More Local Producers Will Need To Bite The Bullet On Food Safety As Demand Grows
Twice a week, Kuilima Farm workers are in the fields by about 5 a.m. They huddle over rows of crops, the picking lit only by the headlights of an ATV and a small floodlight. The team then takes its harvest to its new washing and packing facility. Leaves are dumped into water-filled tubs before drying in a modified washing machine; root vegetables are cleaned in a refashioned concrete mixer.
Power outages, fallen trees — avoid these roadways
Residents are urged to drive with care today as some islands see multiple reports of power outages and downed poles and trees.
KITV.com
Locals react to possible mandatory helmet measure in Hawaii
HONOLULU-HI (KITV4) -- HB 1111 relates to protective devices for motorcycles, scooters and mopeds. KITV4 got reaction on this measure from the University of Hawaii where many students ride to school on mopeds or scooters. In 2021, Hawaii's state data, shows a total of 33 motorcyclist, motor scooter, and moped...
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
bigislandnow.com
Step forward for proposed new animal control agency on Big Island
Despite concerns about staffing and other issues, a proposed new government agency to handle animal control services in Hawai‘i County received a favorable recommendation by the Hawai‘i County Council. Bill 22 was presented by Council chairperson Heather Kimball and councilmember Cindy Evans on Tuesday afternoon during the Government...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i County Council to cut loose from 1937 code regulating dance halls, ‘moral turpitude’
A Hawaiʻi county code created in 1937 to regulate public dance houses and halls — and the moral behavior inside them — likely will be cut loose. A committee of the Hawai‘i County Council on Tuesday agreed that Chapter 6 Article 2 of the Hawai‘i County Code needed to be repealed.
bigislandnow.com
Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
Compost reimbursement applications being accepted now
HDOA is accepting applications for the compost reimbursement program.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
