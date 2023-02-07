After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO