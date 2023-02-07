Read full article on original website
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris to Retire This Summer
Chapel Hill Fire Chief Vencelin Harris will retire on July 1, 2023, the town announced on Friday. Harris has served in the fire department for nearly 30 years. “It is with mixed emotions that I am announcing my decision to retire from the Town of Chapel Hill,” Harris said. “After many conversations with my family last spring, we decided that it is time for us to start the next journey in our lives over the summer of 2023.”
The 5:00 News – Fire Chief to Retire, High Profile Visitors, Selection of New Commissioner
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including the news that Fire Chief Vince Harris retiring this summer, a couple of high profile visitors to the community, and the Chair of the Orange County Commissioners on how the newest commissioner was selected. Podcast: Play in new window...
TOPO Distillery Owner Discusses Accomplishments and Legacy Before Closing
After operating for just more than ten years on West Franklin Street, TOPO Distillery will close its doors for good on Wednesday. The business — which is a sister company to the popular Top of the Hill restaurant and brewery — has been winding down operations for months in the building that formerly housed the Chapel Hill News. Owner Scott Maitland started the distillery in 2012 to create locally-made and organic spirits, but faced challenges at the state level to quickly and robustly operate to his vision. Through changes in state laws, and even updates to local government codes, TOPO Distillery worked to make that reflected a commitment to buying locally-grown wheat and offered tours to customers.
Chapel Hill proposes middle housing, residents respond
CHAPEL HILL — Last month, Chapel Hill Town Council held a public hearing to discuss proposed text changes to the town’s Land Use Management Ordinance. These changes would eliminate single-family only zoning and allow for more middle housing, like townhomes, duplexes and cottage courts, in some of the town’s 247 neighborhoods.
Father, daughter accused of killing Jason Corbett seek to have retrial moved to Forsyth County
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Attorneys for a father and daughter accused of murder are fighting to move their re-trial out of Davidson County. Tom Martens and Molly Corbett were convicted of the 2015 murder of Jason Corbett. According to Corbett's attorney, the motion to relocate comes down to finding the...
Weekend Around The Hill: February 10 – February 12
Check out the fun events happening around our community this weekend!. Thursday, February 9 7:00 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Start the weekend fun with trivia at Lanza’s Cafe! Host and caller Wesley Skidmore puts a fun twist on the regular trivia with a few different rounds, including a music round. Click here for more information.
‘The whole state will benefit’: Johnston County court staff working through weekend to ready for $85 million system overhaul
As Johnston County Clerk of Court Michelle Ball puts it: "out with paper and in with electronics."
Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal
CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
Lineup Announced for 3rd Annual Big Night in for the Arts
For the third straight year, the arts councils from Chatham, Durham, Orange and Wake Counties will work together on the Big Night in for the Arts. This fundraising initiative, first conceptualized as a way to help the arts survive the COVID pandemic, has raised more than $600,000 in its first two years. More than $350,000 of that total came in 2021.
Gov. Cooper appoints new Durham County Superior Court judge
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Gov. Roy Cooper has appointed the Honorable Judge Shamieka Rhinehart to serve as Superior Court Judge in Judicial District 14A serving part of Durham County, Cooper’s office announced Wednesday. “I’m impressed with Judge Rhinehart’s leadership on the District Court bench and in her community,”...
Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill: Even Flow
It’s time for another round of Studio Sessions with the School of Rock Chapel Hill, featuring three classic rock hits performed by the House Band!. Aaron welcomes five members of the School of Rock House Band: Joshua Bosworth, Hazen Johnson, Henry Pfeiffer, Asher Simon, and Braedon Spacek. They discuss their musical plans and hopes for 2023 – and School of Rock owner/GM David Joseph discusses upcoming summer camps and shows, including their mid-season show on February 26 at Cats Cradle.
Orange County: New Commissioner Chosen, Emergency Declaration Powers, and More
Chair of the Orange County Commissioners Jamezetta Bedford spoke to 97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Wednesday, February 8th. She discussed the selection of Phyllis Portie-Ascott as the new county commissioner for district 2. She also discussed other business from this week’s board of commissioners meeting. Podcast: Play...
This Just In: Banned in Florida
This Just In – If you’re reading this in Florida, I hope you’re under a blanket in a darkened room. I’m going to talk about Black History for a moment and don’t want anyone to get arrested. When I was finishing high school, the nation...
City of Durham to begin mandatory water disinfectant changeover
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Durham will begin the process of their temporary water changeover on Feb. 24. The city said customers may notice a slight change in the taste and smell of their tap water beginning Feb. 24 and continuing through April 10. The city’s Department...
16 busted in Durham multi-jurisdiction crackdown; ‘ghost gun’, cash, drugs seized
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two North Carolina sheriff’s offices joined Durham County’s in an operation that resulted in 16 arrests and seizures of guns, drugs and cash. The Alamance and Orange County sheriff’s offices joined in assisting the successful completion of the latest Sheriff’s Targeted Enforcement Program. STEP began in 2019 and identified high-priority wanted subjects, as well as, areas of high crime for enhanced performance.
White Neighborhoods Left Out Of City Community Value Interviews
At the City Council retreat on Thursday, Feb. 2, councilmembers heard a report on the “Community Value Survey & Listening Tour.”. This report was based on the “listening tour” made by City Manager Tai Jaiyeoba in February and March 2022, along with a survey and stakeholder interviews.
WRAL Investigates what happened during December 2022 power outages in North Carolina
On Dec. 3, 2022, someone shot up two substations in Moore County, cutting power to about 45,000 homes and businesses for days. Three weeks later, on Christmas Eve, the temperatures dipped to around 10 degrees. With concerns about demand out pacing generation, Duke instituted rolling blackouts, leaving more than 500,000 customers in the cold.
Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not […]
Making a Splash: Making It Official
To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website and follow along on their Instagram page. Tune in to “Making a Splash” on the first Friday afternoon of each month with 97.9 The Hill and a member of the Goldfish team!. Welcome to “Making a Splash” with...
Police rush to Hillside High in Durham
Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row. Hillside High School in Durham is on "secure status," meaning doors to the outside are locked but classes continue, for the second day in a row.
