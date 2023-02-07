ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temecula, CA

Woman spotted passed out behind the wheel of a speeding Tesla

By Lauren Barry
KNX 1070 News Radio
KNX 1070 News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTBtT_0kfhSlCk00

In a video posted last week to Storyful that has since gone viral, a woman can be seen apparently asleep at the wheel of a white Tesla vehicle on a California highway.

“That is too damn dangerous,” said Vasiliki Dolas, the woman who captured the video. “Sleeping and this car is driving you. Are you nuts?”

According to Tesla, autopilot comes standard on every new vehicle the company makes.

“Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability are intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any moment,” said the company . “While these features are designed to become more capable over time, the currently enabled features do not make the vehicle autonomous.”

Tesla said in a public filing that the U.S. Department of Justice previously requested information about its self-driving features. According to KTLA , the company is “currently facing multiple investigations by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for issues with its autopilot and self-driving features.”

California also has regulations regarding autonomous vehicles and autonomous vehicle operators, and it requires manufacturers to report collisions. As of Feb. 3, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles received 548 autonomous vehicle collision reports .

“It is illegal and motorists have to realize that they have to be awake, conscious and sober so they can take control of the vehicle,” explained Officer Mike Lassig of CHP Temecula, KTLA reported.

Dolas said that she and her partner spotted the driver who appeared to be asleep at the wheel around 4 p.m. Feb. 2 on the 15 Freeway near Temecula, Calif., as they were driving home to Las Vegas, Nev., according to KTLA.

“That’s when Dolas quickly grabbed her phone and began recording,” said the outlet. She also said she tried to get the driver’s attention and honked for around 15 minutes but that she was unsuccessful. So, they called 911 to report the incident.

“We started honking to try to get her attention because maybe she’s having a health emergency or something,” Dolas said. “I really wasn’t sure.”

KTLA said a similar incident happened in 2019 when a “driver who appeared to be fast asleep was spotted on the 5 Freeway in Santa Clarita.” Another sighting occurred last summer, according to CBS 8 News .

“I do have five children,” said Dolas. “I am a grandma and I believe in safe driving and I know that even with autopilot, that’s just to enhance driving, not to take a whole nap on the freeway during rush hour.
Absolutely not.”

According to KTLA, neither Tesla nor the Department of Justice has responded to requests for comments.

ABC 7 also said the California Highway Patrol confirmed to Dolas that the person behind the wheel of the Tesla was asleep. As of Monday, law enforcement had not provided any details about citations or charges, said the outlet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CarBuzz.com

New Video Surfaces Of Tesla Driver Sleeping While On Freeway

Yet again, a Tesla driver has been caught on video apparently sleeping while the car drives itself, and this time for a full 15 minutes - as initially reported by KTLA5. The word "apparently" is essential here as Tesla's software requires hands to be on the wheel while the car is moving. Meaning that either the driver was kicking back with their eyes closed but making sure the car knew they were there, or they figured out a way to beat the system and were out for the count.
TEMECULA, CA
KTLA

Southern California Edison sued over deadly, destructive Hemet wildfire

A city claims in a lawsuit that Southern California Edison equipment ignited a damaging wildfire last fall. The lawsuit filed on behalf of the city of Hemet claims that the utility did not manage its electrical power lines and failed to keep landscape trimmed, Southern California News Group reported Friday. The city lost property and suffered damages, […]
HEMET, CA
kvnutalk

Multiple people injured in shooting in Southern California

Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Southern California on Friday, authorities said. A suspect is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to the San Diego Sheriff. First responders and law enforcement officers to an “incident involving several patients with gunshot injuries,” the North County Fire Protection...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana schools are briefly placed on lockdown because of hoax on Feb. 10

Fontana High School was briefly placed on lockdown on Feb. 10 because of an active shooter call, but the call was determined to be a hoax, according to the Fontana Police Department. The Fontana P.D. and the Fontana Unified School District Police Department responded to the school and determined that...
FONTANA, CA
foxla.com

Autopsy of Orange County lawyer found dead in Mexico released

LOS ANGELES - The death of an Orange County public defender in Mexico last month was described in an autopsy released Thursday as an aggravated homicide. An autopsy for 33-year-old Blair performed in Mexico showed the lawyer sustained 40 fractures to the back of his skull as well as "road rash" on his knees and a toe injury, which indicated he was dragged, Blair family attorney Case Barnett said.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
People

Man Who Dropped Off Human Jaw Bone at Calif. Police Station and Walked Away Has Been Found: Cops

San Bernardino police said the individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered their station Thursday with the what appeared to be human and animal remains in hand A man who brought human and animal bones to a California police station, dropped them off and then walked away has been found, according to authorities. The individual, who has not been publicly identified, entered the San Bernardino police station with the remains in hand on Thursday, according to a bulletin from the department. After approaching the public counter, the man...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
CBS 8

'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills

SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
foxla.com

Orange County sheriff's deputy killed in Lake Elsinore crash

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Department is in mourning after one of its deputies was killed in a crash while on his way home from work in Lake Elsinore on Thursday morning. SkyFOX flew over the scene in Riverside County as the deputy’s body was moved...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KNX 1070 News Radio

KNX 1070 News Radio

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

 https://www.audacy.com/knx1070

Comments / 0

Community Policy