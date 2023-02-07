Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News – Fire Chief to Retire, High Profile Visitors, Selection of New Commissioner
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including the news that Fire Chief Vince Harris retiring this summer, a couple of high profile visitors to the community, and the Chair of the Orange County Commissioners on how the newest commissioner was selected. Podcast: Play in new window...
rhinotimes.com
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
rhinotimes.com
Jon Hardister’s New Bill Explodes School Board Vacancy Battle
Republican NC Rep. Jon Hardister has filed a bill that will ultimately allow the Guilford County Republican Party to fill the Guilford County Board of Education vacancy with the party’s choice – teacher Michael Logan – despite the Democrats on the school board voting Logan down three times.
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
chapelboro.com
TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing
After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
WRAL
Raleigh creates fund to offset gentrification along New Bern Ave.
The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are. The City of Raleigh is walking a fine line between growth and pricing out the people who have made its neighborhoods what they are.
GOP pick rejected by Guilford County School Board for third time
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Three strikes but is he out? For the third time, teacher Michael Logan was rejected Thursday for a seat on the Guilford County Board of Education. The board during its meeting on Tuesday voted, 5-2, to deny Logan, the Republican nominee to fill the open seat in District 3. The vote […]
'Our students should not have to deal with this type of grief,' frustration, grief expressed at DPS Board of Education work session Thursday
DURHAM, N.C. — Parents and community members voiced their frustration Thursday during Durham Public Schools Board of Education's work session. The frustrations come in the wake of the death of a 17-year-old Hillside High School student and the hospitalization of another, who were shot Wednesday on the American Tobacco Trail near the high school.
WXII 12
Family of civil rights activist who participated in country's first high school led sit-in shares story
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Feb. 11 marks the 63rd anniversary of the first civil rights sit-in led by high school students in the country, and it happened in the Piedmont Triad. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students sat down at a "whites-only" lunch counter in Greensboro, not knowing they’d spark civil rights movements all over the country and inspire high school students just a city over to do the exact same thing.
One year later: How much impact has Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance had?
RALEIGH, N.C. — It's been one year this month since Wake County's non-discrimination ordinance went into effect. WRAL News has discovered the ordinance only applied to a handful of discrimination complaints filed in this first year. Campbell Law School's downtown Raleigh campus is home to the Restorative Justice Clinic...
Triad pastor calls for other protestors to be acquitted of charges in March to Polls event
GRAHAM, N.C. — A Triad pastor and activist was acquitted of all charges after a protest in Graham. Following a five-day jury trial, he was acquitted of all charges. Now, Drumwright is pushing for the same outcome for another protestor who was also arrested that day. He spoke on the matter Thursday in Alamance County.
Shaw University rezoning request draws opposition
RALEIGH – A group of Shaw University alumni are challenging a proposed plan to change the university’s zoning. Shaw has applied to rezone about 25 acres of its downtown campus to allow for up to 40-story buildings and wider retail and commercial uses.
rhinotimes.com
Former High Point Deputy Manager Will Still Electrify The City
Though he retired just over a year ago as High Point deputy city manager, it turns out Randy McCaslin will still play a role making decisions that affect High Point. McCaslin has been named the chairman of North Carolina ElectriCities Board of Directors. That’s the entity that helps High Point and other cities in the state that provide their own electricity rather than rely on private companies such as Duke Energy.
alamancenews.com
Mebane: Bids for Clay Street, Community Park work come in higher than anticipated; council votes to move ahead with both
Higher-than-expected bids for two city projects surprised the members of the Mebane city council during Monday night’s monthly meeting, but didn’t stop them from giving the go-ahead on the two projects. One of the projects, for improvements along Clay Street, came in about $250,000 (25 percent) above the...
Where are hot dogs the hottest in North Carolina? Sample a few bites.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – In honor of Super Bowl week, sink your teeth into this: Greensboro ranks second nationally in per-capita consumption of hot dogs. And take a second bite: The only city to rank higher was Raleigh/Durham (so do we infer that High Point was part of the figures for Greensboro?). Those figures were […]
cbs17
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
cbs17
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
chapelboro.com
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Even Flow
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Joshua Bosworth, Hazen Johnson, Henry Pfeiffer, Asher Simon, and Braedon Spacek. They discuss their musical plans and hopes for 2023 – and School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming summer camps and shows, including their mid-season show on February 26 at Cats Cradle.
chapelboro.com
Lineup Announced for 3rd Annual Big Night in for the Arts
For the third straight year, the arts councils from Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake Counties will work together on the Big Night in for the Arts. This fundraising initiative, first conceptualized as a way to help the arts survive the COVID pandemic, has raised more than $600,000 in its first two years. More than $350,000 of that total came in 2021.
Comments / 0