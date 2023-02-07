ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rhinotimes.com

White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews

At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle

Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
The Triangle Tribune

Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond

CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing

After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday

DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
HIGH POINT, NC
rhinotimes.com

Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City

Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
HIGH POINT, NC
cbs17

Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
DURHAM, NC
chapelboro.com

Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Even Flow

It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Joshua Bosworth, Hazen Johnson, Henry Pfeiffer, Asher Simon, and Braedon Spacek. They discuss their musical plans and hopes for 2023 – and School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming summer camps and shows, including their mid-season show on February 26 at Cats Cradle.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
chapelboro.com

Lineup Announced for 3rd Annual Big Night in for the Arts

For the third straight year, the arts councils from Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake Counties will work together on the Big Night in for the Arts. This fundraising initiative, first conceptualized as a way to help the arts survive the COVID pandemic, has raised more than $600,000 in its first two years. More than $350,000 of that total came in 2021.
DURHAM COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy