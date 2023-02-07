ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stafford, VA

DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
staffordsheriff.com

Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo

Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
STAFFORD, VA
alxnow.com

BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop

(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall pleads guilty

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The D.C. rapper who was accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia in June 2022 has pled guilty in connection with the incident. On Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced that Noah Settles, 23, pled guilty to four felonies in...
TYSONS, VA
NBC Washington

7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County

Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Electric Bike Battery Caused Fatal Virginia Fire

A fire that killed a man in Sterling, Virginia, Monday morning was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an electric bike, investigators said. Loudoun County fire officials said an electric bike was charging inside Jason Urchasko’s home when the battery ignited. “This is our first fatality involving lithium-ion battery,...
STERLING, VA
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax

FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
RUCKERSVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

JUST IN: Man who fired gun in Tysons Corner Center pleads guilty, faces prison time

A prison sentence is pending for the man who fired gunshots in Tysons Corner Center on Father’s Day weekend last summer, triggering a panicked evacuation. Noah Settles, a 23-year-old D.C. resident also known as the rapper No Savage, pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced today (Thursday).
TYSONS, VA

