PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
WTOP
2 Stafford residents face multiple charges after fleeing traffic stop, car chase
A vehicle pursuit stemming from a traffic stop in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Friday afternoon ended in deputies using intentional vehicle contact to end the chase and arrest both the driver and passenger, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., a deputy stopped a black Chevy...
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Two arrested after police chase on I-95 in Stafford
Two people, one of whom was wanted in three separate jurisdictions, were arrested after police say they led Stafford County Sheriff's deputies on a chase on Interstate 95.
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
staffordsheriff.com
Drugs Discovered on Wanted Duo
Double the wanted individuals, double the drugs. Deputies located two wanted individuals last night after they littered on Warrenton Road. On February 9th at approximately 8:17 p.m. Deputy S.C. Jett was traveling Southbound on Warrenton Road near South Gateway Drive when he observed a vehicle being driven by a wanted individual. As Deputy Jett attempted to conduct a traffic stop, an object was nonchalantly flung from the vehicle. Deputy F.C. O’Neill quickly responded to assist.
Case dismissed against Spotsylvania deputy on fourth day of Isiah Brown trial
Felony charges against a Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office deputy accused of shooting an unarmed Black man multiple times have been dropped on the fourth day of a planned five-day trial.
Hooded Shooting Suspects At Large In Fairfax County: Police (DEVELOPING)
Police say that two men are on the run after a midday shooting in Fairfax County.An alert was issued by the Fairfax County Police Department at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 advising that there was a shooting in the 5100 block of Woodmere Drive in Centerville.One victim was found at th…
Two men arrested after breaking into Dominion Power property in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) –Police say they have arrested Christopher J. Macmillan, 51, and Joshua L. Settle, 38, both from Manassas in connection with a burglary at an electrical storage yard on Dominion Energy property. At about 12:30 am, The Loudoun County Sherriff’s Office responded to the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road […]
alxnow.com
BREAKING: One person shot in Arlandria near Waffle Shop
(Updated at 2:05 p.m.) Police are investigating a shooting in Arlandria on the 3800 block of Russell Road. Bassett told ALXnow that one male victim was shot near West Glebe Road and Russell Road and transported to the hospital. Scanner traffic indicated that the victim may have been shot in the mouth.
fox5dc.com
DC rapper accused of firing gun inside Tysons Corner mall pleads guilty
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - The D.C. rapper who was accused of firing a gun inside Tysons Corner Center mall in Tysons, Virginia in June 2022 has pled guilty in connection with the incident. On Thursday, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced that Noah Settles, 23, pled guilty to four felonies in...
NBC Washington
7 People Displaced After Apartment Fire in Stafford County
Seven people are without a home after a fire Saturday evening in Stafford County, Virginia, authorities said. Stafford County Fire and Rescue responded to the 700 block of Widewater Road near the intersection of Decatur Road at about 8:15 p.m. The fire was extinguished in two hours. No one was...
NBC Washington
Electric Bike Battery Caused Fatal Virginia Fire
A fire that killed a man in Sterling, Virginia, Monday morning was caused by a lithium-ion battery from an electric bike, investigators said. Loudoun County fire officials said an electric bike was charging inside Jason Urchasko’s home when the battery ignited. “This is our first fatality involving lithium-ion battery,...
WTOP
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
fox5dc.com
CVS burglar who hid in bathroom overnight arrested in Fairfax
FAIRFAX, Va. - A CVS burglar who allegedly hid in the store's bathroom after hours was arrested by police on Tuesday. An investigation by Fairfax City police determined that on Jan. 20, Erick Farmer, 44, stayed in the store at 11003 Main Street overnight and took multiple phone accessories. Farmer,...
fox5dc.com
Sterling woman who robbed Family Dollar and Little Caesars at gunpoint arrested: police
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - A Sterling woman was arrested Wednesday after authorities say she robbed two businesses at gunpoint months ago. Briar K. Ford, 34, is accused of robbing the Family Dollar on Enterprise Street in Sterling on November 27, 2022. The next day, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says she held up a Little Caesars on the same street.
cbs19news
Two men arrested for breaking into store, stealing lottery tickets
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection with a break-in in Ruckersville. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the Tobacco Shop during the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The investigation found that several...
ffxnow.com
JUST IN: Man who fired gun in Tysons Corner Center pleads guilty, faces prison time
A prison sentence is pending for the man who fired gunshots in Tysons Corner Center on Father’s Day weekend last summer, triggering a panicked evacuation. Noah Settles, a 23-year-old D.C. resident also known as the rapper No Savage, pleaded guilty to four felony charges related to the incident, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced today (Thursday).
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
