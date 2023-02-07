Read full article on original website
South Ridge Church welcomes over 100 members of special needs community to Night to Shine
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — South Ridge Church held its fourth Night to Sine event Friday evening, welcoming more than 100 members of the special needs community to a night of fun geared specifically towards them. Jennifer Wilson, the coordinator of Night to Shine and communications director at South...
Calendar of Events for Saturday
Soup bean dinner, noon-5 p.m., Vincent Memorial United Methodist Church, 401 Indiana Ave., Nutter Fort. With cornbread, slaw, dessert, coffee or tea. Eat in or take out.
PHS Interact Club volunteers in the community
KINGWOOD — Preston High School has been home to Key Club for over a decade, a club emphasizing service to self and community. Key Club has been changed to Interact Club, which shares the same values. The Key Club was an offshoot of Kiwanis, but with no local Kiwanis...
West Milford (West Virginia) community members celebrate 'milestone' birthday with resident
WEST MILFORD, W.Va. (WV News) — Town and county leaders, neighbors and South Harrison High School Marching Band members helped West Milford resident Robert “Bob” Arthur celebrate his centennial birthday Friday. The World War II veteran, formerly assigned to the 324th Aircraft West Coast Guard in California,...
Aurora/Eglon News
The Union District Ministerial Association has released the 2023 Lenten Services schedule, beginning with Ash Wednesday on Feb. 22 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Red House. The second service will be March 1 at Maple Spring Church with speaker Pastor Mark Teets. All services will be at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays, except for Easter Sunrise Service.
Inside The Coop: Cooking with Sara enriches life skills in the kitchen
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sara Slider serves smiles and enriching life skills to the community of Buckhannon through cooking classes offered at The Coop on Main Street. Starting a month earlier with a partially finished, but working, kitchen, The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres opened its doors to hosting classes dedicated to broadening the palate of the local community. Slider is the mastermind chef and sole instructor of the offered cooking classes each month.
West Virginia Wesleyan sets Orange and Black Day for Feb. 25
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Wesleyan College will host its premier campus visit again this year for newly enrolled students as Orange and Black Day will be held Saturday, Feb. 25. It is a years-long tradition at the college that brings accepted prospective students to explore what the college offers as well as be celebrated for their achievement.
West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class visits Mister Bee Potato Chips, focuses on challenges
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Mister Bee Potato Chips, the only potato chip maker in West Virginia, hosted Professor Kim Conrad, Ph.D., and 15 students in her West Virginia Wesleyan College MBA class at its production facility Feb. 7 as part of a real-world business teaching experience. The MBA students, who...
Saturday Salutes
— The West Virginia National Guard’s 35th Civil Support Team, based in St. Albans, which deployed earlier this week to assist on-scene first responders and incident command at the major train derailment in Ohio. The 35th CST consists of 22 full-time Army and Air National Guard members assigned to 14 different specialties. It’s tasked to provide support to civil authorities at domestic chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear or explosive incident sites.
Lewis, a Buckhannon (West Virginia) native, named to Eastern Mennonite University's Fall 2022 Dean's List
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WV News) — Alexis Lewis, of Buckhannon, was named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List at Eastern Mennonite University. Lewis is majoring in Psychology, Writing Studies.
United Technical Center in Clarksburg, West Virginia begins simplified records process through dual enrollment
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The United Technical Center in Harrison County has begun utilizing a new recordkeeping procedure for dual-enrollment students. “This is a new procedure from the West Virginia Department of Education. Historically, high school students that wanted to attend the technical center had to enroll at their home high school to be able to attend here. Now the students directly enroll at the center,” said Matt Call, UTC’s director.
No injuries reported in Marion County Clarion Inn fire
FAIRMONT — A fire at the Clarion Inn just outside of Fairmont resulted in no injuries. Officials are still looking for the cause of the blaze. The fire started in the rear right corner of the inn, damaging much of that side of the building and causing part of the roof to fall in, according to George Harris, and investigator with the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
Polar Bears, Bees and Minutemen shine in early rounds of Big 10 Wrestling Tournament
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont wrestling teams hope the success they had on Friday continues on Saturday. On the first day of the Big 10 Wrestling Championships at Bridgeport, all eight of the Polar Bears who wrestled won, including four by pin.
'It's been an interesting ride' for Hillsview Floral owner Mike Graham
KINGWOOD — After working nearly 50 Valentine’s Days, Mike Graham is ready to take on new challenges. Graham, the owner of Hillsview Floral, is retiring and selling his business. Hillsview has been a staple of the Preston County business community since the 1960s, when Philomena Hardesty opened the business in the iconic A-frame building on East Main Street in Kingwood.
WVU study: Number of West Virginia infants exposed to drugs in womb 10 times national rate
MORGANTOWN — Nearly one in eight infants born in West Virginia between 2020 and 2022 had in utero exposure to opioids, stimulants and/or cannabis, according to researchers at West Virginia University Health Sciences. Amna Umer, a pediatric research associate professor in the School of Medicine, said her team's new...
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
Longtime judge rejects deferred adjudication for defendant in truck-topper fraud
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Bridgeport man accused of defrauding several area residents by taking money for truck toppers and then never delivering them saw his bid for a deferred adjudication rejected Friday. Todd McDougal would have had the chance to end up with misdemeanor false pretenses...
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
County commissioners approve bid to up security at courthouse and annex
KINGWOOD — Preston County Commissioners took steps Thursday to improve security at the courthouse and annex. Commissioners approved a bid of $10,067.76 with Monitronics to add more security cameras and panic buttons in the buildings. The action comes in the wake of an incident last month when an intruder was discovered in the annex.
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action.
